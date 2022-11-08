Read full article on original website
MILLBRAE – A man was robbed of his watch at gunpoint by two suspects who fled in a waiting car in Millbrae Friday afternoon.A San Mateo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said late Friday afternoon that the incident happened at 1;55 p.m. at the intersection of Ludeman Lane and Cozzolino Drive.The victim told deputies that two men approached him and demanded his watch. One of them was carrying a handgun. After getting his watch, the suspects fled in a waiting gray Hyundai sedan.Deputies are looking for the two suspects and the third suspect, who was the driver of the getaway car.This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Gregory Chong at the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at (650) 599-1516.
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Fremont Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The shooting happened near School Street and Bodily Avenue at around 1:18 p.m. The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Fremont police found […]
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The owner of a restaurant in San Francisco is hoping police can help find a couple of burglars caught on camera. “Noosh,” located in the city’s Pacific Heights neighborhood, was recently hit. In the early morning hours of Nov. 2, a pair of burglars broke into the restaurant. The hooded thieves […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An antique and jewelry store in San Francisco is back open after being forced to close for almost a year. Mureta & Co. on Fillmore Street was heavily damaged and had some priceless items taken last December. Now, they’re once again welcoming customers — just in time for the holidays. […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– A man accused of pointing firearm at three juveniles has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced. The incident occurred on September 23, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m. The three juveniles, who were aged between 11 and 13, were walking on McLaughlin Avenue in San Jose when they were approached […]
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Newly released bodycam video shows a shooting between Fairfield Police Department officers and a suspect that happened back on June 26, the department announced in a Facebook post. The video released this week shows the incident on the 1600 block of Fairground Drive in Vallejo where the suspect was shot. Around […]
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN)– A man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning in Union City but is expected to live, police said. Officers were sent at 1:18 a.m. to the 33500 block of Seventh Street immediately following the shooting and arrived to find a 37-year-old man with multiple bullet wounds, according to police. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District this week. The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Kevin Rice. His place of residence is unknown. Police continue to investigate the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco have arrested a man who allegedly tried to rob a woman on a Muni bus one month ago. Police learned of the incident when the woman walked into the Mission District police station about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 7 to report the robbery.
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are searching for suspects who robbed an armored truck near a Bank of America Wednesday morning.Police received reports of the robbery of a Garda armored vehicle at 303 Hegenberger Road around 10:14 a.m. KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the shooting happened in the area of 30th Street and Brook Street at about 3:00 p.m. There are several businesses in the area immediately surrounding where the shooting occurred, including a […]
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A former officer with the Pittsburg Police Department has been charged for the sale and possession of illegal assault weapons, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Montalvo faces a four-count complaint that includes two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale or transport of […]
Police Blotter for the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5. From the files of the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department. • A man was arrested for being in possession of unlawful paraphernalia on the 200 block of Los Gatos-Saratoga Road at 3:55am. • A vehicle was stolen on N. Santa Cruz...
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police officers and emergency crews were at the scene of a two-car collision in San Francisco late Thursday afternoon that injured three people and damaged a home.Police said at approximately 4:25 p.m., officers responded to a collision near the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street regarding an injury accident. Arriving officers found two vehicles that had collided, sending one vehicle into a pole and the second vehicle into a residential building, where it caused structural damage.A total of three people were transported to an area hospital with unknown medical conditions, though there were reports that their injuries were not life-threatening. Police did not say whether the victims were in the vehicles, on the street, or in the building that was hit.Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
The 17-year-old driver of a car that collided with another, resulting in the death of two and the injury of four others Friday night, may face charges for vehicular manslaughter, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. The minor, whose name has not been released, is currently at...
SAN FRANCISCO – A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District this week.The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Kevin Rice. His place of residence is unknown. Police continue to investigate the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon.The shooting was reported at about 12:18 p.m. in the 4400 block of Third Street, where officers found a man a gunshot wound. Officers gave aid to the victim until medics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he later died, police said.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin. The collision, which reportedly involved several vehicles and occurred near the Alcosta Boulevard onramp, was first reported at 2:55 a.m. The incident initially closed down all southbound lanes of the highway, and […]
