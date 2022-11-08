Police: South Bend man found safe

UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.”

ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area.

According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. 31, 2022, when he was believed to be in South Bend.

Police said he may be in the Anderson area.

Dustin McPhearson/Photo via South Bend PD

McPhearson is about 6’1” and 220 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He has a tattoo of a cross that reads “love” on his upper arm.

Anyone with information about McPhearson’s whereabouts should contact the South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9201.

