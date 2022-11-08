ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Flying V to Present “Flying V vs. Super Art Fight” at Silver Spring Black Box Theatre

By Source of the Spring Staff
Source of the Spring
Source of the Spring
 4 days ago
Related
Source of the Spring

Firepan Korean BBQ Soft Opening Today in Downtown Silver Spring (Really!)

After a false start earlier this week, Firepan Korean BBQ owner Jay Bae says that the restaurant is ready to make its debut in downtown Silver Spring. Firepan Korean BBQ’s opening has been fraught with pandemic-related delays. The restaurant, located at the former home of Pete’s New Haven Apizza at 962 Wayne Ave. in downtown Silver Spring, had initially targeted a Fall 2021 opening, then delayed to January, April, May, and August. The Montgomery County Board of License Commissioners approved Firepan’s application for a liquor license last year, according to Bethesda Beat.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

“We’re Bump ‘n Grind, a Specialty Coffee Shop, Record Store and Roaster.”

“Hi! We’re Bump ‘n Grind, a Specialty Coffee Shop, Record Store and Roaster dedicated to and inspired by Coffee, Music, and Community. We create significant third spaces inspired by their neighborhoods; micro-roast, top-grade environmentally and ethically sourced coffee from around the world; and support musicians, & artists of all kinds. With our coffee, we aim to create the “perfect cup” and would love for you to join in our journey.
KENSINGTON, MD
Source of the Spring

MOD Pizza is Now Open at Ellsworth Place

MOD Pizza is now open at Ellsworth Place at 909 Ellsworth Dr. in downtown Silver Spring after being closed for several weeks for “maintenance issues.”. The restaurant, which reopened last Friday, had to replace its flooring, according to employees. MOD Pizza’s operating hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Solaire 8200 Dixon Now Open in Downtown Silver Spring

Solaire 8200 Dixon is now open for occupancy, according to an announcement from developer Washington Property Company. Approximately 30 percent of the building has been leased, and residents began moving in last month, according to WPC. They are currently accepting applications for the remaining studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedroom apartments. The...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Mandalay Selected as Best Burmese Restaurant in Best of D.C. Reader’s Poll

Mandalay Restaurant & Café was selected as the Best Burmese Restaurant in Washington City Paper’s Best of D.C. Reader’s Poll. The restaurant, which reopened in mid-July at 930 Bonifant St. in downtown Silver Spring, was selected as the best of seven finalist restaurants in the Best Burmese Restaurant category, including its sister concepts Bandoola Bowl and SticxDC.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced

Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Civic Center to Host 4th Annual Veterans Resource Fair

The Silver Spring Civic Center at Veterans Plaza will host the 4th Annual Veterans Resource Fair this Thursday, according to an announcement from the Lanham-based nonprofit Disabled Veterans National Foundation. Organizations offering employment opportunities, housing/financial assistance, veteran benefits information, physical/mental health assistance, and various veteran resources will be present at...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Two Shootings in Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Wednesday in Silver Spring. Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near Colony Rd. and Northampton Drive at approximately 4 a.m. As of Wednesday morning, one person had died, two people had been transported to the hospital and a third person was treated on the scene. The identities of the victims have not been released by the MCPD.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Overnight Gunfire in Downtown Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police are investigating gunshots fired overnight in downtown Silver Spring, according to several emails received from MCPD and neighborhood listservs. MCPD responded to the area of Sligo Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday as the result of multiple calls for sounds of shots, an MCPD spokesperson said via email. Shell casings were recovered at the scene, and no victims were reported.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

PLNT Burger No Longer Kosher Certified: Report

PLNT Burger — a vegan fast-casual restaurant chain from local celebrity chef and Top Chef alum Spike Mendelsohn — is no longer Kosher-certified, according to a report from YeahThatsKosher. Washington, D.C.-based certification agency DC Kosher announced the change yesterday on its Instagram account. YeahThats Kosher reported that due...
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
