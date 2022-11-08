ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Armed robbers steal man's watch in Millbrae

MILLBRAE – A man was robbed of his watch at gunpoint by two suspects who fled in a waiting car in Millbrae Friday afternoon.A San Mateo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said late Friday afternoon that the incident happened at 1;55 p.m. at the intersection of Ludeman Lane and Cozzolino Drive.The victim told deputies that two men approached him and demanded his watch. One of them was carrying a handgun. After getting his watch, the suspects fled in a waiting gray Hyundai sedan.Deputies are looking for the two suspects and the third suspect, who was the driver of the getaway car.This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Gregory Chong at the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at (650) 599-1516.
MILLBRAE, CA
KRON4 News

Watch stolen in Millbrae armed robbery

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects stole a victim’s watch in an armed robbery in Millbrae on Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened in the area of Ludeman Lane and Cozzolino Drive at about 1:55 p.m. The victim told police that two suspects approached […]
MILLBRAE, CA
KRON4 News

Afternoon shooting in Fremont leaves 1 injured

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Fremont Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The shooting happened near School Street and Bodily Avenue at around 1:18 p.m. The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Fremont police found […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Pacific Heights restaurant burglarized

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The owner of a restaurant in San Francisco is hoping police can help find a couple of burglars caught on camera. “Noosh,” located in the city’s Pacific Heights neighborhood, was recently hit. In the early morning hours of Nov. 2, a pair of burglars broke into the restaurant. The hooded thieves […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
COLMA, CA
KRON4 News

SF jewelry store makes comeback after robbery

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An antique and jewelry store in San Francisco is back open after being forced to close for almost a year. Mureta & Co. on Fillmore Street was heavily damaged and had some priceless items taken last December. Now, they’re once again welcoming customers — just in time for the holidays.  […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal shooting victim in SF identified as 20-year-old man

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District this week. The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Kevin Rice. His place of residence is unknown. Police continue to investigate the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police searching for suspects in armored car robbery

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are searching for suspects who robbed an armored truck near a Bank of America Wednesday morning.Police received reports of the robbery of a Garda armored vehicle at 303 Hegenberger Road around 10:14 a.m. KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the shooting happened in the area of 30th Street and Brook Street at about 3:00 p.m. There are several businesses in the area immediately surrounding where the shooting occurred, including a […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Warrant issued for former Pittsburg police officer on weapons charges

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A former officer with the Pittsburg Police Department has been charged for the sale and possession of illegal assault weapons, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Montalvo faces a four-count complaint that includes two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale or transport of […]
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crash sends car into home in San Francisco; 3 people hurt

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police officers and emergency crews were at the scene of a two-car collision in San Francisco late Thursday afternoon that injured three people and damaged a home.Police said at approximately 4:25 p.m., officers responded to a collision near the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street regarding an injury accident. Arriving officers found two vehicles that had collided, sending one vehicle into a pole and the second vehicle into a residential building, where it caused structural damage.A total of three people were transported to an area hospital with unknown medical conditions, though there were reports that their injuries were not life-threatening. Police did not say whether the victims were in the vehicles, on the street, or in the building that was hit.Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting victim killed in San Francisco's Bayview identified as 20-year-old man

SAN FRANCISCO – A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District this week.The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Kevin Rice. His place of residence is unknown. Police continue to investigate the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon.The shooting was reported at about 12:18 p.m. in the 4400 block of Third Street, where officers found a man a gunshot wound. Officers gave aid to the victim until medics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he later died, police said.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Hwy 680 traffic fatality, CHP says

DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin. The collision, which reportedly involved several vehicles and occurred near the Alcosta Boulevard onramp, was first reported at 2:55 a.m. The incident initially closed down all southbound lanes of the highway, and […]
DUBLIN, CA
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Menlo Park, CA

 https://www.AlmanacNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy