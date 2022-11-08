Read full article on original website
One dead, three injured from head on crash in East Feliciana Parish
SLAUGHTER - State Police are investigating a deadly crash after a two-vehicle crash left one person dead and three others injured in East Feliciana Parish. According to police, the crash resulted in the death of 39-year-old Jason Herrin. Investigators say Herrin was driving south on LA 67 before crossing the...
Louisiana State Police: One killed, three injured in head-on East Feliciana crash
SLAUGHTER, La. (BRPROUD) – According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), a Friday night wreck involving a head-on collision between two vehicles occurred in East Feliciana Parish, leaving one person dead and three others wounded. LSP says it was around 7 p.m. when 39-year-old Jason Herrin was traveling south in...
Woman Injured In A Car Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
Officials responded to a car crash on Friday evening into the roof of a home in Zachary that injured a woman. The crash happened at the 2300 block of Rita Street. According to Chief David McDavid, officials found a vehicle that was struck on the roof of the home.
Toddler among 3 injured in deadly crash, troopers say
SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and three people injured on Friday, Nov. 11. According to authorities, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. on LA 67 south of LA 412 in East Feliciana Parish. Investigators believe Jason Herrin, 39,...
Woman freed from wreckage, airlifted to hospital after car crashed through roof of Zachary home
ZACHARY - Emergency responders were able to free a woman from a car after it crashed through the roof of a Zachary home. The Zachary Police Department said the crash happened around 5:22 p.m. on Rita Street. Police said they believe the woman crashed into a ditch and a tree before her car went airborne and struck the home, crashing through the attic.
1 injured in motorcycle crash on I-12 West
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a motorcycle crash on the interstate in Baton Rouge Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to emergency officials. It happened on I-12 West near O’Neal Lane around 7:30 a.m. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time....
Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gonzales, police say
GONZALES - A teenager died in the hospital after being shot in Ascension Parish late Friday night. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was found shot on S Burnside Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Darville was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said on Saturday.
Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash was reported on the Miss. River Bridge overnight Friday, Nov. 11. It happened just after 2 a.m. and was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. WAFB has reached out to...
Woman crashes into roof of Zachary home, officials say
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A car crashed into the roof of a home in Zachary on Friday evening. According to Chief David McDavid, first responders were called to a Zachary home in the 2300 block of Rita Street. When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle was stuck on the roof of the home. The driver of the vehicle allegedly has a medical condition, which caused her to drive in a ditch, hit a tree, become airborne, and landed through the roof. The home was occupied by two teenagers, who managed to evacuate safely.
Lane, exit on I-110 South reopen after accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-110 South at North 22nd Street, according to DOTD. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A lane and exit on I-110 South are blocked after a crash Friday morning. The right lane and the right exit ramp from...
Pothole jammed traffic on Basin Bridge Friday; I-10 East reopened after emergency repairs
WHISKEY BAY - A pothole forced police to close off an eastbound lane on the Basin Bridge early Friday afternoon, causing major delays for drivers on I-10 heading into Baton Rouge. Louisiana State Police said the right, eastbound lane on the bridge near Whiskey Bay was closed off around noon...
Minor injuries reported after trailer flips in two-vehicle accident on Joor Rd.
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department and Central Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash a little after 12 p.m. on Joor Rd. between McCullough Rd. and Denham Rd. One of those vehicles was towing a trailer at the time of the crash. That vehicle was heading...
Abandoned car set on fire ruled arson by Baton Rouge investigators
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An investigation is underway after an abandoned car in was set on fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the car in flames was found left in a field next to a house on Cedar Avenue. Investigators have ruled the fire as arson. No further details were released.
1 killed in Gonzales shooting, police say
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. According to police, the shooting happened on South Burnside Avenue near W. Orice Roth Road. Investigators said Mekhi Darville, 17, was found with a gunshot wound and later...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries along N Acadian Thwy. W at North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday (November 9) afternoon crash along North Acadian Thruway West at North Street. The incident occurred around noon and the Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent...
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, soon before 4:00 a.m. Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
Driver hurt after vehicle struck by school bus in New Roads; no students injured, police say
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was left with minor injuries after his vehicle was struck by a school bus Wednesday afternoon, according to police. A Pointe Coupee Parish fire district warned drivers to avoid the areas after a crash took place on False River Drive near False River Academy around 3 p.m.
Plaquemine parks reopen after vandalism forced closures
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — All city parks are reopened after vandalism forced October closures. Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr. said the city is installing more cameras that are placed out of reach. He said anyone caught on camera vandalizing parks will be prosecuted. Two juveniles were arrested on Oct....
See video: Plane goes down in pond near River Parishes Community College in Gonzales; no injuries
A single-engine plane had engine trouble and made an emergency landing mid-morning Thursday in a pond next to an Ascension Parish community college, city police said. No one was injured in the crash landing next to River Parishes Community College and federal air authorities are investigating. The plane went down...
Man stabbed in parking lot along Perkins Road, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed in a parking lot Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to a stabbing in the 4300 block of Perkins Road at 1:31 a.m. Friday. The man stabbed was taken to a hospital for his injuries.
