Read full article on original website
Related
President Biden counters China days ahead of meeting Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden arrived in Cambodia Saturday and pledged his support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries in what has been seen as a counter to China. Why it matters: Biden's visit comes days ahead of his important meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The president is...
Biden to raise Taiwan during Monday's in-person meeting with Xi at G20
President Biden will hold his first in-person meeting as president with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Why it matters: Both leaders will be heading to Bali after clearing major political hurdles: the U.S. midterm elections, which went better than expected for Biden; and the Chinese Communist Party Congress, at which Xi secured a third term.
Biden says U.S. "on track" to meet Paris commitment
President Biden told a critical UN climate summit Friday that the U.S. is "on track" to meet its 2030 emissions-cutting pledge under the Paris Agreement while also touting efforts to help vulnerable nations harmed by global warming. Driving the news: "Thanks to the actions we've taken, I can stand here...
U.K. has frozen £18 billion of Russian assets since Ukraine invasion
The U.K. has frozen more than £18 billion of Russian assets since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, according to a new annual report published Thursday by the U.K.'s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI). Why it matters: The U.K.'s sanctions regime against Russia is currently the "most...
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden met Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his face-to-face with President Xi Jinping. Biden met separately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol before all three sat down together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia. Biden opened by offering condolences for a crowd surge during Halloween festivities in Seoul that killed more than 150 people, saying the U.S. had grieved with South Korea. “We face real challenges, but our countries are more aligned than ever,” Biden said.
Former Presidents Bush, Obama to hold back-to-back democracy conferences
Former U.S. Presidents George Bush and Barack Obama are headlining back-to-back democracy conferences next week, highlighting rising threats from authoritarianism and disinformation — and how to combat them globally and at home. Why it matters: Bush and Obama — a Republican and a Democrat respectively — didn't coordinate their...
Toomey points to Trump for GOP losses in midterms
Outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey this week placed blame for the Republican Party’s midterm election failures squarely on the shoulders of f
Slovenia votes for president, could elect first woman
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenians were voting in a presidential runoff on Sunday that could elect the small European Union’s country’s first female head of state, as well as representing a test for the country’s new liberal government. Liberal candidate Natasa Pirc Musar was leading in the pre-election polls against conservative Anze Logar, although she trailed the former foreign minister in the first round of voting two weeks ago. Since none of the seven contenders who competed in the first round managed to gather more than 50% of the ballots and claim outright victory, Logar and Pirc Musar went forward to a runoff. Analysts in Slovenia have predicted centrist and liberal voters would rally behind Pirc Musar. The winner will succeed President Borut Pahor, a centrist politician who sought to bridge Slovenia’s deep left-right political divide during his decade in office. Having served two five-year terms, Pahor was ineligible to seek a third.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to fight subpoena
Former President Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday to counter a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee. Why it matters: Trump's move likely eliminates the possibility of him testifying before the panel, which is set to release its final report in the coming months and dissolve by the end of the year.
China eases COVID curbs
China's government eased some pandemic measures Friday — including reducing quarantine periods for travelers and close contacts of people infected with COVID-19 and ending penalties on airlines for bringing virus cases into the country. Why it matters: The new rules are a notable adjustment to President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID...
Russian troops withdraw from Kherson, says region still part of Russia
The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday it has finished withdrawing troops from the western bank of the Dnipro River, which divides Ukraine's key southern city of Kherson. The big picture: The withdrawal, which includes leaving the only provincial capital captured by Russia since its invasion of Ukraine eight months ago, marks a major setback for Moscow and a remarkable victory for Ukrainian forces.
Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, flipping seat for Democrats
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez has defeated Joe Kent, a far-right Republican endorsed by former President Trump, delivering a major upset in Washington's 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press reported Saturday night. Why it matters: Gluesenkamp Pérez's win will turn the district in southwest Washington blue for the first time...
White House unveils tougher emissions rules ahead of Biden's COP27 speech
EPA plans to strengthen rules to cut methane emissions from U.S. oil-and-gas wells and infrastructure, a plan President Biden will tout in remarks Friday at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Why it matters: Methane is a very powerful planet-warming gas. The White House is seeking to show...
U.S. slams Israeli ultranationalist lawmaker's remarks at Kahane memorial
State Department spokesperson Ned Price said it was "abhorrent" that Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of a Jewish supremacist party who is set to become a minister in the next government, praised the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, who was known for his racist and extreme rhetoric, at a memorial service in Israel on Thursday.
Trump lashes out against Youngkin: "He couldn't have won without me"
Former President Trump lashed out against Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin on Friday, saying he "couldn't have won without me." The big picture: Trump has been claiming responsibility for the political rise of potential competitors in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, including Youngkin and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as allies consider distancing themselves from him after an underperformance of Trump-backed candidates in the midterms.
Israel's Netanyahu tapped to form next government
Israel's veteran ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu secured a mandate Sunday to form a new government, paving the way for his comeback at the helm of what is expected to be the most right-wing administration in the country's history. "I have decided to assign to you, Benjamin Netanyahu, the task of forming a government," President Isaac Herzog told him at a ceremony in Jerusalem.
Taliban ban women from Afghanistan's parks and gyms
The Taliban this week introduced a new ban prohibiting women from using parks and gyms, Mohammed Akef Mohajer, a Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, confirmed to AP on Thursday. Why it matters: The move illustrates yet another step the Taliban has taken to restrict women's freedoms,...
Axios' Jonathan Swan heading to NYT
Axios' star political reporter Jonathan Swan is joining the New York Times as a political reporter, where he will continue to cover politics and the 2024 election. Why it matters: Swan is one of the most well-sourced reporters in Washington. His ability to consistently break big stories and his sharp interview skills helped Axios expand its brand globally.
The COP27 agenda for young African climate activists
Young activists from African nations are attending the COP27 climate summit to push for solutions to the climate issues burdening the countries that contribute the least to climate change. Driving the news: Whether or not wealthy countries should help foot the bill for climate damages in highly vulnerable nations is...
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0