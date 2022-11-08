ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Where to find Missouri election results

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.  — Election day is here and Missourians will be deciding who will represent them in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Jefferson City.

Voters will also decide on Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older. Some cities and counties in the Ozarks will decide whether to approve taxes for police funding. In Springfield, a years-long battle over zoning in the Galloway neighborhood is on the ballot for voters to settle.

Ozarks First is your local election headquarters and we have many ways you can receive election results after polls close at 7:00 p.m.

Election results

Our election results page will have up-to-the-minute results as soon as numbers begin coming in. Go ahead and bookmark this page so you can come back to it later.

News app for push alerts

We’ll be sending alerts all evening as soon as winners are called in big races such as the U.S. Senate and U.S. House districts in the Ozarks, as well as results on Amendment 3 and key local issues.

Social media updates

We’ll post updates on social media so you can follow along with results right in your feed. We’ll also post our live reports on our YouTube channel.

Breaking news email alerts

We’ll send breaking news emails when key races are called through the evening. Sign up for alerts here .

Watch our newscasts

Here is our broadcast schedule for election day:

  • KOLR10 at 5 p.m.
  • KOLR10 at 6 p.m.
  • Fox49 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Fox49 at 9 p.m. | results and live reports and reactions with Lauren Barnas and Mike Landis.
  • KOLR10 at 10 p.m. | results and live reports and reactions with Bailey Strohl and Steve Savard.

Watch our Livestream

We’ll be streaming all of the above newscasts on our news app and on our live stream page .

Election Day Results and Resources

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

