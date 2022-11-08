ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

Bladenboro High School graduates celebrate 79th class reunion

By Sara Fox Bladen Journal
 5 days ago
Howell (left), Frink (center), and Johnson (right) Courtesy of Howell, Frink, and Johnson

BLADENBORO — Three graduates from Bladenboro High School’s class of 1943 recently reunited to celebrate their 79th class reunion.

Virginia Bullard Howell, Bernard Frink, and Pearl Brisson Johnson gathered at Pearl’s home to enjoy each other’s company and reminisce on their youth.

They plan to meet again next year to celebrate the passing of 80 years since their high school graduation.

Another classmate, Doris Freeman Clark, was unable to attend.

