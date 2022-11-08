Man Shot, Killed By Officers In West Baltimore ID'd As 'No Shoot Zone' Activist Tyree Moorehead

Tyree Moorehead Photo Credit: Tyree Moorehead (Facebook)

A man who was killed by police while attacking a woman in a Baltimore intersection was widely known for his campaign against gun violence, according to multiple reports.

Baltimore residents took to social media to speak about the death of Tyree Moorehead, 46, who was known to many as "Mr. No Shoot Zone". Moorehead was known to spray-paint the phrase "No Shoot Zone" at the scenes of shootings across the city, the reports continue.

In a video posted to social media before the shooting on Sunday, Nov. 6, Moorehead said that "the real God" had given him instructions and that there were forces working against him including satan and gang leaders, reports Middletown Press.

Moorehead was fatally shot by police a short time later after he was found attacking a woman while armed with a knife in a Baltimore intersection, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.