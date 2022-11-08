ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

“Give the cops a bird” for the Idaho Foodbank

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422VBM_0j3DUxpO00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police are asking you to "give them a bird" for a good cause.

The department has launched it’s 4th annual “Give the Cops a Bird” turkey drive, and all proceeds go directly to the local Idaho Foodbank to help feed the hungry in our community.

The Idaho Food Bank will also be accepting frozen meat, ham, roasts, etc. since turkey may be hard to find this time of year.

Last year, the Pocatello Police Department raised more than $10,000 and with the help of the community, donated around 120 turkeys.

Frozen turkeys and monetary donations will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 18 at the Pocatello Police Department lobby at 911 North 7 th Avenue.

The post “Give the cops a bird” for the Idaho Foodbank appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 1

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls Fall Brew

People gathered at the broadway plaza on Saturday afternoon to enjoy food and country music at the Fall Brew in Idaho Falls. The post Idaho Falls Fall Brew appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

4 people hospitalized in early morning collision near Pocatello

POCATELLO – Four people were injured in a three-vehicle collision early Saturday morning. A news release from Idaho State Police says the crash occurred at 3:42 a.m. on Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 38-year-old American Falls man, whose name was not released, was traveling eastbound...
POCATELLO, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring

This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Sven 'Doc' Berglowe traveled world wearing assortment of military hats before random chance brought him to Pocatello

POCATELLO — Sven “Doc” Berglowe has logged in thousands of hours flying and serving on many ships over oceans. He’s logged in many months serving at police and sheriff departments across the country. And he’s logged in 23 years of military service all across the globe. Now, Berglowe, 50, is retired and happily stationed in Pocatello, but he has many stories of his time serving in not just the Navy as a radioman, a rescue swimmer, a hospital corpsman, and a Naval air crewman, but...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four injured in wreck that partially shut down local freeway for three hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:42 AM on November 12, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving eastbound on I86 when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound. The Cadillac SRX...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ruchti, Roberts, Manwaring and Guthrie win local legislative races

Republicans and Democrats split the four contested Southeast Idaho legislative races in Tuesday's election. In Idaho Legislative District 28, which includes Power County, Franklin County and parts of Bannock County, rancher and incumbent state Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, outlasted a challenge from independent candidate Mike Saville, a businessman also from McCammon. In Bannock County, Guthrie secured 6,265 votes compared to Saville’s 2,669, while in Power County, Guthrie had 1,526 votes...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Snow and ice cause numerous crashes in Pocatello area

Snow and ice on local roads caused several wrecks on Thursday morning. One of the crashes sent a car crashing into an apartment building while multiple accidents on another street resulted in police temporarily shutting down the road. A three-vehicle wreck on Pocatello's South Fifth Avenue in front of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office sent one car onto the office's snow-covered lawn while another one of the cars careened into...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Officers on scene of crash after vehicle drives up on multiple lawns

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department is on the scene of a car crash near Community Park in Idaho Falls. Police are responding and investigating the circumstances of a single-car crash on the 1100 block of Mojave Street. The vehicle ended up driving on multiple lawns. Officers...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two taken to hospital following crash in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Friday westbound US 26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Heartfelt reunion at Watersprings Veterans celebration

Students at Watersprings Elementary sang their hearts out to honor local service members and members of the armed forces at Friday's Veterans Day event. This year's event was especially meaningful to students with families in the armed forces. The post Heartfelt reunion at Watersprings Veterans celebration appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pursuit ends when Jeep rolls into dumpster

IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Moore is facing multiple charges after allegedly speeding away from a police officer and jumping out of his vehicle before it hit a dumpster on Tuesday. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy