Yardbarker

Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk

The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning

The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade

Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."

The season is still young, and the Brooklyn Nets have already been through a lot of trouble. From drama around their players to losing multiple winnable games, the Nets have seen it all. In fact, after a 2-5 start to the season, the organization decided to part ways with Steve Nash and relieve him of his head coaching duties.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Three possible landing spots for Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley

Despite being a month away from when the NBA trade deadline rumor mill starts to heat up, the New York Knicks have already reportedly been contacted about the availability of one of their best prospects. The New York Knicks will have some tough decisions to make over the next couple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement

The year 2010 was crucial for NBA history, as it was the last season where we would see Kobe Bryant leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship, but that wasn't the biggest story of that year. LeBron James had a difficult decision to make during the summer, trying to see if he would run it back with the Cleveland Cavaliers or join a different team to try to win that elusive NBA championship.
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley Reveals Message In Lakers Locker Room After 2-9 Start

To put it lightly, the Los Angeles Lakers’ start to the 2022-23 NBA season has been a disaster as they currently sit at 2-9. The Lakers’ latest loss came on Wednesday night at the hands of the L.A. Clippers. Not only was it their ninth straight loss to the in-city rivals, but it was also the Lakers’ fourth straight loss overall, all by double digits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Selected Michael Jordan As The Player He Would Want To Play With Most: "You Knew You Were Going To The Finals."

Basketball may be a team game, but it depends as much on the quality of the biggest superstars as it does on the rest of the team. The game's greatest players have been able to function as the fulcrum for sustained success for their teams. And having the right teammates was what took them to the next level, turning successful regular seasons into championships and dynasties.
Yardbarker

The Lakers May Be Targeting A Three-Time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers need to do something to right the wrongs and get the season back on track. The issue is that there are so many problems with the Lakers that it’s hard to know where to start. But it’s clear that LA needs some help because the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

