This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Giants in Week 10 (Jones Might Need to Win Through the Air)
At 6-2, the Giants are one of the surprises of the NFL season, and coming out of their bye week, Brian Daboll might have a few surprises for the Houston Texans. Daboll’s squad is light on weapons, but that could mean there is value on an under the radar pass catcher in the prop market this week. I’ve put together my best props for this game, so let’s go!
KC Chiefs: It’s time to see what Ronald Jones brings to the table
When the Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Ronald Jones this past offseason, it was almost a unanimously approved signing by the fanbase. A seasoned veteran with Super Bowl-winning experience that ideally provided depth to a questionable running back room. Then, the team drafted explosive rookie Isiah Pacheco at the...
3 Best Sportsbooks Promos for Chiefs vs Jags (Win $400 Easy if Chiefs Win)
Kansas City’s win over Tennessee may have been Patrick Mahomes’ magnum opus, willing the Chiefs to victory with over 500 yards of total offense…by himself. As the Chiefs square off with Jacksonville in Week 10 gunning for a third straight victory, three different sportsbooks are helping Chiefs fans win BIG with up to $1,400 in free bets ready to claim. I’ll explain each offer and what you need to do here:
NFL Weather Report for Week 10 (What's the Forecast for Every NFL Team and Matchup Today?)
We’re just two weeks away from Thanksgiving and the fall weather – football weather – is upon us. The temperatures are getting colder and we’re about to find out which teams will be able to adapt, and which ones will gain a home field advantage. This...
Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
LSU is the biggest winner from Alabama staving off Ole Miss upset
With Alabama beating Ole Miss in Oxford, LSU has officially clinched its trip to Atlanta already. Yes, the LSU Tigers have officially won the SEC West with the Alabama Crimson Tide holding on to beat the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, 30-24. The two-loss Bayou Bengals actually clinched a division...
Chiefs vs. Jags: Four Jacksonville players to watch in Week 10
The Kansas City Chiefs are two-score favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. Which Jaguars players will decide who wins and who loses?. Kansas City Chiefs fans are still experiencing the side effects of the team’s nerve-wracking win over the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs learned some tough lessons in Week 9 but came out with the win. That is all that matters in the grand scheme of things.
Cardinals vs. Rams Prediction: Kliff Kingsburuy's Seat Will Get Hotter in Week 10
There is already trouble in paradise for the Los Angeles Rams, but it might be getting even worse. Matthew Stafford is still working to clear concussion protocols, so LA could be starting John Wolford against Arizona in Week 10. It would be hard to say the Arizona Cardinals were ever in paradise, but there is certainly trouble between Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury right now.
Best NFL Week 10 Promos: Win $200 if Chiefs Beat Jaguars
There's another thrilling slate scheduled for NFL Week 10, highlighted by matchups like the Bucs vs Seahawks and Cowboys vs Packers. Thanks to DraftKings and FanDuel, you've got $1,200 in free bets waiting for you. I'll explain how each promo works and what you need to do, so get ready for a BIG win.
Plenty of Points Will be Scored When Lions Face Bears in NFC North Battle
The Detroit Lions will be seeking their third win of the season on Sunday when they take on a fellow NFC North team, the Chicago Bears. Both teams have six losses each this season, but Chicago has one more win with Detroit already having their BYE week. Despite this game involving a couple of losers, we still have an opportunity to make some money.
Broncos survey fans on potential new uniforms
The Denver Broncos appear to be gearing up for revamped uniforms. The team started emailing season ticket holders on Friday asking them to complete a survey on the team’s uniform future. “Throughout this process, we will collect feedback from our fans and work within the framework of NFL uniform...
College football media stunned by offensively futile TCU-Texas first half
College football media and fans expected TCU vs. Texas to feature high-flying offense. A three-point first half had everyone shocked. Texas and TCU were supposed to light up the scoreboard on Saturday night with their offenses. It was supposed to be Quinn Ewers vs. Max Duggan. Steve Sarkisian vs. Sonny Dykes. An easy over.
Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Odds for Sunday, November 13 (Minnesota's Slow Start Continues)
The Cleveland Cavaliers return from their road trip to face a spiraling Minnesota Timberwolves team. The Cavs have proven that the Donovan Mitchell trade was worth it already, jumping to the top of the Eastern Conference, will they return home from a west coast wing and further their claim amongst the league's elite. They are home favorites against a Timberwolves team that is not finding as much success with Mitchell's former teammate Rudy Gobert.
Giants just fully ruined Yankees’ chances with key free agent
Baseball fans knew the San Francisco Giants had money to spend, but nobody thought they’d be throwing it around like it’s nothing! Colossal contracts for guys like New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers speedster Trea Turner would make sense. Even an over-the-top commitment to Jacob deGrom is something fans could’ve seen coming.
5 Cleveland Browns poised to breakout across the second half of the season
The Cleveland Browns could see these five players break out over the second half of 2022. The Cleveland Browns are about to get a lift when embattled starting quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to the team next week. He won’t play until the Houston Texans game, but the Browns are hoping to have a decent enough record without him so that his arrival could help push them to the playoffs.
