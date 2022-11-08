ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton Esherick's ingenious trap door

Wharton Esherick was famous for his handcrafted furniture often featuring natural edges and sculpted details. The Pennsylvania-based artist built his studio, its furniture, and objects down to the utensils, by hand over a 40-year period starting in 1926. A new program by Craft in America takes you inside his home and studio.
The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Graduate Elected Governor of Maryland Wes Moore, '96 Academy & '98 College

WAYNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Former Valley Forge Military Academy & College Cadet Westley Watende Moore has been elected Governor of the State of Maryland. Mr. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and then attended Valley Forge Military College through the College's Early Commissioning Program. Graduating in 1998, he commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the US Army.
Kennett Square Is Home to Millions of Mushrooms, But They Are Not Out in Wild as Some Tourists Might Hope

Peter Gray at The Woodlands at Phillips Mushroom Farm, points out modern mushroom houses next to the farm's museum.Image via Tyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer. While some tourists visit Kennett Square in the hopes of seeing some of its famous mushrooms growing in the wild, it does not take long before they find out that the popular food is instead grown in cement structures known as mushroom houses, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Retired Lincoln University Professor Reflects on Union Victory

Dr. Richard Winchester is more than just a retired history professor. He was an essential figurehead in making Lincoln University the second unionized faculty in Pennsylvania, writes Steven Hoffman for the Chester County Press. Both Winchester, and his wife Connie, were champions of many causes over the years—specifically racial justice....
Delco vet lost at Pearl Harbor is laid to rest 81 years later

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- After more than eight decades, a World War II veteran from our area was finally laid to rest Thursday.Family members waited 81 years for U.S. Navy 'radioman' Charles Montgomery to have a proper burial. He was one of the 429 crewmembers killed when the USS Oklahoma was attacked in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.  Prior to Thursday, Montgomery's family would travel to the mass grave in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii's Punchbowl Crater to pay their respects."It's very emotional," said Joanne Shawber, Montgomery's niece. "It's an honor, but it's been a long journey."  It took 20 years for the Montgomery family to go through the DNA identification process. But now he's at rest near his family.Those family members include his youngest brother, Lt. Cmdr. Kenneth Montgomery, who also served in the Navy. "We knew he was up in heaven, but he wasn't home," Shawber said. "It gives us peace and it gives us closure.""We know where he is," Shawber added. "And he's home, he's with his brothers, his mom, his grandpa. He made it home. He made it full circle."
Discussion with WWII Veterans, Rare WWII Exhibition to Be Held at West Chester University

Image via West Chester University. As the nation prepares to celebrate its silent heroes, the grim realities of World War II will be explored in a conversation with World War II veterans that will immediately be followed by the opening of a special exhibition featuring rare WWII memorabilia, including original WWII posters and press materials from the collection of Stephen “Mr. Movie” Friedman, a renowned Philadelphia-based film critic.
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
