FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Battery manufacturer to build plant in Coweta County
ATLANTA — Georgia is continuing to attract suppliers for its growing renewable energy industries. FREYR Battery, a Europe-based producer of next-generation battery cells, will build a manufacturing plant in Coweta County, a $2.57 billion investment that will create 723 jobs during the next seven years, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday.
Jackson native serving aboard USS Ronald Reagan
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jewell Newsome, from Jackson, guides a C-2A Greyhound attached to the Providers of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det. 5, as it taxis on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 8. VRC 30 is one of only two carrier-qualified logistics support squadrons, providing supplies, personnel, and logistics support to Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available for adoption in Butts County. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens.
No. 1 Georgia thumps Mississippi State to clinch SEC East again
Top-ranked Georgia clinched the SEC East Division title with a 45-19 victory over host Mississippi State on Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Stetson Bennett threw for 289 yards on 25-for-37 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions and added a rushing touchdown for Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC). It's Georgia's fifth SEC East Division crown in six seasons.
Georgia vs Mississippi State: Live Updates
LIVE UPDATES - Georgia vs Mississippi State. AD Mitchell did not travel with the team this week. Early reports indicate that the crowd is a 50/50 split. Nolan Smith will be out the remainder of the season. College Gameday Crew (Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit) did not make...
Daivien Williamson, Wake Forest repel Georgia's comeback bids
Daivien Williamson scored 24 points and Wake Forest turned back several Georgia comeback threats in an 81-71 home victory Friday night at Winston-Salem, N.C. Tyree Appleby added 22 points and Davion Bradford had 11 points for the Demon Deacons (2-0), who shot 50.9 percent from the field. Mardrez McBride and...
