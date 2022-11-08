Read full article on original website
Randy Barner
4d ago
am I mistaken by thinking that tax dollars built the turnpike so why as a tax payer are you being charged to use what you already paid for
fox8tv.com
I-80 I-99 Interchange Ribbon Cutting
Phase one is now complete in a road construction project to better join two of Pennsylvania’s busiest interstate highways. The project at one point was at a dead end, but two of the state’s top lawmakers, who live nearby, made a point of getting it back on the drawing board.
PennDOT has warning for drivers
Following Friday's heavy rainfall, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning drivers of standing water on roads.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania House Resolution would investigate expanding nuclear energy
HARRISBURG, PA – Nuclear power remains a significant energy source in Pennsylvania, and one lawmaker wants to explore the possibilities of an expansion. Some skepticism remains, however, over cost-efficiency in such an expansion. House Resolution 238, sponsored by Rep. Tom Mehaffie, R-Hershey, would direct the Joint State Government Commission...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana
HARRISBURG, PA – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland becomes...
thevalleyledger.com
Republicans Retain Majority in Pennsylvania State Senate
Harrisburg, PA – Republicans in Pennsylvania’s State Senate will retain their majority for the 2023-24 legislative session. As of today, election returns indicate that Republicans will return 28 Members to the Senate, resulting in a 28-22 majority. Contributing to that majority was Senate Republicans sweeping three key swing...
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Older homeowners in Pennsylvania could receive rebate worth up to $650
People living in Pennsylvania could be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before the year is through. Eligible Pennsylvanians who have been approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive the one-time bonus rebate later this year. No additional steps are necessary in order to receive the rebate if residents have filed their 2021 claims, and the rebate will be worth 70% of the annual rebate amount. Those who have not filed their claim have until the end of the year to apply.
Wolf administration reminds Pennsylvanians to be cautious during Tropical Storm Nicole
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With heavy widespread rainfall anticipated across the state Friday into Saturday, PennDOT and PEMA are reminding Pennsylvanians to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain. Rain is expected to begin Friday morning and continue throughout the day and into early-morning Saturday. The heaviest rain is expected...
lebtown.com
Rare disciplinary case against Pa. doctor offers glimpse into the big business of medical marijuana cards
HARRISBURG — When Bette Grey considered using cannabis to help with chronic pain last year, she turned to the nationwide medical marijuana card company Veriheal. The company connected her to Theodore Colterelli, a Pennsylvania doctor who had the power to decide whether patients qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program.
Pa. public agencies now have a week to notify people about data breaches | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania State Police looking for 3 wanted juveniles they say escaped a behavioral facility
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for three wanted juveniles they say escaped a behavioral facility. Troopers say the juveniles were committed to the Adelphoi facility through a court. Authorities say they are looking for Kenydi Scott, Nevaeh Shaw and Edmary Martinez-Montanez. They are facing aggravated...
Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen.
This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. Though their reasons and motivations may have differed, when they came out to the polls on Tuesday, Pennsylvania voters were sending a clear message about the people they want representing them in Washington and in Harrisburg. They wanted someone who heard the voices of the state’s Black […] The post Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Pennsylvania No. 2 state most stressed out by the news: study
If you have eye twitches, heart palpitations, and headaches, you may be suffering from a news overload. This is, apparently, especially true in Pennsylvania, which a study found was one of the top states most stressed out by the news.
Josh Shapiro appears to set voting record in Pennsylvania governor race
(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug Mastriano’s 2.1 million. In a review of […]
WPXI Pittsburgh
Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session that...
fox29.com
Tanker truck hauling liquid nitrogen overturns on Pennsylvania roadway
ATGLEN, Pa. - No injuries were reported when police say a tanker truck hauling liquid nitrogen overturned and blocked a Pennsylvania roadway on Thursday night. Emergency vehicles responded to the intersection of Lower Valley Road and Gap Newport Pike around 9 p.m. for reports of a crash. The overturned tanker...
paonlinecasino.com
Retail Pennsylvania Casinos Paid Out Massive Fall Jackpots
The leaves may have fallen, but the number of jackpot winners in Pennsylvania casinos has not. PA casinos offer a range of in-person games suited for beginners and seasoned bettors alike, from simple video slot machines, to table games that require a little more knowledge. What they all have in...
erienewsnow.com
Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania's Governor, Doug Mastriano, has yet to Concede Defeat
Still no word of the Republican in Pennsylvania's race for Governor, conceding defeat, three days after the election. There were still votes being counted in some spots here in Pennsylvania Thursday, but the latest unofficial returns show Democrat Josh Shapiro beat Republican election denier Doug Mastriano by 14 percentage points, the biggest margin in decades.
LVHN in worthy fight against Aetna, but its approach is creating panic | Turkeys & Trophies
We’re not privy to what’s happening in talks between Lehigh Valley Health Network and Aetna, nor should we be. Both parties are entitled to negotiate terms of how they do business together behind closed doors. But those doors flew wide open this week when the health network sent out a warning that it will no longer accept Aetna insurance plans effective March 13, 2023. The network in a video message on its website blames Aetna, claiming the insurer since 2017 has been “taking steps behind the scenes to delay or even deny coverage.” Aetna, for its part, says it is dedicated to providing affordable care, considers LVHN a valued partner and will consider negotiating in good faith. We have no reason to doubt LVHN has a legitimate concern that it’s fighting to fix. Still, we can’t help but feel the LVHN’'s strategy is doing a disservice to the tens of thousands of patients in eastern Pennsylvania who currently carry an Aetna card in their wallet. Is the problem so pervasive that it’s worth putting all these patients into a panic over what their medical care options will look like in early 2023? And if so, why haven’t other health networks taken similar action? To that end, why wouldn’t LVHN and St. Luke’s University Health Network work together to gain more leverage? Sure, they’re competitors but you’d think they could put that aside on this issue for the benefit of the communities they serve. These are all reasonable questions that go unanswered in the video message and, ironically, in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section under the video message. An LVHN spokesperson told lehighvalleylive.com it is not conducting interviews about the issue. LVHN did note, however, in the FAQ that “this is a fluid situation and a lot can change in 120 days” — a signal that the looming crisis for patients could be averted. We wish the health network success in the effort, but would suggest that the next time it’s compelled to make such a threat, its leaders are better prepared to answer questions from the public in a timely manner. Dropping a 3-minute, 30-second video and an FAQ that’s short on key answers is insufficient given the stakes. A virtual town hall or, at least, granting interviews with local media after the news broke would’ve been better moves.
Over 50% of Centre County cast a ballot in the midterm election. Here’s how they voted
Centre County followed the statewide trends in the 2022 midterm election.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police to Participate in Click it or Ticket
Pennsylvania State Police are reminding drivers to buckle up as part of Click it or Ticket. The initiative runs Monday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 27. It's aimed at increasing the use of seat belts among young people. Children whose parents or caregivers buckle up are much more likely to...
