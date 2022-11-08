ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
CNBC

Wells Fargo mortgage staff brace for layoffs as U.S. loan volumes collapse

Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
Fox Business

Mortgage holders lost massive amount of equity in the third quarter: report

U.S. mortgage holders saw a massive loss of equity in the third quarter, mortgage-lending software and analytics company Black Knight found. Black Knight’s Mortgage Monitor Report, released Tuesday, said the total homeowner equity lost in the three-month period amounted to $1.3 trillion. It marked the "largest quarterly decline on record by dollar value and the largest since 2009 on a percentage basis," company data and analytics president Ben Graboske said in a statement.
US News and World Report

Wells Fargo Under Pressure From CFPB to Pay Over $1 Billion in Fine Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into customer mistreatment, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The fourth-largest U.S. bank declined to comment on the report, while the...
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
kitco.com

IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Inch Back Up Again

Rates holding firm near 20-year highs. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.38%. The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 6.06%. Freddie Mac’s weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey report, released Thursday, shows that as the housing market adjusts to rapidly tightening monetary policy, mortgage...
msn.com

Mortgage Rates Hit Two-Decade High — What To Anticipate in the Months Ahead

Mortgage rates have hit their highest point since 2001 amid the Federal Reserve’s months-long move to hike interest rates, contributing to more uncertainty in a U.S. housing market that is already in decline. Historic Highs for Mortgage Rates: Believe It or Not, There’s a Silver Lining. Find: Should...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Non-QM Lender Angel Oak Posts 3rd Straight Quarterly Loss

New CEO says he remains confident the company is uniquely positioned for success. Citing the “dislocation of the fixed-income market” and two increases to the federal funds rate during the quarter, Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. reported its third consecutive quarterly loss on Tuesday. The real estate finance company,...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Finance Of America Posts 4th Straight Quarterly Loss

Expects to complete closing of its forward retail mortgage division by the end of 2022. Finance of America Companies (FOA) reported its fourth consecutive quarterly loss on Wednesday as it works toward closing its forward mortgage origination business. For the third quarter of 2022, the Plano, Texas-based specialty lending business...
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Climb Over 7% Again As Refinances Hit 22-Year Low

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% as of Nov. 10, up from last week when it averaged 6.95%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.38%, up from last week when it averaged 6.29%. And the 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 6.06%, up from last week when it averaged 5.95%.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

loanDepot Reports 'Significant Progress' As It Reduces Its Losses

Reports Q3 net loss of $137.5 million, down nearly 39% in part due to cutting nearly 5,000 employees. Describing it as “significant progress,” loanDepot Inc. reduced its net loss by 39% in the third quarter as it continued “right-sizing” the company — including by cutting nearly 5,000 employees this year.
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo to Announce Fourth Quarter Earnings on Jan. 13, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has updated the date it will report its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results to Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005869/en/ Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)
