ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 2

Related
NJ.com

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada; Democrats clinch control of Senate

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona on Friday, Democrats now...
NEVADA STATE
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,617 COVID cases, 14 deaths

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,617 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Thursday. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive cases is 1,393 — a 2% increase from a week ago and a 4% decrease from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.03...
ALABAMA STATE
NJ.com

Will my ANCHOR property tax benefit be taxed?

Q. I know the ANCHOR property tax payouts are not taxed by New Jersey but what about on my federal tax return?. A. We’re glad you’re asking. The new ANCHOR property tax benefit is bringing up a lot of questions. The ANCHOR funds are a reduction of your...
NJ.com

Animals don’t have a voice but you do | Opinion

The welfare of animals, whether they be dogs, cats, horses, pigs, calves, tigers, elephants, lions, rhinos, etc. concerns many New Jerseyans. I know from my Facebook posts. When I post about my dogs, I get hundreds of responses, many, many more than when I post about any other issue. Yet legislation protecting animals from cruelty gets little attention in the New Jersey legislature.
NJ.com

Police seek tips after man boards school bus, confronts students

Police on Thursday asked for tips from the public to find a man who boarded an occupied school bus and confronted students in Deptford. The confrontation happened Oct. 24 around 1:40 p.m. after students threw debris at the man’s vehicle from the bus, the Deptford Police Department said in a Facebook post. Police did not say exactly what the man said, but released a video of parts of the incident.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals

Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Delsea is all business even after winning SJ Group 3 football title

There was no wild celebrations, in fact a far as championship celebrations go, it was rather muted. Sure the players were smiling and even posed for some pictures, but it was difficult to tell by the postgame gathering that Delsea just earned yet another prestigious championship in its storied football history.
NJ.com

Football: Complete sectional final previews with breakdowns of every game

At one point in time not too long ago, sectional public school championships were the culmination of a long season of New Jersey high school football. But now there will be two more games – state semifinals and finals in all five groups after this weekend. So this week’s sectional championships are a step along the way – but a very important step.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy