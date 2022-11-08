Read full article on original website
Asotin County to pay landowners $1.88 million following Ten Mile Bridge lawsuit
A jury in Walla Walla has awarded $1.88 million dollars to landowners affected by the building of the Ten Mile Bridge along Snake River Road in Asotin County. The Lewiston Tribune reports Richard and Shannon Eggleston, former owners of Aardvark’s boat rental business, have had a long-running civil case dating back two decades against Asotin County and its Public Works Department over the project.
Crews continue work on Selway River Road slide
Crews continue to work on the rockslide that shut down the Selway River Road in July. The Lewiston Tribune Reports the road is open without flaggers during non-working hours but motorists are urged to use caution because the project is not complete. The July 15th slide blocked the road and...
Idaho reports first flu-related death in Nez Perce County
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has confirmed the state’s first influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 flu season is a Nez Perce County resident over the age of 65.. Over the past five seasons, Idaho has averaged 45 reported flu-related deaths each year, with most of them being...
Lewiston man arrested for fentanyl trafficking
A Lewiston man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver for allegedly having 18 fentanyl pills. 43-year-old Michael McNamee appeared Wednesday by video in the Nez Perce County Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam, who set bond at $30,000. According to the probable cause affidavit, an Idaho State Police...
Kamiah, Kendrick and Pomeroy football teams compete in state playoffs Saturday
Three area high school football teams look to keep their seasons alive in post season games tomorrow (Sat). Kamiah makes the long road trip to Pocatello where the Kubs will meet Grace in the semi-final round of the Idaho State 1-A Division I playoffs. Kick-off is at 10 a.m. Pacific Time from Holt Arena on the Idaho State University campus.
Vandals host UC Davis, Cougars welcome Sun Devils
The University of Idaho football team is home for a Big Sky Conference game with the University of California Davis tomorrow (Sat) in Moscow. The 15th ranked Vandals are 6-3 overall, and 5-1 conference. The Aggies are 5-4 overall, and are 4-2 inside the Big Sky. Kick-off from the Kibbie...
LHS girls basketball opens season tonight
The Lewiston High School girls basketball team opens its season at home this weekend as the Bengals meet Mountain Home tonight (Fri) and Boise tomorrow (Sat). Game times are set for 7 p.m. tonight and 1:30 p.m. tomorrow with live coverage of both games in the LC Valley on The River 105.1 FM and streaming free online at bengalsports.com.
