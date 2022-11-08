ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Make Tough Decision On All-Pro Linebacker

When Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday takes the reins for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders he will be without one of the best players in the league. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a setback in practice this week while dealing with...
Look: Bill Cowher Is Furious With NFL Head Coaching Hire

Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher is the latest person to criticize the Indianapolis Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday. On CBS Sports' pregame show Sunday, Cowher spoke at length about Saturday, who he said has turned down opportunities to join the Colts' staff as an assistant coach in the past because he wanted to continue doing his television work and wasn't sure if he was suited for the coaching lifestyle.
New details emerge around Colts’ Jeff Saturday hiring

Jim Irsay has been widely criticized for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and that’s before critics even heard the full story. According to NFL.com‘s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Colts owner made the hire “over the advice of his team’s top executives, who tried to talk Irsay out of it.”
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Colts beat the Raiders 25-20 in Saturday’s debut

INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe Jim Irsay knew what he was doing after all. The Colts beat the Raiders 25-20 in Jeff Saturday’s debut as interim head coach Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Matt Ryan hit Parris Campbell for a 35-yard touchdown with just over five minutes to play to give the Colts the […]
Matt Ryan returns, and Jeff Saturday's Colts look competent in win over Raiders

After a week filled with pontification, the Indianapolis Colts took the field for the first time on Sunday under new head coach Jeff Saturday. It wasn't a disaster. Far from it. The Colts — playing under a first-time head coach and a 30-year-old offensive coordinator who'd never called an NFL play — posted one of their best offensive efforts in a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They did so after a surprise pregame quarterback switch.
Some fans bummed no beer sold at NFL pregame fest in Munich

MUNICH (AP) — For Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand. On Sunday, the Austrian and anyone else looking for a cold one at the NFL's pre-game fan festival outside Allianz Arena struck out.
Paul Klee: Tennessee Titans beat up on Russell Wilson and deal Broncos a painful truth

NASHVILLE — As the sun set over the Cumberland River and another brutal Broncos loss, Russell Wilson hunched over in his corner locker, covering his face with his hands. His No. 3 jersey after a 17-10 loss to the Titans inside a frigid Nissan Stadium was tossed on the laundry pile, the dirtiest one of all. Grass stained the shoulders, blood blotched an armpit. If a jersey can hurt, Wilson’s was in serious pain. ...
The Raiders Cannot Overlook The Colts In Week 10

Earlier this week, the Indianapolis Colts made one of the most surprising moves in recent memory. Indianapolis fired then-head coach Frank Reich, which wasn’t surprising in itself based on the team’s performance at the end of last season and the beginning of this one. What was surprising was...
Carolina Panthers receive devastating injury news

The Carolina Panthers received some devastating injury news on Friday. Emerging defensive back Donte Jackson tore his Achilles in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. As a result, Thursday night’s win for the Panthers comes with a heavy price. Jackson is now out for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Panthers' Steve Wilks could push past interim tag

The Carolina Panthers might not have to look far to find their next head coach. Defensive coach-turned-interim head coach Steve Wilks is outperforming expectations in Carolina, navigating the Panthers to a 2-3 record in the five games he's watched over the sidelines. The key part to that record is that...
