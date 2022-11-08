Read full article on original website
Price is going up at the Transfer Station
Due to cost increases with waste disposal, customers of the Geary County Transfer Station will see a price increase effective January 1, 2023. The new tipping fee rate will be $64.00 per ton. The minimum fee for 500 pounds or less will increase to $16.00. The cost for commercial tree...
City limits number of animals per residence
The City Commission voted on and approved City Ordinance limiting the number of animals per residence. City Attorney Britain Stites said no residence within the City of Junction City, Kansas may own, harbor, or possess more than six (6) dogs, cats, ferrets, or any combination of the three species. The previous limit was nineteen (19).
USD 475 receives grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support literacy at detention facility
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 has received a $3,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support its student literacy initiative at the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City. The grant is primarily being used to expand the book selection...
Six on Sixth opens in Junction City
Junction City's newest restaurant, 'Six on Sixth,' 602 North Washington, has opened for business. Owner Caleb Edwards helped cut the ribbon Wednesday. The new restaurant is located in the Bartell House. Junction City Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting.
Optimist Club will raise funds in Junction City
JC Breakfast Optimist Club is having a fundraiser at JC’s BBQ & Grill on Monday, from 11:00 AM until close of business. Ten percent of purchases made that day will be donated to the club by JC’s BBQ & Grill and donations are being accepted. The local Optimist...
Fundraising is under way to support the JCHS Band program
There is an effort to raise money to send JCHS Band participants to leadership camps and trips. Keri Parker said there is a link for a JCHS Band Merchandise store. It closes at midnight on Nov. 21. All of the merchandise is being printed or embroidered at Honor Screen Printing in Junction City. There is an option for shipping and personalization for an additional fee.
Chamber of Commerce announces an open house for Junction City Dialysis
There will be an open house for Junction City Dialysis on Tuesday. according to the Chamber of Commerce it will run from 4-6 p.m. Junction City Dialysis is located at 102 Caroline Ave.
Deputies find illegal drugs, loaded firearm at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug allegations after a drug bust. On Wednesday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force, executed a narcotics search warrant near SW 57th Street and SW Mary Street. During the investigation, officers found illegal narcotics and a loaded firearm, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Classic Christmas is the theme for the 2022 Christmas Parade
Nov. 25, 5:30 p.m. is the date and time for the 27th annual Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade hosted by 107.9 FM and 1420 KJCK AM. Jordan McCann, Chamber of Commerce Member Relations Director, said they're thinking perhaps a 1950's, 1960's kind of theme of what you may portray as a classic Christmas. "We are in partnership with Main Street on this and they are doing a classic Christmas theme, and we are partnering with them to flow into 10 Days of Christmas so we wanted it to be a cohesive event."
$4500 theft: Suspect allegedly stole man's checkbook
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft in Manhattan. Just before 2p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception and forgery in the 1300 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 39-year-old man and Community First Bank...
Veterans Alliance plans a scaled down ceremony
Members of the Geary County Veterans Alliance will not host the traditional Veterans Day ceremony at the C.L. Hoover Opera House on Friday. It has proven difficult to find a speaker for the event. So, Veterans Alliance representative Brenda Boyd said instead there will be a small get-together in Heritage Park. "We're going to do a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and maybe sing the National Anthem this year.
Junction City man accused of selling drugs
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations after a traffic stop. On November 3, 2022, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1993 Ford F-150 pickup for an alleged traffic infraction just east of U.S. 75 Highway on 126th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Geary County offices will be closed Veteran's Day
All Geary County offices will be closed Friday, Veteran's Day. County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke said regular hours resume on Monday.
One in critical condition after Kan. apartment building fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment building fire Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 8p.m., fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building located at 115 NE Redbud Circle in Topeka, Kansas, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Due to the advanced fire...
Head-on crash in Geary County claims two lives
Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that a two vehicle crash at 3 a.m. Saturday resulted in the death of two people, John Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan and Morgan L. Taylor, 31, Colorado Springs, CO. The accident occurred on I-eastbound, nine miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Highway Patrol a...
Homicide investigation: Man dead in Kansas shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive in Topeka in reference to a disturbance, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Upon arrival officers located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. American Medical Response...
Quilt of Valor presentation occurs in Junction City
Retired 1SG Randi Hamden received a Quilt of Valor in Junction City on Thursday. Although born in Adrian, Michigan, Randi grew up in Junction City, where she graduated from Junction City High School in 1984. Immediately after graduation, Randi joined the United States Army as a mechanic. She served in various stateside and overseas locations to include Fort Carson, where she was a member of the US Olympic Judo Team; Fort Jackson, where she served as a Drill Sergeant, Fort Riley, Honduras, and Korea. She was also deployed to Kuwait during 9/11 and completed two combat tours to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and 2006.
K-State Announces Sellout for Dillons Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics officials announced Thursday that the Wildcats’ Senior Day contest on November 26 – the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas – is sold out as all available standing-room only tickets have been purchased. Thursday’s announcement gives K-State a sellout for all seven...
K-State Coordinators Discuss Matchup at Baylor
Watch Collin Klein’s Press Conference | Watch Joe Klanderman’s Press Conference | Listen on Wildcats Uncut. – Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with members of the media on Thursday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to the 19th-ranked Wildcats traveling to take on Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday. Links to video and audio of both press conferences are above, and a transcript of select quotes are below.
K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah Named Semifinalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was one of nine defensive players across the country to be named a semifinalist for the 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy, the award’s organization has announced. The Lott IMPACT Trophy, now in its 19th year, goes to the student-athlete...
