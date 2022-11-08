Flying V to Present “Flying V vs. Super Art Fight” at Silver Spring Black Box Theatre

After a false start earlier this week, Firepan Korean BBQ owner Jay Bae says that the restaurant is ready to make its debut in downtown Silver Spring. Firepan Korean BBQ’s opening has been fraught with pandemic-related delays. The restaurant, located at the former home of Pete’s New Haven Apizza at 962 Wayne Ave. in downtown Silver Spring, had initially targeted a Fall 2021 opening, then delayed to January, April, May, and August. The Montgomery County Board of License Commissioners approved Firepan’s application for a liquor license last year, according to Bethesda Beat.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO