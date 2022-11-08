Read full article on original website
Nicole makes landfall; wind, rain, and tornado remain possible Thursday
Hurricane Nicole made landfall Thursday at approximately 3 AM near Vero Beach and will continue to bring rain, wind, and an isolated tornado risk to the central and northern half of the state through Thursday. Hurricane warnings remain in place from Daytona Beach to Boca Raton. This region of the...
Nicole brings road closures and street flooding to Florida’s east coast
Several bridges and roads on the Space Coast and First Coast are closed Thursday following flooding and erosion from Tropical Storm Nicole. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida as Hurricane Nicole near Vero Beach early Thursday morning. Now downgraded back to a Tropical Storm, Nicole is none the less bringing serious beach erosion to portions of the Atlantic coastline impacted by Hurricane Ian just over a month ago.
Nicole forecast to make Florida landfall as a hurricane this evening
As of 7 am this morning, Tropical Storm Nicole is located east of the Bahamas moving westward at 13 mph. Tropical Storm force winds are expected to increase along the Florida Atlantic coast this morning and will continue spread across the Peninsula this afternoon and evening. Nicole is forecast to make landfall late this evening in SE Florida as a hurricane with winds up to 75 mph. Along with increasing winds through this evening, dangerous storm surge up to 5 feet is possible into the overnight hours.
Tropical storm warning issued for the Tampa area as Nicole's track shifts south
Portions of Florida's west coast — including the greater Tampa Bay region — are under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to strengthen as it approaches the state early Wednesday morning just shy of hurricane strength. The National Hurricane Center issued the warning along the...
Every evacuation order called ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, so far
Tropical Storm Nicole is set to begin impacting Florida Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions continuing into Thursday. Counties in Florida have started calling evacuation orders and opening shelters as Nicole approaches. Find out if you reside in an evacuation zone here. You can also find if you live in a flood-prone area here. Note that different counties use different evacuation terminology, but regardless of whether a voluntary or mandatory evacuation is called for your area, emergency managers suggest you take the order seriously.
Subtropical Storm Nicole could mirror Ian on the First Coast
More wind, rain and possible storm surges are coming our way as the Atlantic hurricane season aims one more punch at Northeast Florida — while communities from Fernandina Beach to St. Augustine are still mopping up from Tropical Storm Ian in late September. As soon as Wednesday, what is...
Live updates on Nicole
Follow Florida Storms on Twitter, and download the Florida Storms mobile app. Tropical Storm Warnings have now spread into North Central Florida with Nicole expected to bring heavy winds and rain to much of the state on Thursday. Schools across the greater Tampa Bay region will be closed on Thursday,...
Tropical Storm Nicole pushes back Florida's election deadlines
Secretary of State Cord Byrd on Wednesday issued an emergency order pushing back certain election deadlines in 45 counties because of Tropical Storm Nicole. The order included delaying from noon Saturday to noon Monday a deadline for county supervisors of elections to submit the first set of unofficial returns from Tuesday’s elections.
Different moods on both sides of Tampa Bay after DeSantis' decisive win over Crist
Election night events in the greater Tampa Bay region for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist struck much different tones. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term in a landslide victory, celebrated in front of a crowd of hundreds of supporters at the Tampa Convention Center, telling them he's "only begun to fight."
Florida's next governor will be celebrating in the greater Tampa Bay region on election night
By the end of Tuesday night's general election, Floridians will likely know who will lead them as governor. Whether it's incumbent Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis or Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, both will be in the greater Tampa Bay region on election night. DeSantis, who grew up in Pinellas County, plans...
Republicans win big in Florida
It was a big night for Republicans in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis emerged victorious and Sen. Marco Rubio held onto his seat. Matthew Peddie with member station WUSF in the Tampa Bay area unpacks what these wins mean for Florida politics. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022...
Florida Democrats face a reckoning after Tuesday's elections
Democratic political candidates saw historic losses in Florida's election Tuesday, leaving big question marks about the future of the state party. Florida's entire cabinet is now Republican, and unofficial results show the GOP is nearing a two-thirds majority in both the state House and Senate. Even in heavily blue Hillsborough...
Live updates on Florida's 2022 general election
Coverage of the Nov. 8 general election. DEMOCRACY 2022: Complete election coverage from WUSF. VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know before casting your vote. Constitutional amendments| Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3. ELECTION RESULTS: From the Florida Division of Elections.
We're looking for great storytellers to join NPR's Next Generation Radio Florida program
NPR’s Next Generation Radio Project is coming back to Florida for a third consecutive year, offering college students and recent graduates an immersive experience in pitching, producing and publishing a multimedia story. Applications are now being accepted for the journalism bootcamp hosted by WUSF Public Media in Tampa and...
A legislative supermajority is possible for Republicans in Florida
Republicans already control the Florida Legislature. But the outcome of just a few races in Tuesday’s election could make that control even greater. If Republicans gain just four more seats in the House and four more seats in the Senate, the party will control two-thirds of the votes in both chambers of the state legislature. That would give them a supermajority.
