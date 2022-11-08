If you're heading to Fayetteville this weekend to cheer on the LSU Tigers, the game is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday. Expect lots of sunshine throughout the game and no concern for rain. However, temperatures will be in the high 30s and low 40s throughout the game, and breezy conditions will make temperatures feel even colder. Make sure you prepare for the cold temperatures by wearing layers and dressing for warmth if you're watching the game in Arkansas this weekend. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO