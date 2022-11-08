Read full article on original website
Tim Hardaway Says 23-Year-Old Luka Doncic Is Better Than 23-Year-Old LeBron James
While the Dallas Mavericks may be just 6-6 on the season, their superstar Luka Doncic has given the whole city a lot to be excited about. As one of the best and most talented young players in the game, Luka is almost single-handily keeping the Mavs afloat this season and has emerged as a major early front-runner for the MVP.
Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."
The controversy around Kyrie Irving sharing an anti-Semitic movie on Twitter has been one of the biggest in the NBA this season. This has become a high-profile issue in a time where there have been many anti-Jewish statements made by different pop culture figures. Kyrie's promotion of the movie and...
Kendrick Perkins Criticizes LeBron James For The First Time: "He Hasn't Been Playing Well"
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially made their horrible start to the season worse after falling to city rivals Los Angeles Clippers to start their season 2-9. The game also saw LeBron James limp out of the game with a suspected groin injury, casting a shadow over the possible availability of the star during the Lakers' next week of games.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers remain a big question mark right now, especially after the hopes they had following a short-lived two-game winning streak have vanished, as they entered another 4-game losing streak immediately after that. This team had high expectations coming into this season, even though they didn't add shooting...
Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Announces Final Decision On Kyrie Irving Partnership
Kyrie Irving remains the talk of the town in the NBA right now. The Brooklyn Nets star decided to get himself in trouble again after sharing a movie full of antisemitism on Twitter, earning a lot of criticism from the general public, NBA fans, people within the Nets organization, and many more.
Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk
The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
Joakim Noah Shares Untold Story Of Kobe Bryant Being Petty To LeBron James When They Played Basketball At the White House
Kobe Bryant was called a lot of things, and petty isn't usually the word that's associated with the late Lakers legend. But, former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah relived an incident that changes that perception. Noah had a decorated 13-year run in the NBA, and perhaps one of his best...
2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning
The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Former Laker Teammate Gives Alarming Statement About LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Entering the year with an old roster and a lack of outside shooters, the expectations were not very high anyway. But, to see a LeBron James-led Lakers team with a record of 2-9 is...
The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade
Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start
A quick look at the Western Conference standings will tell you all you need to know about the NBA's biggest storyline so far. After trading away their two franchise cornerstones in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past summer, nobody was expecting them to win more than 25 games all season.
Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."
The season is still young, and the Brooklyn Nets have already been through a lot of trouble. From drama around their players to losing multiple winnable games, the Nets have seen it all. In fact, after a 2-5 start to the season, the organization decided to part ways with Steve Nash and relieve him of his head coaching duties.
Three possible landing spots for Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley
Despite being a month away from when the NBA trade deadline rumor mill starts to heat up, the New York Knicks have already reportedly been contacted about the availability of one of their best prospects. The New York Knicks will have some tough decisions to make over the next couple...
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 10th loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, only winning two games over that span, recording the worst start in franchise history. This team was expected to struggle a little bit before the start of the campaign, but this was unthinkable for a lot of people.
Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement
The year 2010 was crucial for NBA history, as it was the last season where we would see Kobe Bryant leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship, but that wasn't the biggest story of that year. LeBron James had a difficult decision to make during the summer, trying to see if he would run it back with the Cleveland Cavaliers or join a different team to try to win that elusive NBA championship.
Stephen A. Smith Says It's Time For The Nets To Let Kyrie Irving Play: "LeBron Was Damn Right, Bring Him Back!"
Thanks to his own doing, Kyrie Irving is finding himself in a bit of hot water to start the season. After promoting an anti-semitic film on his social media and delaying his apology for it, Irving was promptly handed down a punishment from the Nets. Besides having to serve a...
Patrick Beverley Reveals Message In Lakers Locker Room After 2-9 Start
To put it lightly, the Los Angeles Lakers’ start to the 2022-23 NBA season has been a disaster as they currently sit at 2-9. The Lakers’ latest loss came on Wednesday night at the hands of the L.A. Clippers. Not only was it their ninth straight loss to the in-city rivals, but it was also the Lakers’ fourth straight loss overall, all by double digits.
Vince Carter Selected Michael Jordan As The Player He Would Want To Play With Most: "You Knew You Were Going To The Finals."
Basketball may be a team game, but it depends as much on the quality of the biggest superstars as it does on the rest of the team. The game's greatest players have been able to function as the fulcrum for sustained success for their teams. And having the right teammates was what took them to the next level, turning successful regular seasons into championships and dynasties.
The Lakers May Be Targeting A Three-Time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers need to do something to right the wrongs and get the season back on track. The issue is that there are so many problems with the Lakers that it’s hard to know where to start. But it’s clear that LA needs some help because the...
