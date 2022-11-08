The Devils played in a postseason-like atmosphere in their 4-2 win over the Coyotes. With a nine-game winning streak on the line, Devils fans packed Prudential Center on Saturday hoping to watch their team clinch the third longest streak in franchise history. A slow offensive start quickly silenced the 16,514-person crowd, but soon got a jolt from Tomas Tatar – who gave New Jersey the 1-0 lead and sparked a massive “Let’s go Devils!” roar.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO