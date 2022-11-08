Mother testifies against son in murder trial; Weinstein accuser relives alleged abuse — TCD Sidebar
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Greg Isaacs joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss a mother’s testimony in the Pike County massacre murder trial, an explosive interaction between the sentencing judge and Nikolas Cruz’s defense counsel, and accusers taking the stand in the sexual assault trials of Danny Masterson and Harvey Weinstein.
