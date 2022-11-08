After concluding its home slate this season with a commanding victory against Missouri, Tennessee closes the regular season with a pair of road games, starting next week at South Carolina. The Vols on Sunday opened as a 21.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to Caesars Sportsbook. It will be the fourth time this season that Tennessee has been a double-digit favorite against an SEC opponent – Florida, Kentucky and Missouri were the others and the Vols won all three games and covered in two of them.

