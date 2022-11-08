Read full article on original website
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 12
Washington's scintillating comeback win at No. 6 Oregon rattled the College Football Playoff picture Saturday night, and there's still plenty of moving and shaking that could happen prior to the release of Sunday's Week 11 AP Top 25 rankings. In our latest projection, several nationally-ranked teams went down Saturday, but other programs in the playoff hunt noticeably flexed their muscles, including Ohio State, Michigan, and Tennessee. The Volunteers scored 66 points during a drubbing of Missouri, a style-points victory for Josh Heupel's team following last week's loss to Georgia.
A&M WR Moose Muhammad III clears the air on why he was benched versus Auburn
Texas A&M wideout Moose Muhammad III did not play tonight in the Aggies' 13-10 loss to Auburn even though he was dressed out and on the sidelines. A&M boss Jimbo Fisher told the media afterwards that Muhammad's absence was an internal matter but Muhammad himself had something to say after the game via social media.
Nick Saban gives updates on Eli Ricks, Jahmyr Gibbs after Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks exited Saturday’s game against Ole Miss with an injury. The junior made his third consecutive start but was only on the field for one play as he sustained an injury on the Rebels’ first play of the contest at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Five-star Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning to visit Austin for monumental recruiting weekend
Saturday's matchup against No. 4 TCU is setting up to be one of the most important recruiting weekends in recent memory for the Texas Longhorns with a number of high-profile recruits set to make the trip to Austin. That list got that much better earlier today after Horns247 confirmed a report from On3 that the nation's No. 1 prospect and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning was scheduled to be in attendance.
Georgia football stays No. 1 in Week 12 Coaches Poll
After 11 weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 45-19 road win over Mississippi State, remains No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3. Georgia received 61 first-place votes while Ohio State and Michigan each received one. Oregon fell seven spots to No. 13, Washington rose eight spots to No. 15, UCLA fell six spots to No. 16, Notre Dame rose six spots to No. 19, and Florida State entered the top 25 at No. 20.
College football rankings: Oregon slides, Washington climbs in Coaches Poll top 25
The Pac-12 brought the heat to the after-dark hours with two upsets that reshaped the College Football Playoff race. And the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings were in for big changes after Oregon and UCLA went down in shocking fashion. The other top story in College Football Playoff country...
IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium
AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
Paul Finebaum credits Cadillac Williams, weighs if money will affect Auburn's coaching search
Auburn football's head coaching job still has an empty spot to fill. Bryan Harsin was fired Oct. 31, but the talks of him being ousted from the program happened long before the official decision. Running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is Auburn's interim head coach for the remainder of the regular season, Williams impressed Tigers fans in the 39-33 overtime loss against Mississippi State. Despite it being their fifth loss in a row, the team played with a fight that left a mark.
Top247 prospect Rico Walker decommits from North Carolina
A little more than a month before Signing Day and Top247 edge Rico Walker's recruitment is back open. The Hickory (N.C.) High prospect made the proclamation Friday night, pulling back the commitment he made to North Carolina four months ago. When Walker committed to the Tar Heels in mid July,...
Auburn's Cadillac on what this has meant to him: 'makes me want to sell out even more for this university'
AUBURN, Alabama—As the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, Andy Burcham has done hundreds of broadcasts of different sports and hosted Tiger Talk countless times. On Thursday night at Baumhower’s Victory Grille, Burcham said he saw something he’s never seen before. Heading into his second game as Auburn’s...
Texas QB Quinn Ewers questioned by media after dreadful showing in Longhorns' 17-10 loss to TCU
The showdown between No. 4 TCU and No. 18 Texas was supposed to be a shootout. The defenses did not oblige. Texas' high-powered offense was hamstrung by the Horned Frogs defense. Steve Sarkisian, Quinn Ewers, and the Longhorns did not score an offensive touchdown in Saturday's 17-10 loss. The ballyhooed...
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Wright State
Louisville dropped a second-straight game to begin the Kenny Payne era, with both losses coming by just a point. On Saturday afternoon in front of 12,720 in attendance at the KFC Yum! Center, Wright State scored the game's last six points, including a jumper by Trey Calvin at the buzzer to give the Raiders a 73-72 win over the Cardinals.
The Devastating Loss to Arizona Strictly Rests With the Defense
You can't expect the UCLA offense to be perfect and always make up for the putrid defense. Chip Kelly needs to find some magic coaching dust and sprinkle some of it on a defense for the next two weeks...
Colorado upsets No. 11 Tennessee
For the first time in school history, Colorado defeated Tennessee on the hardwood. The Buffaloes' 78-66 win over the 11th-ranked Volunteers on Sunday in Nashville also marked CU's first away win against a ranked opponent since 2019. “Today was about Colorado,” said head coach Tad Boyle. The Buffaloes came...
Steve Sarkisian: Texas football offense 'didn't do anything well' in loss vs. TCU, Quinn Ewers not to blame
Texas football's typically potent offense had no answer Saturday night in a 17-10 home loss to No. 4 TCU. The Longhorns were held to just 199 yards and without an offensive touchdown in the loss as Texas' top playmakers were kept at bay by the TCU defense for all four quarters.
Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida
Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in 2023, expected to announce soon with all signs pointing to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is expected to put an end to his recruitment and make an official announcement next week, as early as Monday (Nov. 14), a source tells 247Sports. When the announcement comes, it is expected that Wagner will officially declare for...
4-star DL Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date
Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens was once an early Texas A&M pledge. And now, the Aggies are looking to get him back on the commitment list. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of A&M, Oregon and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day 2021. He is now set to announce again on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
Tennessee opens as big favorite for road game at South Carolina
After concluding its home slate this season with a commanding victory against Missouri, Tennessee closes the regular season with a pair of road games, starting next week at South Carolina. The Vols on Sunday opened as a 21.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to Caesars Sportsbook. It will be the fourth time this season that Tennessee has been a double-digit favorite against an SEC opponent – Florida, Kentucky and Missouri were the others and the Vols won all three games and covered in two of them.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Colorado
No. 11 Tennessee struggled mightily on offense against Colorado on Sunday afternoon in Nashville, losing its first game of the season 78-66 to the Buffaloes. Here's everything head coach Rick Barnes said following the game to what went wrong and changes that could be made moving forward. Opening Statement. “First...
