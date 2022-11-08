Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Updated Week 10 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
It's another four-team bye week, and while the Bengals, Ravens, Jets, and Patriots aren't exactly the most fantasy-friendly teams, we're still down a couple of starting QBs, several stud RBs, and plenty of key contributors at WR and TE. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings remains crucial in a week like this. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 10 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 10 game
The 49ers are coming off their bye week, and for the second straight contest they'll be facing off against a Los Angeles team. But rather than face the Rams in Inglewood, San Francisco will host the Chargers in another showdown of West Coast squads. These two teams have met 14...
Sporting News
Why is Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Germany? Explaining the NFL's inaugural 2022 game in Munich
When the Seahawks and Buccaneers kick off on Sunday morning on the eastern seaboard of the United States (and just before the crack of dawn on the West Coast), it'll be the first time that the NFL kicks off in Germany in league history. (Yes, we are forgetting the whole...
Sporting News
Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit
Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ezekiel Elliott, Kyren Williams impacting Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their final weekend roundup of the Week 10 injury report and making their last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions. This week, owners are especially keeping an eye on running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Kyren Williams, who are expected to play on Sunday and could be worth starting in fantasy lineups.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Darren Waller, Deebo Samuel, more affecting Week 10 start'em sit'em decisions
As Week 10 of the fantasy football season approaches, owners need to keep tabs on pass catchers who have the chance to carry a "questionable" tag ahead of this week's action. As things currently stand, Keenan Allen, Darren Waller, Deebo Samuel, and David Njoku are the most notable wide receivers and tight ends worth keeping an eye on. Should any of these fantasy-relevant players be ruled "out," start 'em, sit 'em decisions will be even tougher.
Sporting News
Al Michaels ribs Baker Mayfield for helmet-less celebratory head-butts in Panthers' win over Falcons
Well, that's one way to use your head. Baker Mayfield didn't play Thursday night in the Panthers' 25-15 win over the NFC South rival Falcons, but his presence was still felt on the Carolina sideline. Quite literally. At the end of the game, Mayfield was spotted on the field giving...
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 10: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
The first nine weeks of the 2022 NFL season have reminded us to expect the unexpected. The Seahawks, Giants and Jets all sit in playoff spots. The Buccaneers, Packers and Rams all find themselves under .500. Jeff Saturday is now a head coach. And Jalen Hurts is the MVP front-runner.
Sporting News
What channel is Cowboys vs. Packers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 10 game
Mike McCarthy's return to Green Bay has been one of the biggest storylines heading into Sunday's matchup between the Cowboys and Packers, but the struggles of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense have stolen most of the headlines. The Packers have had trouble finding a rhythm all year, but...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray impacting Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Heading into Sunday's Week 10 action, fantasy football owners are checking out the latest injury updates on three key starting quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Kyler Murray), who are likely to be game-time decisions. If any of these quarterbacks do not play, owners will have to make last-minute start 'em, sit 'em calls, not only at QB but WR and TE, as well.
Sporting News
Do the Patriots play today? NFL schedule for New England's next game after Week 10 bye
The Patriots haven't always passed the eye test this season, but they've overcome a 1-3 start to put themselves firmly in playoff contention at 5-4. New England's defense pulverized the Colts' offensive line in Week 9 after forcing three Zach Wilson interceptions a week earlier. Mac Jones likely needs to be more consistent if the Patriots want to make a run in January, but New England as a whole is starting to look more like a Bill Belichick-led team each week.
Sporting News
Is Elijah Mitchell playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chargers-49ers Week 10 Sunday Night Football
Elijah Mitchell was expected to really break out this year after a strong rookie season, but after suffering a knee injury in Week 1, he was sidelined two months. Over the next eight weeks, the 49ers started Jeff Wilson Jr. and traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey. Now, McCaffrey safely sits atop the 49ers' depth chart, while Wilson Jr. is at the top of the Dolphins' after a midseason trade. That opens the door for Mitchell to be the primary handcuff in San Francisco when he returns, which could be as soon as Sunday night against the Chargers, and more than a few fantasy football owners are undoubtedly wondering if he's worth starting.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 11: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Case Keenum, Jaylen Warren, and Terrace Marshall Jr.
The NFL season has been yet another reminder that fantasy football is not just about starting the best players every week but also about finding the best players for the future. With injuries and bye weeks both rearing their ugly heads recently, staying a step ahead of opponents by preemptively picking up potential free-agent streamers has never been more crucial. Our Week 11 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players who could very well end up the most heavily added next Wednesday, like Case Keenum, Jaylen Warren, Rachaad White, and Terrace Marshall Jr.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
Sporting News
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 10 betting information for picking every game
Even though we had six teams on a bye, bettors were able to find some value last week. Four underdogs won outright on Sunday (Lions, Jets, Jaguars, and Seahawks), and out of the four underdogs that were able to pull upsets, the Jets provided bettors with their biggest ROI, as they were 11.5-point 'dogs to the Bills and +430 on the moneyline. Will there be another big upset in Week 10?
Sporting News
Joe Thomas slams Colts for Jeff Saturday hire: 'Most egregious thing I can ever remember'
The decision by the Colts to hire Jeff Saturday, longtime Colts center, to be the interim head coach despite no previous NFL or college experience has been a head-scratcher across the NFL. Former Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas didn't mince words when talking about how he feels about the decision.
Sporting News
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Chargers-49ers NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments — Christian McCaffrey & Austin Ekeler lead a stars-and-scrubs build
In what should be one of the better games of NFL Week 10, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers (4-4) host Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-3) on Sunday Night Football. Since acquiring Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade-deadline deal, the 49ers are riding high and fresh off a bye. The Chargers, meanwhile, are facing road blocks aplenty, battling injuries to difference-makers on both sides of the ball and listed as 7-point underdogs. This is a tough one to bet, but a great game to put together a FanDuel single-game lineup, which is exactly what we will do today.
Sporting News
Geno Smith's NFL career timeline, from Jets draft pick to sucker punch to Seahawks resurgence
You wrote him off, but he didn't write back. Geno Smith is, finally, getting another chance to start for an NFL franchise, and, boy, is he making the most of it. Coach Pete Carroll anointed the Seahawks' longtime backup as the team's starter following the offseason trade of Russell Wilson, and so far, Smith has richly rewarded the team's faith in him. With 15 touchdowns to four interceptions and 2,199 passing yards through nine games, Smith isn't just having a career year — he's having a career revival.
Sporting News
What happened to Baker Mayfield? How Panthers QB's season unraveled after trade from Browns
For the third consecutive offseason, the Panthers were hopeful that a new addition at quarterback would fix the problem that they had at the position. Once again, things haven't gone as planned for Carolina. This time, it was with the Baker Mayfield redemption tour. The Panthers acquired Mayfield in exchange...
Sporting News
'Hard Knocks' reveals heated Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins argument during Cardinals' Week 9 loss: 'That s— wide open'
It has been a season to forget so far for the Cardinals. Arizona finds itself last in the NFC West at 3-6 with a defense that has given up more points heading into Week 10 than any other team in the NFL. But during the loss to the Seahawks in Week 9, it was the offense that appeared to have some frustration.
Comments / 0