Central, LA

WAFB

1 injured in motorcycle crash on I-12 West

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a motorcycle crash on the interstate in Baton Rouge Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to emergency officials. It happened on I-12 West near O’Neal Lane around 7:30 a.m. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time....
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gonzales, police say

GONZALES - A teenager died in the hospital after being shot in Ascension Parish late Friday night. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was found shot on S Burnside Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Darville was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said on Saturday.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash was reported on the Miss. River Bridge overnight Friday, Nov. 11. It happened just after 2 a.m. and was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. WAFB has reached out to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman crashes into roof of Zachary home, officials say

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A car crashed into the roof of a home in Zachary on Friday evening. According to Chief David McDavid, first responders were called to a Zachary home in the 2300 block of Rita Street. When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle was stuck on the roof of the home. The driver of the vehicle allegedly has a medical condition, which caused her to drive in a ditch, hit a tree, become airborne, and landed through the roof. The home was occupied by two teenagers, who managed to evacuate safely.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Lane, exit on I-110 South reopen after accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-110 South at North 22nd Street, according to DOTD. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A lane and exit on I-110 South are blocked after a crash Friday morning. The right lane and the right exit ramp from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Abandoned car set on fire ruled arson by Baton Rouge investigators

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An investigation is underway after an abandoned car in was set on fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the car in flames was found left in a field next to a house on Cedar Avenue. Investigators have ruled the fire as arson. No further details were released.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 killed in Gonzales shooting, police say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. According to police, the shooting happened on South Burnside Avenue near W. Orice Roth Road. Investigators said Mekhi Darville, 17, was found with a gunshot wound and later...
GONZALES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, soon before 4:00 a.m. Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Plaquemine parks reopen after vandalism forced closures

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — All city parks are reopened after vandalism forced October closures. Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr. said the city is installing more cameras that are placed out of reach. He said anyone caught on camera vandalizing parks will be prosecuted. Two juveniles were arrested on Oct....
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Man stabbed in parking lot along Perkins Road, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed in a parking lot Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to a stabbing in the 4300 block of Perkins Road at 1:31 a.m. Friday. The man stabbed was taken to a hospital for his injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA

