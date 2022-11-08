VB families mourn the death of their children found dead in Mexico City

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two Virginia Beach families are mourning and searching for answers after their adult children were found dead in Mexico City.

Jennifer Marshall says her son, Jordan Marshall, 28, was with two friends - Kandace Florence and Courtez Hall. She stated that all three were found deceased inside an Airbnb property in Mexico City. News 3 reached out to Airbnb but has not heard back yet.

A statement from a spokesperson with the U.S.Department of State read, "We can confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in Mexico. We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death."

The mother said both Jordan and Kandace are graduates of Kellam High School and were best friends.

The friends were vacationing in Mexico. She sent a photo of Jordan and Kandace dressed up for Dia De Los Muertos, Day of the Dead. However, she said on Halloween Day, they got the tragic news.

Jordan' sister, Jasmine Marshall, said she got a message on social media.

“I saw my brother’s name and I read it, and my heart sank, and the hardest thing was to break the news to my mom," Jasmine said as she choked up.

Jennifer Marshall said at this point, they have no answers as to what caused their deaths; however, prior to that, Kandace called her boyfriend saying that she wasn’t feeling well.

She said the families have been in touch with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico and also stated they went to Mexico but are still searching for answers.

“The Mexican police were not very forthcoming with information,” she said. “Also, the language barrier was incredibly difficult as well.”

Freida Florence said the news of Kandace's death hit them like a freight truck.

"The biggest question was 'Where do we start?'"

Kandace's mom said her daughter started a candle-making business and was a free spirit who inspired others.

"Think of positivity and mindfulness, and love the moment you’re in," she described her daughter saying.

The Marshalls say Jordan's body just returned to Virginia. The Florences say Kandace's body will return soon and that her 29th birthday would have been on Thursday. Instead of a birthday celebration, they'll be holding a candlelight vigil.

The investigation is ongoing.

Just last week, a 29-year-old California woman died from carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico. Her two siblings survived but were hospitalized, according to KGTV which reports that while Mexico has encouraged landlords to install the detectors, it's not mandated. More on that incident, here .