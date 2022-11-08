ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A car crashed into the roof of a home in Zachary on Friday evening. According to Chief David McDavid, first responders were called to a Zachary home in the 2300 block of Rita Street. When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle was stuck on the roof of the home. The driver of the vehicle allegedly has a medical condition, which caused her to drive in a ditch, hit a tree, become airborne, and landed through the roof. The home was occupied by two teenagers, who managed to evacuate safely.

ZACHARY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO