woodworkingnetwork.com
Wharton Esherick's ingenious trap door
Wharton Esherick was famous for his handcrafted furniture often featuring natural edges and sculpted details. The Pennsylvania-based artist built his studio, its furniture, and objects down to the utensils, by hand over a 40-year period starting in 1926. A new program by Craft in America takes you inside his home and studio.
West Chester’s Gerry Mahoney Tilghman Remembered as Skating Prodigy and Ice Capades Star
Gerry Mahoney Tilghman, formerly of West Chester, a dynamic ice-skating prodigy and later a headliner for Ice Capades, died on Sept. 16 aged 88, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Tilghman, who was also a model and skating teacher, was a natural-born skater. During her teenage years, she left...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
WCU Grad Turns Opera Into Form of Activism as Opera Philadelphia’s First Female Chorus Master
Opera Philadelphia chorus led by Elizabeth Braden in Breaking Waves. Elizabeth Braden, a West Chester University graduate and Opera Philadelphia’s first female chorus master, believes that in addition to being beautiful, music can be healing and unifying, writes Melissa Jacobs for Main Line Tonight. Braden has been sharing her...
The man behind the medal: Philadelphia’s only Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient
In 1968, Michael Crescenz was killed in action while serving in Vietnam. “No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War,” details Crescenz’s life and legacy.
The richest person in Philadelphia
The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
Local doctor searching for cure to his own rare disease
"If you told me when we started this 10 years ago, that I would be here, I never would have believed it because of my disease," said Dr. David Fajgenbaum.
‘My Work is Grounded in Generosity’: Beloved Adjunct Professor at Lincoln University Has Died Aged 52
Blake Bradford, left, talks with Ivory Nelson, then president of Lincoln University, in 2008.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Blake Bradford, a beloved adjunct professor at Lincoln University, tireless arts advocate, and writer, died on Oct. 21 of lymphoma aged 52, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
buffalonynews.net
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Graduate Elected Governor of Maryland Wes Moore, '96 Academy & '98 College
WAYNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Former Valley Forge Military Academy & College Cadet Westley Watende Moore has been elected Governor of the State of Maryland. Mr. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and then attended Valley Forge Military College through the College's Early Commissioning Program. Graduating in 1998, he commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the US Army.
Merion’s Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country
Hymie’s Deli, Merion Station, is in the spotlight for its top-notch Reuben. Mashed.com’s Trevor Carlson calls it one of “the absolute best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S.”. The classic melt-in-your-mouth sandwich has been an American deli staple for decades. But its backstory is a bit muddled, reports...
Kennett Square Is Home to Millions of Mushrooms, But They Are Not Out in Wild as Some Tourists Might Hope
Peter Gray at The Woodlands at Phillips Mushroom Farm, points out modern mushroom houses next to the farm's museum.Image via Tyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer. While some tourists visit Kennett Square in the hopes of seeing some of its famous mushrooms growing in the wild, it does not take long before they find out that the popular food is instead grown in cement structures known as mushroom houses, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Ryan Long, son joining us for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
As always, stars from all walks of fame will join us for the party on the Parkway, and a Philadelphia Jeopardy! champion will get his own float.
Retired Lincoln University Professor Reflects on Union Victory
Dr. Richard Winchester is more than just a retired history professor. He was an essential figurehead in making Lincoln University the second unionized faculty in Pennsylvania, writes Steven Hoffman for the Chester County Press. Both Winchester, and his wife Connie, were champions of many causes over the years—specifically racial justice....
Delco vet lost at Pearl Harbor is laid to rest 81 years later
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- After more than eight decades, a World War II veteran from our area was finally laid to rest Thursday.Family members waited 81 years for U.S. Navy 'radioman' Charles Montgomery to have a proper burial. He was one of the 429 crewmembers killed when the USS Oklahoma was attacked in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Prior to Thursday, Montgomery's family would travel to the mass grave in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii's Punchbowl Crater to pay their respects."It's very emotional," said Joanne Shawber, Montgomery's niece. "It's an honor, but it's been a long journey." It took 20 years for the Montgomery family to go through the DNA identification process. But now he's at rest near his family.Those family members include his youngest brother, Lt. Cmdr. Kenneth Montgomery, who also served in the Navy. "We knew he was up in heaven, but he wasn't home," Shawber said. "It gives us peace and it gives us closure.""We know where he is," Shawber added. "And he's home, he's with his brothers, his mom, his grandpa. He made it home. He made it full circle."
Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro’s Competitiveness Harkens Back to His Time on Local Basketball Courts
Now Pa. Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro.Image via MSNBC at YouTube. Journalist David Sirota, who knew Montgomery Countian Josh Shapiro as a young basketball teammate, profiled the current Pa. Gov.-Elect for Rolling Stone. The piece referenced Shapiro’s deep-seated competitiveness and his political skill in choosing — and framing — battles carefully.
DIY Network Cancelled Exton-Based Craftsman, but His New Career Hasn’t Left Him Pining
Although it has been over a year since DIY Network canceled the Jeff Devlin reality series Stone House Revival, the proprietor of SchoolHouse Woodworking in Exton hasn’t been sitting around gathering (saw)dust. Lisa Arnett reported on Devlin’s career renovation for HGTV. Stone House Revival was a fix-it show...
Discussion with WWII Veterans, Rare WWII Exhibition to Be Held at West Chester University
Image via West Chester University. As the nation prepares to celebrate its silent heroes, the grim realities of World War II will be explored in a conversation with World War II veterans that will immediately be followed by the opening of a special exhibition featuring rare WWII memorabilia, including original WWII posters and press materials from the collection of Stephen “Mr. Movie” Friedman, a renowned Philadelphia-based film critic.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
Upper Darby’s Llanerch Diner Again the Scene of Film Crews
Video production crews were recently working outside the Llanerch Diner in Upper Darby and caught the attention of commuters driving past the location, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Local News. The diner, on Township Line Road near West Chester Pike, became famous from a scene in the movie Silver...
Baby with rare degenerative disease treated by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
A Lambertville family says their son who has a rare degenerative disease was treated at a Philadelphia hospital.
