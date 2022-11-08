Read full article on original website
President Biden counters China days ahead of meeting Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden arrived in Cambodia Saturday and pledged his support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries in what has been seen as a counter to China. Why it matters: Biden's visit comes days ahead of his important meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The president is...
Biden to raise Taiwan during Monday's in-person meeting with Xi at G20
President Biden will hold his first in-person meeting as president with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Why it matters: Both leaders will be heading to Bali after clearing major political hurdles: the U.S. midterm elections, which went better than expected for Biden; and the Chinese Communist Party Congress, at which Xi secured a third term.
China eases COVID curbs
China's government eased some pandemic measures Friday — including reducing quarantine periods for travelers and close contacts of people infected with COVID-19 and ending penalties on airlines for bringing virus cases into the country. Why it matters: The new rules are a notable adjustment to President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID...
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden met Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his face-to-face with President Xi Jinping. Biden met separately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol before all three sat down together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia. Biden opened by offering condolences for a crowd surge during Halloween festivities in Seoul that killed more than 150 people, saying the U.S. had grieved with South Korea. “We face real challenges, but our countries are more aligned than ever,” Biden said.
U.K. has frozen £18 billion of Russian assets since Ukraine invasion
The U.K. has frozen more than £18 billion of Russian assets since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, according to a new annual report published Thursday by the U.K.'s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI). Why it matters: The U.K.'s sanctions regime against Russia is currently the "most...
Ukrainian police, broadcasts return to Kherson
Ukrainian police officers, as well as TV and radio broadcast services, returned to the southern city of Kherson Saturday following a massive withdrawal of Russian troops, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: Ukraine has taken its first steps toward making the southern city of Kherson more livable again after...
Russian troops withdraw from Kherson, says region still part of Russia
The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday it has finished withdrawing troops from the western bank of the Dnipro River, which divides Ukraine's key southern city of Kherson. The big picture: The withdrawal, which includes leaving the only provincial capital captured by Russia since its invasion of Ukraine eight months ago, marks a major setback for Moscow and a remarkable victory for Ukrainian forces.
FIFA announces flights from Tel Aviv to Doha for World Cup
FIFA announced Thursday that there will be direct charter flights to Doha from Tel Aviv during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which begins on Nov. 20. The big picture: It's a major agreement for Israel and Qatar, two countries that do not have diplomatic relations. Details: Israelis and Palestinians...
Global recession fears could slow needed climate investments
The huge gap between the sums needed for developing countries to transition to renewable energy sources and adapt to climate change — estimated at $1 trillion in external funding per year — and current funding levels (half that, at most) has been a central focus of the COP27 climate conference.
The COP27 agenda for young African climate activists
Young activists from African nations are attending the COP27 climate summit to push for solutions to the climate issues burdening the countries that contribute the least to climate change. Driving the news: Whether or not wealthy countries should help foot the bill for climate damages in highly vulnerable nations is...
Swedish cyclist pedals to Egypt to raise climate awareness
She has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change
Axios' Jonathan Swan heading to NYT
Axios' star political reporter Jonathan Swan is joining the New York Times as a political reporter, where he will continue to cover politics and the 2024 election. Why it matters: Swan is one of the most well-sourced reporters in Washington. His ability to consistently break big stories and his sharp interview skills helped Axios expand its brand globally.
FTX's U.S. business is in trouble
When global crypto exchange FTX imploded earlier this week, a spokesperson declared that the company's U.S. affiliate was separate and solid. Be smart: That was wishful thinking. What to know: FTX US is indeed legally distinct from its global sister, based in California instead of in the Bahamas. It has...
"Digital portals" tackle COP27 inclusivity issues — somewhat
A new UN Live program is trying to mediate inclusivity issues at COP27 through "digital portals," or repurposed shipping containers placed around the world and outfitted for long-distance conversations. The big picture: Past UN climate summits have been criticized for a lack of diverse representation, and this year's event is...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
Numbers usually define our work and lives in more ways than we care to count
Journalism, like baseball, aging and bridesmaids, is often about the numbers. Sometimes big numbers are good, other times small numbers are better. Either way, numbers usually define our work, our families and our lives in more ways than we care to count. And they can surprise us, too. ...
FTX's terms-of-service forbid trading with customer funds
The alleged crypto transfers from FTX to Alameda Research were explicitly forbidden under the cryptocurrency's exchange‘s terms of service. Why it matters: The fact that the exchange promised to users it would not use customer funds or put them at risk could raise the stakes for executives who did just that.
