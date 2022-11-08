Polls are open, check your polling place here

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Suzanne Downing
Across the country, voting has begun for the 2022 midterm election. In Alaska, polls opened at 7 am, and will close at 8 pm. If you are mailing in your ballot, make sure you get a hand-cancel on your envelope at a post office.

In most areas of the state, the weather looks stable for Election Day. It’s a balmy 26 degrees in Barrow, 23 degrees in Fairbanks, 34 degrees in Anchorage, 39 degrees in Homer, 10 degrees in Juneau, and 16 degrees in Ketchikan.

Polling places can be found at this link. The map is slow to load, so be patient.

If you have weaker internet, a list of polling places, without mapping, is at this link.

District numbers and polling places have changed for many due to redistricting, which happens every 10 years. You can vote at any voting location, but it will be a questioned ballot and will require review before it’s counted. The regional voting offices have the ability to provide ballots for all House districts. Be sure to bring identification with you to the polls and dress warmly, as lines may stretch out of the building.

Must Read Alaska is interested in hearing from voters who encounter good or bad behavior from poll workers or others in the voting process on Election Day. You may relay your experiences — good or bad — in the comment section below.

All in a day’s work: Temporary state election worker by day, voter suppression troll by night, (a federal crime)

Comments / 2

