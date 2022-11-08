ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin governors candidates spend record $115 million on midterm race

By James Groh
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
A record amount of money was spent on the hotly contested Wisconsin governor's race for the 2022 midterm elections.

Incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and his challenger Tim Michels, along with their special interest groups, spent more than $115 million, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign . Individually, Evers and Michels put a combined $67,204,095.48 behind their campaigns. Evers spent $42,731,400.34 and Michels spent $24,472,695.14, as of Nov. 3. That number could be higher with last-minute spending.

While that is a huge amount of campaign spending, the actual amount of money spent is much higher. That's due to dark money groups that attack either candidate and do not have to report their activities.

This shatters the previous record of $93 million in 2018.

Independent candidate for governor Joan Ellis Beglinger spent $64,886.68 on her campaign.

Mike Smith
4d ago

and the job pays 150k a year. anyone else has a problem with the math

