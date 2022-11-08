Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dad hits back at online trolls who criticized his daughters’ homecoming dresses as 'provocative' and 'inappropriate'Aabha GopanOrlando, FL
3 Florida Man headlines that made me laugh until I criedEvie M.Orlando, FL
The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you thinkEvie M.Orlando, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you think
A beautiful neighborhood in OrlandoEmens on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando, I knew nothing about the area. Obviously. But it would've done me well to do some research. I love my luxury apartment complex, but it is smack in the middle of the worst area of Orlando. Each time someone new comes to visit me, they always comment about why anyone would bother to put a luxury apartment complex in this part of town. I've had my car stolen, a man was caught doing terrible things in the elevator,and sometimes random people who don't live here will just walk in and ask you to use your phone charger. True story.
click orlando
Susan Plasencia leads incumbent Carlos Guillermo Smith in Florida House 37
ORLANDO, Fla. – Republican Susan Plasencia is on track to unseat incumbent Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith in Florida House District 37 Tuesday night. With 97.2% of the precincts reporting, Plasencia was leading Smith 52% to 48%. Smith, the six-term state representative and first openly-gay Hispanic member of the Florida...
click orlando
University of Central Florida to reopen after Nicole blasted through Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The University of Central Florida will begin reopening on Friday after the campus closed due to Nicole, according to school officials. In a release, officials said some services that ordinarily operate on holidays and weekends will begin reopening Friday — which is also Veterans Day — according to scheduled holiday and weekend hours.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida
Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
whatnoworlando.com
La Granja to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The growing Latin American fast casual brand La Granja Chicken Steak and Seafood will soon be opening a new Orlando location, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 728 South Alafaya Trail, in an area relatively unpopulated by restaurants. The nearest eateries are IHOP, Subway, and Taco Bell, just a bit north on South Alafaya Trail.
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Bankson wins Florida House District 39
Commissioner Doug Bankson, who said goodbye to the Apopka City Council last Wednesday, will say hello to the Florida Legislature when it reconvenes in January. Bankson defeated Tiffany Hughes in the Florida House District 39 election. At 8:11 pm, with 100% of Orange County votes reported and Seminole County reporting 97.6% of the votes counted, the Florida Elections website reported that Bankson received 35,582 votes (55.89%), while Hughes received 28,020 (44.11%).
click orlando
Results 2022: Jason Brodeur wins Florida Senate District 10 race against Goff-Marcil
ORLANDO, Fla. – Incumbent Jason Brodeur won out over Joy Goff-Marcil Tuesday for a Florida Senate District 10 seat — a newly redistricted area that covers Seminole and parts of Orange County. Goff-Marcil served in the Florida House while Brodeur already serves in the Florida Senate. Brodeur’s current...
EDC Orlando appears to be ‘unaffected’ by Tropical Storm Nicole, plans to have update
ORLANDO, Fla. — EDC Orlando is scheduled to kick off Friday through Sunday following Tropical Storm Nicole. EDC Orlando is expected to take place at Tinker Field a day after Tropical Storm Nicole went through the area. Insomniac Public Relations Manager Page Bakunas told WFTV that organizers are assessing the venue and checking for damage.
Central Florida amendment roundup: Rent stabilization, transportation tax
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida voters have let their voices be heard on several amendments. Here are the results from the biggest amendments on this year’s ballot. A measure to stabilize rent in Orange County is heading toward approval by voters, according to early results. The rent stabilization...
Election Roundup: Voters Return Lisa Miller to School Board
Lisa Miller was re-elected to a second term on the nonpartisan Polk County School Board today, leading runoff opponent Jill Sessions 56% to 44% in a race that saw the challenger championing conservative culture war issues. Republicans won all of the local partisan races on a day when GOP candidates...
click orlando
Orlando college student agrees to plea deal in U.S. Capitol attack case
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A former Orlando college student has agreed to a plea deal in his case stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Grady Owens, a student at Full Sail University at the time, was arrested by the FBI in April 2021. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling...
click orlando
Orlando International Airport set to reopen after Nicole barreled through Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole on its way out of Central Florida, the Orlando International Airport announced it would reopen starting Thursday evening. According to airport officials, the airport is scheduled to reopen at 8 p.m. for domestic arrivals only. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge...
Delta cancels flights in Florida, Bahamas due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Delta has canceled flights due to Tropical Storm Nicole.
WESH
Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Suspends New Park Reservations as Subtropical Storm Nicole Shifts to Central Florida
Yesterday, we reported that The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which included Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. Today, the National Hurricane Center projected the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole has shifted north with a landfall closer to Brevard...
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Nicole upgraded to Hurricane
According to weather.com, Nicole made its first landfall in the northwest Bahamas just before noon Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The large wind field of Nicole means tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph or greater) extend well to the west, north, and east of that center, including into Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center analysis below.
click orlando
Brevard County voters OK school, environment taxes, charter amendments
ORLANDO, Fla. – Brevard County will increase property taxes to help pay teachers, continue another property tax to maintain environmentally endangered land, and see major changes to the county’s charter after voters approved a raft of issues and amendments Tuesday. Voters approved all eight of the county’s issues...
Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
westorlandonews.com
Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor
Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
Newcomers To Florida May Have Listened To Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
In 2021, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd offered a message to newcomers to Florida after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to curtail the kind of rioting that occurred in blue states in 2020. “Welcome to Florida,” said Judd, a Republican. “But don’t
Comments / 2