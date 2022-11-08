ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

VB families mourn the death of their children found dead in Mexico City

By Angela Bohon
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4BMH_0j3DVYqi00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two Virginia Beach families are mourning and searching for answers after their adult children were found dead in Mexico City.

Jennifer Marshall says her son, Jordan Marshall, 28, was with two friends - Kandace Florence and Courtez Hall. She stated that all three were found deceased inside an Airbnb property in Mexico City. News 3 reached out to Airbnb but has not heard back yet.

A statement from a spokesperson with the U.S.Department of State read, "We can confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in Mexico. We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death."

The mother said both Jordan and Kandace are graduates of Kellam High School and were best friends.

The friends were vacationing in Mexico. She sent a photo of Jordan and Kandace dressed up for Dia De Los Muertos, Day of the Dead. However, she said on Halloween Day, they got the tragic news.

Jordan' sister, Jasmine Marshall, said she got a message on social media.

“I saw my brother’s name and I read it, and my heart sank, and the hardest thing was to break the news to my mom," Jasmine said as she choked up.

Jennifer Marshall said at this point, they have no answers as to what caused their deaths; however, prior to that, Kandace called her boyfriend saying that she wasn’t feeling well.

She said the families have been in touch with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico and also stated they went to Mexico but are still searching for answers.

“The Mexican police were not very forthcoming with information,” she said. “Also, the language barrier was incredibly difficult as well.”

Freida Florence said the news of Kandace's death hit them like a freight truck.

"The biggest question was 'Where do we start?'"

Kandace's mom said her daughter started a candle-making business and was a free spirit who inspired others.

"Think of positivity and mindfulness, and love the moment you’re in," she described her daughter saying.

The Marshalls say Jordan's body just returned to Virginia. The Florences say Kandace's body will return soon and that her 29th birthday would have been on Thursday. Instead of a birthday celebration, they'll be holding a candlelight vigil.

The investigation is ongoing.

Just last week, a 29-year-old California woman died from carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico. Her two siblings survived but were hospitalized, according to KGTV which reports that while Mexico has encouraged landlords to install the detectors, it's not mandated. More on that incident, here .

Comments / 16

ISayWTFIWANT2Say?✌?
4d ago

Something smells fishy w the whole story smh I hope they find the answers to this tragic and hurtful situation..sending condolences to each & everyone whose attached to these 3 Wonderful people,I’m truly sorry for your losses🙏🏾🕊💐🙏🏾🕊💐🙏🏾🕊💐Lord please bless/strength these families to get what they deserve which is A clear understanding/Justice🙌🏾🙌🏾

Reply(1)
12
margie mccormick
4d ago

Doesn't make any sense! How did all 3 die, and one said she wasn't feeling well? And why travel to Mexico City for that holiday? What was really going on?

Reply
6
StayFocused
3d ago

It sounds like another case of carbon monoxide poisoning. Please take detectors with you on vacation to these countries.I pray for these families that lost their loved ones. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Americans found dead in Mexico Airbnb

In Virginia Beach, two families are searching for answers as they mourn the deaths of their adult children, who were found dead in a vacation rental property in Mexico City. In Virginia Beach, two families are searching for answers as they mourn the deaths of their adult children, who were found dead in a vacation rental property in Mexico City.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
webcenterfairbanks.com

3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - Two Virginia families are searching for answers as they mourn the deaths of their loved ones, who were found dead in a vacation rental property in Mexico along with a third friend. Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, grew up together in Virginia Beach...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
2urbangirls.com

3 Americans die in Mexico Airbnb due to carbon monoxide poisoning

Three Americans died after inhaling carbon monoxide while on vacation in Mexico City. The three were identified as Kandace Florence, 28, from Virginia Beach, Jordan Marshall, 28 and Courtez Hall, 29, from New Orleans were found dead on October 30 inside the Airbnb home they were renting out in Cuajimalpa de Morelos.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
wbtw.com

Woman sentenced to 18 years in 4-year-old Virginia boy’s 2018 death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The last of three defendants in the 2018 death of a 4-year-old boy in Norfolk has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars. In 2019, Catherine Seals pleaded guilty to the two charges she faced, felony homicide and felony child abuse with serious injury in the death of 4-year-old Larkin Carr. As part of the plea agreement, Seals’ sentence could not be greater than 21 years.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested

One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy