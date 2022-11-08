Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Saudi Arabia pulls player from World Cup over doping case
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia winger Fahad al-Mowallad was pulled from the World Cup squad on Sunday less than 48 hours after being selected because of an ongoing doping case. The Saudis' coach, Hervé Renard, replaced al-Mowallad from his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar “as...
Canada's Henry to miss World Cup; Hutchinson, 39, on roster
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto defender Doneil Henry will miss the World Cup with a torn calf sustained during warmups in a pre-tournament exhibition against Bahrain. Atiba Hutchinson, a 39-year-old midfielder and Canada’s captain, was among 26 players picked for the roster Sunday by coach John Herdman. The only player on the roster alive during Canada’s last World Cup appearance in 1986, Hutchinson made his first appearance of the season for Turkey’s Beşiktaş on Wednesday after recovering from a bone bruise.
S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President Yoon Suk...
Massive turnout in defense of Mexico's electoral authority
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people packed the Mexican capital’s main boulevard Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president’s efforts during his nearly four years in office.
Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets Sunday in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gives Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after...
French border checks in force over Italy's migrant policy
ROME (AP) — Lines formed Sunday at Italy’s northern border crossings with France following Paris’ decision to reinforce border controls over a diplomatic row with Italy about migration policy and humanitarian rescue ships that shows no end in sight. The Ventimiglia-Menton crossing along the picturesque Mediterranean coast...
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
Moldova anti-govt protesters return amid energy crisis
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Moldova’s capital Sunday to express their dismay over alleged government failings amid an acute winter energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation. The protesters converged in the capital, Chisinau, and chanted slogans as they marched toward the...
Taiwan says Chinese fighter jets fly near island
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China's military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory. Ten of the aircraft on Saturday flew across the median...
Spain Public Health Protest
Thousands protest in support of public health care in Madrid. Tens of thousands of public health workers and their supporters are demonstrating in the Spanish capital to demand more staff in primary health care centers. They are also protesting what they claim is the progressive dismantling of the public health system in favor of the private sector by Madrid's conservative regional government. The protest called by neighborhood groups and unions Sunday has as its slogan “Madrid rises up for public health.” Partial walkouts started last Monday, and an all-out strike has been called for Nov. 21. The Madrid regional government of President Isabel Ayuso has come under fire in recent years, and especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, for poor staffing in hospitals and primary care centers.
France: Body found in rubble of collapsed building
PARIS (AP) — French firefighters in the northern city Lille said Sunday they had found a body under the rubble of a four-story building that collapsed a day earlier. Authorities said that the quick thinking of a resident who noticed cracks in the building and prompted an evacuation before Saturday's collapse saved many lives.
