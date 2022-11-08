ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 12

Washington's scintillating comeback win at No. 6 Oregon rattled the College Football Playoff picture Saturday night, and there's still plenty of moving and shaking that could happen prior to the release of Sunday's Week 11 AP Top 25 rankings. In our latest projection, several nationally-ranked teams went down Saturday, but other programs in the playoff hunt noticeably flexed their muscles, including Ohio State, Michigan, and Tennessee. The Volunteers scored 66 points during a drubbing of Missouri, a style-points victory for Josh Heupel's team following last week's loss to Georgia.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Five-star Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning to visit Austin for monumental recruiting weekend

Saturday's matchup against No. 4 TCU is setting up to be one of the most important recruiting weekends in recent memory for the Texas Longhorns with a number of high-profile recruits set to make the trip to Austin. That list got that much better earlier today after Horns247 confirmed a report from On3 that the nation's No. 1 prospect and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning was scheduled to be in attendance.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Georgia football stays No. 1 in Week 12 Coaches Poll

After 11 weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 45-19 road win over Mississippi State, remains No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3. Georgia received 61 first-place votes while Ohio State and Michigan each received one. Oregon fell seven spots to No. 13, Washington rose eight spots to No. 15, UCLA fell six spots to No. 16, Notre Dame rose six spots to No. 19, and Florida State entered the top 25 at No. 20.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Paul Finebaum credits Cadillac Williams, weighs if money will affect Auburn's coaching search

Auburn football's head coaching job still has an empty spot to fill. Bryan Harsin was fired Oct. 31, but the talks of him being ousted from the program happened long before the official decision. Running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is Auburn's interim head coach for the remainder of the regular season, Williams impressed Tigers fans in the 39-33 overtime loss against Mississippi State. Despite it being their fifth loss in a row, the team played with a fight that left a mark.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Colorado upsets No. 11 Tennessee

For the first time in school history, Colorado defeated Tennessee on the hardwood. The Buffaloes' 78-66 win over the 11th-ranked Volunteers on Sunday in Nashville also marked CU's first away win against a ranked opponent since 2019. “Today was about Colorado,” said head coach Tad Boyle. The Buffaloes came...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida

Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

4-star DL Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date

Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens was once an early Texas A&M pledge. And now, the Aggies are looking to get him back on the commitment list. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of A&M, Oregon and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day 2021. He is now set to announce again on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Tennessee opens as big favorite for road game at South Carolina

After concluding its home slate this season with a commanding victory against Missouri, Tennessee closes the regular season with a pair of road games, starting next week at South Carolina. The Vols on Sunday opened as a 21.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to Caesars Sportsbook. It will be the fourth time this season that Tennessee has been a double-digit favorite against an SEC opponent – Florida, Kentucky and Missouri were the others and the Vols won all three games and covered in two of them.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Colorado

No. 11 Tennessee struggled mightily on offense against Colorado on Sunday afternoon in Nashville, losing its first game of the season 78-66 to the Buffaloes. Here's everything head coach Rick Barnes said following the game to what went wrong and changes that could be made moving forward. Opening Statement. “First...
BOULDER, CO
