Cortez Masto wins in Nevada; Democrats clinch control of Senate
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona on Friday, Democrats now...
N.J. weather: Warm temps and gusty winds to give way to big cooldown with freeze alerts
The rain showers from Hurricane Nicole’s remnants have finally come to an end, but a major change in the weather pattern is going to take shape in New Jersey this weekend, forecasters said. It’s actually going to feel like November, with a blast of cold air pushing its way...
N.J. reports 1,617 COVID cases, 14 deaths
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,617 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Thursday. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive cases is 1,393 — a 2% increase from a week ago and a 4% decrease from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.03...
Will my ANCHOR property tax benefit be taxed?
Q. I know the ANCHOR property tax payouts are not taxed by New Jersey but what about on my federal tax return?. A. We’re glad you’re asking. The new ANCHOR property tax benefit is bringing up a lot of questions. The ANCHOR funds are a reduction of your...
N.J. weather: Nicole remnants to hit state today with up to 50 mph winds, thunderstorms
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to hit New Jersey today with winds gusting up to 50 mph, heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms that could produce weak tornadoes as the now-tropical cyclone merges with another weather system, forecasters say. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for...
Animals don’t have a voice but you do | Opinion
The welfare of animals, whether they be dogs, cats, horses, pigs, calves, tigers, elephants, lions, rhinos, etc. concerns many New Jerseyans. I know from my Facebook posts. When I post about my dogs, I get hundreds of responses, many, many more than when I post about any other issue. Yet legislation protecting animals from cruelty gets little attention in the New Jersey legislature.
Powerball lottery: Did you win Saturday’s $47M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/12/2022)
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s lottery drawing has increased to an estimated $47 million with a cash option of $23 million. The winning numbers were 16, 20, 44, 57 and 58. The Powerball was 6, with a Power Play of 4X. The Powerball was last won earlier this week...
N.J. contractor who took $65K from homeowner gets no jail time, prosecutor says
A former contractor who admitted stealing thousands of dollars from a client who had hired him to build a home in Ocean Township will not see the inside of a jail cell, authorities said. Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach was sentenced by a superior court judge to two years...
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
FanDuel promo code Ohio: Register for FanDuel and get free $100 pre-launch offer
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When the calendar flips over to Jan. 1, 2023, sports betting will become legal in Ohio, and this FanDuel promo code lands you...
Police seek tips after man boards school bus, confronts students
Police on Thursday asked for tips from the public to find a man who boarded an occupied school bus and confronted students in Deptford. The confrontation happened Oct. 24 around 1:40 p.m. after students threw debris at the man’s vehicle from the bus, the Deptford Police Department said in a Facebook post. Police did not say exactly what the man said, but released a video of parts of the incident.
Girls cross-country Meet of Champions: Freehold Township’s Zawatski takes top title
Emma Zawatski is your Meet of Champions winner. The junior from Freehold Township won the title Saturday at Holmdel Park in 18:38, while Lindsay Hausman of Kent Place came in second in 18:47 and Pingry’s Olivia Murray placed third in 18:50.
Driver hurt when truck carrying plywood overturns on Route 1, hits 4 vehicles
A tractor-trailer driver was seriously hurt Wednesday when the truck he was driving overturned in Middlesex County, dumping plywood across the highway and smashing into four vehicles, police said. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. as the driver swerved to avoid a car that had cut him off on...
Individual Gymnastics Championships: Freehold duo ends long run by sharing beam title
It seemed only fitting that Louanne Legregin and Emily Rogers, united through Freehold Township High School’s gymnastics program, as well as preseason workouts and training sessions, would have their high school careers end in the same place. The seniors stood in the first-place spot atop the winners’ podium at...
Girls Soccer: Group 4 final preview - No. 2 Freehold Township vs. No. 4 Ridgewood
GIRLS SOCCER: Watchung Hills vs Ridgewood (NJSIAA North Group 4 Semifinals) on November 8, 2022 — GROUP 4 FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals
Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
19-year-old was driving stolen car in police chase that left man dead, cops say
A 19-year-old was arrested after he crashed a stolen car during a police pursuit early Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of a man in one of the vehicles he struck on Route 9 in Old Bridge, authorities said. The car involved had been stolen out of New Brunswick on...
No. 7 Delsea is all business even after winning SJ Group 3 football title
There was no wild celebrations, in fact a far as championship celebrations go, it was rather muted. Sure the players were smiling and even posed for some pictures, but it was difficult to tell by the postgame gathering that Delsea just earned yet another prestigious championship in its storied football history.
Football: Complete sectional final previews with breakdowns of every game
At one point in time not too long ago, sectional public school championships were the culmination of a long season of New Jersey high school football. But now there will be two more games – state semifinals and finals in all five groups after this weekend. So this week’s sectional championships are a step along the way – but a very important step.
Field Hockey: Three stars for Kingsway Group 4 field hockey championship win over Hillsborough
The Kingsway Dragons set out to become the first Group 4 team in the post-Eastern era to win a state title and made sure they followed through on their goal. With a 4-1 win over Hillsborough, Kingsway can set its sights on surpassing Eastern’s record 23-year state title streak. Set a timer for 2046.
