Jim Irsay has lost his mind. All of the goodwill he built up in the public for pressuring Dan Snyder to sell the Commanders, he immediately spent up by hiring Jeff Saturday as his interim head coach. You might be thinking, “didn’t I see Jeff Saturday on SportsCenter last week? I didn’t know he was on the Colts staff.” That’s because he was on SportsCenter and wasn’t on the coaching staff.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO