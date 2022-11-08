Read full article on original website
Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers
Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
Braves stole perfect Andrew Friedman gem from Dodgers after Rays release
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the postseason 10 years in a row in large part thanks to Andrew Friedman, who was hired as the President of Baseball Operations after the 2014 season. He has made some incredible moves since. Los Angeles has utilized a beautiful blend of possessing deep...
Giants just fully ruined Yankees’ chances with key free agent
Baseball fans knew the San Francisco Giants had money to spend, but nobody thought they’d be throwing it around like it’s nothing! Colossal contracts for guys like New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers speedster Trea Turner would make sense. Even an over-the-top commitment to Jacob deGrom is something fans could’ve seen coming.
Jeff Passan broke Astros news on Instagram and fans are furious
MLB insider Jeff Passan stepped outside the Twitter algorithm to make a big announcement involving the Houston Astros and Rafael Montero, upsetting fans. Sports journalists are doing their best to navigate the downfall of Twitter, an information-sharing platform that has empowered journalists, activists and thought leaders for more than a decade.
Yankees fans can dream on if they think James Click will replace Brian Cashman
On Friday, it was shockingly announced the Houston Astros fired both general manager James Click and assistant general manager Scott Powers. And in desperate fashion, New York Yankees fans rushed to social media to advocate for Click to replace Brian Cashman. Not happening. NEVER happening. Why do you waste your...
Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Giants in Week 10 (Jones Might Need to Win Through the Air)
At 6-2, the Giants are one of the surprises of the NFL season, and coming out of their bye week, Brian Daboll might have a few surprises for the Houston Texans. Daboll’s squad is light on weapons, but that could mean there is value on an under the radar pass catcher in the prop market this week. I’ve put together my best props for this game, so let’s go!
Cardinals vs. Rams Prediction: Kliff Kingsburuy's Seat Will Get Hotter in Week 10
There is already trouble in paradise for the Los Angeles Rams, but it might be getting even worse. Matthew Stafford is still working to clear concussion protocols, so LA could be starting John Wolford against Arizona in Week 10. It would be hard to say the Arizona Cardinals were ever in paradise, but there is certainly trouble between Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury right now.
NFL Weather Report for Week 10 (What's the Forecast for Every NFL Team and Matchup Today?)
We’re just two weeks away from Thanksgiving and the fall weather – football weather – is upon us. The temperatures are getting colder and we’re about to find out which teams will be able to adapt, and which ones will gain a home field advantage. This...
Patrick Mahomes joins more NFL stars calling for safer fields
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle in demanding the NFL implement safer fields. The use of turf fields has come under scrutiny of NFL players this season. To be specific, slit film turf, which...
