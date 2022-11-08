Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night.

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.

"A very glamorous older woman walks up to Trump, and he's telling somebody else how good she looks or something, and she says, 'Donald, how do I look?' And he says, 'You would look better wet,' and he shoves her in the pool," Kimmel said on his show.

The host claimed that the older woman was "humiliated."

In this combination image, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks to supporters during an event at Heisey's Diner on the final day before votes are cast November 7, 2022 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

"[Trump] pushes this fully dressed older lady into the pool, and she's humiliated," Kimmel said. "And Lisa Oz helped her get her out of the pool and she's like, 'Get some towels,' and helps her and warms her up, and Trump just looked on and laughed—like a maniac."

Kimmel added: "And they told us this story with disgust. They were disgusted—and now they're up onstage endorsing each other. Isn't that great? A lot of integrity there.

"Even Oprah, who made Dr. Oz, endorsed his opponent, John Fetterman," the talk-show host continued, prompting applause.

Oprah Winfrey gave Oz his start on her daytime talk show. The star has been slammed by critics who argue that she waited too long to publicly back Oz's Democratic opponent.

Kimmel's scathing monologue came ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, which will decide whether Oz or Fetterman will represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. Critics accuse Oz of being out-of-touch with the general electorate, and of holding "extreme" positions on issues such as abortion.

Former President Barack Obama railed against Oz during a rally over the weekend, calling him a "snake oil man" who allegedly peddled misinformation on his own TV program, The Dr. Oz Show.

For his part, Oz stumped alongside Trump on Saturday in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, but made a sports-related gaffe during an attempt to relate to voters.

The celebrity doctor petitioned the audience to ask others ahead of the following day's Pittsburgh Steelers game whether they were "happy with the way America's going." However, the Steelers did not actually play on November 6; they are scheduled to square off against the New Orleans Saints on November 13.

Updated 11/08/2022, at 12:48 p.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information and background.