First responders battle cold to extinguish house fire in Bath
BATH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The cold weather is now having an even bigger impact on residents in Brown County who are still without power. The elements are not making it any easier for first responders either. The ice and lack of electricity added some challenges for firefighters responding to a house fire in Bath this afternoon.
Scammers pose as APD detective & use Aberdeen station’s number
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s Facebook page, officers received multiple reports of scammers targeting residents- posing as an APD detective and using the station’s phone number. Aberdeen Police posted on Wednesday that the caller identified themselves as APD Detective Mark Mille,...
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
Crews respond to 2 house fires in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Fire crews in Brown County were busy Friday. According to the Brown County SD Office of Emergency Management, the department responded to two house fires. Officials were dispatched to the first home right before noon Friday. They found the Bath home fully engulfed. The...
12th Ave SE from S Washington to Jay Streets closed for utility work Monday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Weather permitting beginning at approximately 8:00 AM on Monday, November 14, 2022 the following road will be closed to thru traffic for utility work:. 12th Avenue SE from S Washington Street to S Jay Street. Work will be completed as quickly as possible. Motorists are advised to...
City of Aberdeen to be picking up tree branches fallen due to the ice storm
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The City of Aberdeen Forestry Division along with other City crews will be out picking up branches that have fallen from boulevard trees. Everything will get picked up, but it may take until next week. Damage from private property trees will be the responsibility of the homeowner or property owner and will not be picked up by the city.
NSU Announces Three Softball Signings for 2022-23
ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – Northern State University head coach Ashley Schilling announced the addition of three student-athletes to national letters of intent today. Alysa Jones (Ankeny, IA), Madi Jones (Falls City, NE), and Mckenzie Wanner (Buena Park, CA) will join the Wolves in the fall of 2023 and compete in their first season the following spring.
Dean Shortridge Scholarship Award Winner Announced
ABERDEEN, SD (Press Release) – Junior Golf Aberdeen is pleased to announce the winner of the 2022 Dean Shortridge Scholarship to benefit Aberdeen area junior golfers seeking post-high school educations. Hayley Wirebaugh of Aberdeen, SD, was a multi-sport athlete for Aberdeen Central High School. She had a successful career...
Jr. Snow Queen contestants
The annual Snow Queen and Talent Contest will look a little different this year. This year there were no contestants from the senior class, so the program will feature Junior Snow Queen candidates from the freshman class at GHS. There will also be a talent contest, with the winners advancing to the State Junior Snow.
Wolves Ink Six for Soccer in 2022-23
ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – Northern State University head coach Bob Casper announced the addition of six student-athletes to the 2023 roster. Lauren Carpenter (Prior Lake, MN), Brooke Dunham (Gillette, WY), Torre Gulseth (Brandon, SD), Hadley Meier (Brandon, SD), Chloe Voss (Andover, MN), and Lauren Youngquist (Anoka, MN) will join the Wolves next fall.
NSU Announces Seven Signees for Next Season’s Volleyball Squad
ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – Northern State University head coach Brent Aldridge announced the signing of seven student-athletes to National Letters of Intent today. The class of Riley Batta (Rockwell City, IA), Ayvrie Kaiser (Pierre, SD), Corbyn Menz (Delano, MN), Carsyn Mettler (Rapid City, SD), Sara Moberg (Champlin, MN), A’Lailah Perry (Algona, IA), and Morissen Samuels (Harrisburg, SD) will join the Wolves in the fall of 2023.
Accumulating snow is on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
Hitchock-Tulare wins 9B state title
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Hitchcock-Tulare football team defeated Herreid/Selby 50-28 to claim the 9B state championship on Thursday. Gregory downed Warner to win the 9A championship.
