SAN FRANCISCO -- Police officers and emergency crews were at the scene of a two-car collision in San Francisco late Thursday afternoon that injured three people and damaged a home.Police said at approximately 4:25 p.m., officers responded to a collision near the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street regarding an injury accident. Arriving officers found two vehicles that had collided, sending one vehicle into a pole and the second vehicle into a residential building, where it caused structural damage.A total of three people were transported to an area hospital with unknown medical conditions, though there were reports that their injuries were not life-threatening. Police did not say whether the victims were in the vehicles, on the street, or in the building that was hit.Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO