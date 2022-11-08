ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Strike by London Underground workers to go ahead after last-minute talks fail

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8fUi_0j3DVKjm00
Financial News

A strike by London Underground workers will go ahead on Thursday after last-minute talks failed to resolve a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said Transport for London (TfL) had refused its offer to suspend strike action.

The union said it asked TfL to pause job cuts and detrimental pension changes to give both sides the space to come to a negotiated settlement.

The RMT said it proposed today that planned job cuts were suspended until the end of this year and that TfL make a clear statement that London Underground would not agree to detrimental attacks on pensions arising out of a review they are conducting with the Government.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “TfL have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday.

“Our members are resolute in their determination to see a just settlement to this jobs and pensions dispute.

“They will continue their industrial campaign for as long as it takes.

“TfL need to start making compromises and work with the union to reach a deal that works for staff and avoids further disruption to the lives of passengers.”

TfL urged passengers to check before they travel on Thursday, warning London Overground and DLR services may be subject to last minute changes as a result of the Tube strike, while London Trams will be running a reduced timetable.

Customers should check before they travel on Thursday and we are advising them to expect very limited or no service on the Tube

Disruption from the strike will continue to affect services into Friday morning.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “I would like to apologise to our customers for any disruption caused by Thursday’s industrial action.

“We met with the RMT and Unite this week to urge them to call off this Tube strike as no proposals to change pensions or conditions have been made.

“Unfortunately, no agreement could be reached but we remain open for discussions as there is still time for the unions to call off this action.

“Customers should check before they travel on Thursday and we are advising them to expect very limited or no service on the Tube.

“London Overground, the Elizabeth line and DLR services may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground. London Trams will also be running a reduced timetable.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper

Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

Noose found at Obama Presidential Centre construction site

The firm building the Obama Presidential Centre has suspended operations after a noose was found at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of black-owned construction firms, said it reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible”. It also offered a 100,000 dollar (£86,000) reward.
newschain

Steve Cooper plans to make the most of training ground time during World Cup

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says his side have to use the World Cup break to its full effect to help them kick on in the second half of the season. Forest’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace ensured they would not go into the six-week hiatus bottom of the Premier League, with Morgan Gibbs-White’s second-half goal earning just a third victory of what has been a difficult opening part of the campaign.
newschain

Kyiv vows to continue pushing Russians out after success in Kherson

Ukraine’s president has vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps. The Russian retreat from the city marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine’s pushback against Moscow’s invasion almost nine months ago. Kherson residents hugged and kissed the arriving Ukrainian troops in rapturous scenes.
The Independent

Tax rises for everyone and big hikes to energy bills in Jeremy Hunt’s mini-Budget

Everybody in the UK will be paying more tax as a result of Thursday’s Autumn Statement, chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said.Mr Hunt also confirmed that government support for energy bills will be targeted at the most vulnerable after April, in a move expected to cost millions of households hundreds of pounds.Speaking days ahead of the crucial mini-Budget , Mr Hunt confirmed he expects the UK to plunge into recession and said his goal was to make it “as short and shallow as possible” by bearing down on inflation.The chancellor confirmed his statement will include both tax rises and spending...
newschain

Hancock and Boy George face fermented plums and worse in first IAC eating trial

Boy George gags on fermented plums while Matt Hancock worriedly looks on during the first I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! eating trial of the series. Thursday night saw the public vote for the pair to take part in La Cucaracha Cafe, meaning The Cockroach Cafe in English – marking Hancock’s third consecutive challenge since arriving in camp.
newschain

Iranian man who inspired Spielberg film The Terminal dies in Paris airport

An Iranian man who inspired Steven Spielberg’s film The Terminal has died in Charles de Gaulle Airport where he lived for 18 years. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in Terminal 2F on Saturday, according to an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical...
newschain

Murder accused ‘said alleged victim took own life to avoid talking about her’

A man accused of murder said he told people his alleged victim had “taken her own life” so he could avoid talking about her, a court has heard. Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex, is charged with the murders of Leah Ware, 33 and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.
newschain

Thomas Frank feels win at Man City all the sweeter against Erling Haaland

Brentford boss Thomas Frank felt his side’s stunning victory at Manchester City was all the sweeter coming against a side containing Erling Haaland. The return of the prolific Haaland to City’s starting line-up for the first time in five games after injury had been the headline news prior to Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
newschain

Lewis Hamilton targets ‘dream’ win in Brazil as Mercedes lock out front row

Lewis Hamilton set himself the target of completing his “greatest dream” by winning Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. George Russell will start the penultimate race of the season from pole position after he claimed the first Formula One victory of his career in Saturday’s frenetic 24-lap dash in Interlagos.
newschain

George Williams: Semi-final defeat will live with me until next World Cup

Half-back George Williams says England’s heart-breaking World Cup semi-final defeat will live with him until the next tournament in 2025. England breezed into the last four with an air of unbridled confidence after an untroubled run of four matches which included a 60-6 rout of Saturday’s opponents but produced their worst hour of football to trail 20-12 to a Samoan side appearing in their first semi-final.
newschain

Adrian Mariappa fitness worry for Burton ahead of visit of Charlton

Burton have doubts over the fitness of defender Adrian Mariappa ahead of Saturday’s clash with Charlton at the Pirelli Stadium. The Jamaica international was brought off during the second half of last weekend’s FA Cup win over Needham Market because of tight glutes and may not be ready to face Athletic.
newschain

George Miller and Harrison Biggins fired Doncaster to victory at Grimsby

Doncaster produced a cut-throat attacking display to sweep aside Grimsby with a 3-1 win at Blundell Park. George Miller scored twice, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins, before Grimsby striker John McAtee marked his return from injury with a late consolation. For the opener, Miller drifted wide...
newschain

Ross County manager Malky Mackay urges patience over VAR introduction

Ross County manager Malky Mackay called for patience as Scottish football deals with the introduction of VAR but stressed there would always be subjective decisions after his side were awarded a contentious penalty at Celtic Park. Matt O’Riley was penalised after a team-mate hit the ball off County player Callum...
newschain

Eddie Howe excited about possibilities ahead for Newcastle

Eddie Howe has admitted he is excited at what the Premier League season might hold for Newcastle after the World Cup break. The Magpies, to the surprise of many, will return to action in December sitting in the top three after putting together a run of five successive league wins to back up their promising start to the campaign.
newschain

Brendan Rodgers backs David Moyes to turn things around at West Ham

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has no doubt David Moyes will turn things around at West Ham. There are rumblings of unrest in the fanbase after the Hammers slipped to a ninth defeat in 15 matches, their worst start to a top-flight season since 1976. But Moyes has credit in the...
newschain

It should be fine: James Maddison plays down injury scare ahead of World Cup

James Maddison insisted he should be fit for the World Cup despite an injury scare in their 2-0 win at West Ham. The midfielder, called into Gareth Southgate’s England squad on Thursday, went down holding his leg in the 23rd minute. After receiving treatment on the pitch the midfielder,...
newschain

Joint Scottish and Welsh calls for additional NHS funding to avert strike action

Humza Yousaf and his Welsh counterpart have written to the UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay asking for more funding to help avert strike action this winter. Mr Yousaf along with Eluned Morgan wrote to Mr Barclay ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement next week in a bid to call for additional funding for hard-working NHS staff.
newschain

Queen’s service and duty praised at Festival of Remembrance

The Queen’s dedicated service and duty have been hailed at the annual Festival of Remembrance attended by the King and other members of the royal family. Charles and his siblings, the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex, watched on as archive footage of their late mother was played at the Royal Albert Hall.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy