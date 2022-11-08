Read full article on original website
Related
Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald on trade deadline status, Jesper Bratt, Lindy Ruff’s contract talks, prospect playing time
Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald had an emotional month. He listened as fans booed coach Lindy Ruff off the ice in their home-opener loss to the Red Wings on Oct. 15 – New Jersey’s second straight defeat to start the 2022-23 season – and watched Ruff flip the low-point to a eight-game winning streak, which is the Devils’ longest since 2011.
Takeaways as Devils blow past Coyotes, clinch 3rd longest winning streak in franchise history
The Devils played in a postseason-like atmosphere in their 4-2 win over the Coyotes. With a nine-game winning streak on the line, Devils fans packed Prudential Center on Saturday hoping to watch their team clinch the third longest streak in franchise history. A slow offensive start quickly silenced the 16,514-person crowd, but soon got a jolt from Tomas Tatar – who gave New Jersey the 1-0 lead and sparked a massive “Let’s go Devils!” roar.
WATCH: Devils fans apologize to coach Lindy Ruff, less than 1 month after calling for his job: ‘Sorry Lindy!’
Less than one month ago, Devils fans booed coach Lindy Ruff and chanted, “Fire Lindy” after their 5-2 home opener loss to Detroit. On Saturday, fans at Prudential Center ate their words. In the second period of New Jersey’s game vs. the Arizona Coyotes, Devils fans passionately chanted, “sorry Lindy!” thanks to Ruff’s impressive winning recent resume.
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0