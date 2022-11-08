Flying V to Present “Flying V vs. Super Art Fight” at Silver Spring Black Box Theatre

Read full article on original website
Firepan Korean BBQ Soft Opening Today in Downtown Silver Spring (Really!)
After a false start earlier this week, Firepan Korean BBQ owner Jay Bae says that the restaurant is ready to make its debut in downtown Silver Spring. Firepan Korean BBQ’s opening has been fraught with pandemic-related delays. The restaurant, located at the former home of Pete’s New Haven Apizza at 962 Wayne Ave. in downtown Silver Spring, had initially targeted a Fall 2021 opening, then delayed to January, April, May, and August. The Montgomery County Board of License Commissioners approved Firepan’s application for a liquor license last year, according to Bethesda Beat.
Opening Delayed for Black Lion Café in Downtown Silver Spring
The opening of Black Lion Café in downtown Silver Spring has been delayed, according to a message sent to the Source. The Rockville-based coffee shop and roaster had originally planned for a November 1 opening, but has been postponed due to a delay in the café’s final inspection, a representative said. A new opening date has not been confirmed.
“We’re Bump ‘n Grind, a Specialty Coffee Shop, Record Store and Roaster.”
“Hi! We’re Bump ‘n Grind, a Specialty Coffee Shop, Record Store and Roaster dedicated to and inspired by Coffee, Music, and Community. We create significant third spaces inspired by their neighborhoods; micro-roast, top-grade environmentally and ethically sourced coffee from around the world; and support musicians, & artists of all kinds. With our coffee, we aim to create the “perfect cup” and would love for you to join in our journey.
MOD Pizza is Now Open at Ellsworth Place
MOD Pizza is now open at Ellsworth Place at 909 Ellsworth Dr. in downtown Silver Spring after being closed for several weeks for “maintenance issues.”. The restaurant, which reopened last Friday, had to replace its flooring, according to employees. MOD Pizza’s operating hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Bump ‘n Grind Releases Fifth Vinyl Single, Jacques Renault’s “That’s What You Are / My Love is Guaranteed”
Silver Spring coffee shop & roaster Bump ‘n Grind has released D.C. native Jacques Renault’s “That’s What You Are / My Love is Guaranteed”, on its Bump ‘n Grind Wax label. The 7″ vinyl single is Bump ‘n Grind’s fifth release; Eddie C’s “Believe...
Solaire 8200 Dixon Now Open in Downtown Silver Spring
Solaire 8200 Dixon is now open for occupancy, according to an announcement from developer Washington Property Company. Approximately 30 percent of the building has been leased, and residents began moving in last month, according to WPC. They are currently accepting applications for the remaining studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedroom apartments. The...
Newell Street to Close This Weekend for Community Gatherings
Newell Street will be closed to traffic this weekend to allow for community gatherings in honor of Veterans Day, Department of Transportation officials announced. The street will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day. MCDOT announced in August that...
All Set, Miss Toya’s & Believe N Bread Participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week
All Set Restaurant & Bar, Miss Toya’s Creole House, and Believe N Bread are participating in the fifth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week, which begins today and ends on Sunday, Nov. 13. Featuring this year’s theme of “reshaping our community through ownership and luxury,” the annual promotion aims to...
Limpert: “I Adore the Vegan Mushroom Reuben at The Girl & The Vine in Takoma Park.”
Local and national media outlets continue to pay attention to the area’s restaurant scene due to its quality and diversity. When asked in a recent live chat if she’s had any good vegetarian sandwiches lately, Washingtonian Magazine executive food editor Ann Limpert praised the vegan mushroom reuben at The Girl & The Vine in Takoma Park:
Mandalay Selected as Best Burmese Restaurant in Best of D.C. Reader’s Poll
Mandalay Restaurant & Café was selected as the Best Burmese Restaurant in Washington City Paper’s Best of D.C. Reader’s Poll. The restaurant, which reopened in mid-July at 930 Bonifant St. in downtown Silver Spring, was selected as the best of seven finalist restaurants in the Best Burmese Restaurant category, including its sister concepts Bandoola Bowl and SticxDC.
Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced
Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
Civic Center to Host 4th Annual Veterans Resource Fair
The Silver Spring Civic Center at Veterans Plaza will host the 4th Annual Veterans Resource Fair this Thursday, according to an announcement from the Lanham-based nonprofit Disabled Veterans National Foundation. Organizations offering employment opportunities, housing/financial assistance, veteran benefits information, physical/mental health assistance, and various veteran resources will be present at...
The Breakfast Club Near Opening: “Just Two More Inspections”
The Breakfast Club is very close to opening in downtown Silver Spring, according to owner Jason Miskiri. “Just two more inspections,” Miskiri said in a message to the Source. Miskiri said he is currently planning on opening the week of November 21. Located at 8240 Fenton St. in downtown...
UPDATED: Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since Monday
UPDATE: Montgomery County Police tweeted that Alanah Leuthongchak-Sak has been located safe and unharmed. A Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Monday evening is being sought by detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division. MCPD said in a news release that 17-year-old Alanah Leuthongchak-Sak was last...
Carman: “At Soko Butcher, the True Stars Appear Between Slices of Bread”
Local and national food media continue to highlight the quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene. The Washington Post’s Tim Carman writes in his review today that Soko Butcher’s beef-based sandwiches are the shop’s real stars:. You can’t go wrong with any sandwich that starts...
Hagedorn: “Business Is Booming at Miss Toya’s, for Many Good Reasons”
The area’s restaurant scene continues to attract national attention and accolades due to its quality and diversity. Bethesda Magazine’s food critic David Hagedorn wrote Tuesday that despite the restaurant’s service problems, there is much to love about Miss Toya’s Creole House:. Pass up the cup of...
Takoma Businesses Win Big in Best of D.C. Reader’s Poll
Over 40 businesses took home awards in Washington City Paper’s Best of D.C. Reader’s Poll, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. “While we think that all of our businesses are winners, this additional recognition is pretty sweet!”, Laura Barclay of Main Street Takoma said in an announcement.
Police Investigating Two Shootings in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Wednesday in Silver Spring. Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near Colony Rd. and Northampton Drive at approximately 4 a.m. As of Wednesday morning, one person had died, two people had been transported to the hospital and a third person was treated on the scene. The identities of the victims have not been released by the MCPD.
Police Investigating Overnight Gunfire in Downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating gunshots fired overnight in downtown Silver Spring, according to several emails received from MCPD and neighborhood listservs. MCPD responded to the area of Sligo Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday as the result of multiple calls for sounds of shots, an MCPD spokesperson said via email. Shell casings were recovered at the scene, and no victims were reported.
PLNT Burger No Longer Kosher Certified: Report
PLNT Burger — a vegan fast-casual restaurant chain from local celebrity chef and Top Chef alum Spike Mendelsohn — is no longer Kosher-certified, according to a report from YeahThatsKosher. Washington, D.C.-based certification agency DC Kosher announced the change yesterday on its Instagram account. YeahThats Kosher reported that due...
