ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

The Sweet Way Hugh Jackman Pitched Himself For New Movie The Son When Other Actors Were Being Looked At

By Carly Levy
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozJT9_0j3DWCiB00

Hugh Jackman really is a man of many talents whether he’s throwing a few punches, showing off his singing chops, or bringing audiences to tears. Some of the best Hugh Jackman movies have been dramas like Prisoners , Les Misérables, and The Fountain. Snagging the lead role in his new movie The Son involved a sweet way the Australian actor pitched himself while other actors were looked at for the part.

This dramatic film was written and directed by Florian Zeller based on his own play. Known for the 2021 Academy Award-nominated movie The Father, The Son is about a teenage son battling mental illness who moves in with his father and new partner. The role of the boy’s father who’s confused about how to manage his son’s depression really meant a lot to Hugh Jackman when he told Good Morning America the sweet way he pitched himself the role.

So Florian Zeller, who wrote it and directed it. Did The Father, won the Oscar for The Father with Anthony Hopkins. I’d seen the movie, I was going to do one of Florian’s plays because he’s written a lot of plays. So, I read the script and knew I had to do it. I had also heard a couple of other actors had been talked about so I had this awkward moment where I emailed the director because I felt an urgency to play the part. It’s a rare thing to happen. It’s one you look for.

Well, this proves that if a role really means that much to you, there’s nothing wrong with actively seeking it. At least sending an email to the director you want to work with was more harmless than when the Australia actor made himself bleed during his pitch for The Greatest Showman . After being told he had skin cancer, he had to get 80 stitches in his nose to remove it and was told by the doctor not to sing. But of course, he can’t pitch himself for a musical film and not sing. So after singing a few lines, he made his nose bleed. Luckily like his X-Men character, Jackman has the ability to heal quickly too. And some auditions came more naturally to him like his twenty-second audition for X-Men . Based on the reading of his original audition to play Wolverine, he was able to successfully get in tune with the emotions of the metal-clawed mutant.

But, the story’s not over yet. Hugh Jackman may have been persistent in wanting to take on the role of Peter Miller in The Son but was open to others being looked at ahead of him.

I emailed him, I said sorry if you’re dancing with someone else. If you are, I’m not the kind of guy to cut in. But if you aren’t I’d love to play the part.

His efforts really were a job well done that other actors could take note of…depending on the director, of course. Jackman had the chance to work with Anthony Hopkins who accepted the Oscar for Best Actor for The Father , another movie of Zeller’s. For all we know, The Prestige actor should end up being nominated in that category too as The Son received a 10-minute standing ovation with Jackman’s performance being called “the most impressive dramatic performance” of his career. The 54-year-old actor revealed on Good Morning America that Zeller clearly has a natural ability to bring fresh performances out of his actors that he didn’t believe in rehearsals for this very reason.

We can learn from Hugh Jackman that if you want something, you go for it. It took him one email to send to a director to land him in the play adaptation drama The Son. Jackman hopes that movies like this will inspire a dialogue for more conversations to occur about mental illness. You can watch the new movie release of The Son in theaters on November 25th.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
POPSUGAR

Matthew Perry Says He Left Julia Roberts Because He Thought "She Was Going to Break Up With Me"

Matthew Perry's memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" dives into some of the most difficult parts of the actor's life. In it, Perry promises to get remarkably candid about everything from his struggles with addiction to certain questionable decisions he made — like breaking up with Julia Roberts. In an excerpt from the memoir published in the U.K.'s The Times on Oct. 25, Perry revealed he had a secret relationship with Roberts, but his low self-esteem made him break up with her.
epicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed

As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynold’s star-studded new Christmas movie has split critics in half

Mariah Carey is back in the charts which can only mean one thing: Christmas is around the corner, and festive films are abound for streaming. Unfortunately for Ryan Reynolds, his new movie isn’t getting a jolly reception yet. With a terrific comedic cast at its disposal, Reynold’s film Spirited...
The Independent

George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship

George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
Insider

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
digitalspy.com

Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is

Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
161K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy