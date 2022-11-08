ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elba, AL

Will
3d ago

Pleading guilty or not, she should be imprisoned like the rest of people you say committed voters fraud and license revoked….DOUBLE STANDARD!!!!!!!!!

wdhn.com

Dothan pastor accused of fraud, taking hundreds of thousands from charities, per DOJ

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan pastor, accused of drug charges from 2020, is now facing federal charges of tax evasion and mail fraud, per the Department of Justice. According to records from the Department of Justice, two faith-based tax-exempt organizations were started by pastor Kenneth Glasgow between 2016 and 2017, one of them being The Ordinary Peoples Society (TOPS).
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Former Elba principal receives 10 years despite spousal abuse claims

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The former Elba Elementary School principal who caused a violent automobile collision that injured four vacationers was sentenced to 10 years on Thursday. Debra Strickland, 39, had sought alternative sentencing with the ultimate hope of probation amid claims that she is a spousal abuse victim.
ELBA, AL
wdhn.com

EXCLUSIVE: Former Elba city employee re-arrested after original charges were dropped, DA

ELBA, Ala(WDHN)— New developments have formed in the case of an Elba City employee who was fired after being accused of computer tampering over three months ago. Amy Leigh Sewell, 47, has been re-arrested and once again charged with computer tampering by the Coffee County District Attorney. She posted a $3,500 bond and was released from the Coffee County Jail.
ELBA, AL
wtvy.com

Coley McCraney hopes for jail release

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney hopes for jail release as he awaits trial on charges that he brutally shot two Dothan teens. Several witnesses testified on Thursday that McCraney is of good character, dependable, and would not abscond if released. His attorneys portray him as a hard-working...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2020 murder, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. According to Bailey’s office, Henry Joiner was found guilty in the shooting death of Louis Miles Jr. During...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Former Wiregrass principal sentenced to ten years after 2021 crash

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— After hearing testimonies of drinking and spouse abuse in a courtroom, a Geneva County judge has sentenced the former Elba school principal, who pled guilty in September, to 10 years in prison. Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson was accused of causing a crash on Geneva...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Third arrest made in Jackson County kidnapping, JCSO

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A third arrest has been made in the case of a weekend kidnapping in Jackson County, per the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was arrested on November 9. Lewis has been...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Father indicted in infant son’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A father accused of killing his 1-month-old son has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury. According to court records, Caleb Whisnand Sr., has been indicted for capital murder after the death of his son, Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. The child’s early 2021 death was...
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Victim, persons of interest identified in deadly parade shooting

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan Police are confirming at least two persons of interest have been identified in the deadly parade shooting, as well as the deceased victim. According to a DPD press release, during a fight that occurred near the Peanut Festival parade, a gun was pulled and Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan, was shot in the torso.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Dothan police adding extra security at National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. The police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying: We have no reason to believe that this incident is any way connected to […]
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Victim identified in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The body of a man who had been fatally shot was discovered along a Dothan Street late Wednesday when police responded to Miles Lane after they received a 9-1-1 call. Multiple law enforcement sources identified the victim as Samuel Jeffrey Gray, a 36-year-old man who court...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Fatally wounded man found in Dothan roadway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway. Police received a 911 call about 5:45 of the shooting that occurred along Miles Lane. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had suffered at least one wound. There was...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Election day results in Coffee County

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—In Coffee County, nearly 38 percent of the approximate 60-thousand voters showed-up at the polls on election day. Probate Judge Jodee Thompson says she’s not satisfied with that number, but it was “higher”. then the primary and runoffs’ from last Spring. Judge Thompson and...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Coroner Robert Byrd sets record

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victory Tuesday for Coroner Robert Byrd was history-making in Houston County. The win gives Byrd a 10th term in office, making him the longest-serving elected official in county history. Seeking re-election once again was a no-brainer for the republican candidate. “I’ve got the experience,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL

