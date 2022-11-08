ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Majic 93.3

UA Hope-Texarkana Offering Fast-Track CNA and Phlebotomy Courses

Registration is going on right now for 2023 spring classes at The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. If you've been considering getting into the medical field, then look into the fast-track Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN) and Phlebotomy courses this spring. This is a great career to get into right now. According...
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Pine Street school catches fire

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There's been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

38th Annual Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade Dec. 5

Christmas time is coming to Texarkana! The 38th Annual Main Street Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 5, at 7 pm in historic downtown Texarkana. This year's theme is All Aboard the T-Town Express Train, a celebration of trains. There will be dozens of lighted floats, marching bands, and entertainment lining the streets for one joyous holiday celebration.
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

New Inclusive Playground to Open at Ashdown City Park

The Domtar Community Advisory Team, the City of Ashdown, and the Ashdown Community Foundation will be officially opening a new inclusive playground at the Ashdown City Park on Friday, November 18, at 1 p.m. Volunteers from the Domtar Community Advisory Team and representatives from the City of Ashdown will be...
ASHDOWN, AR
ktalnews.com

This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
TEXARKANA, TX
amigos.org

Circulation Services Manager -- Texarkana Public Library -- Texarkana, TX

CONTACT: Jennifer Strayhorn, Director - jstrayhorn@txar-publib.org. Manages and oversees all Circulation services and staff. Performs a variety of major and varied tasks in circulating and processing library materials. Works in close contact with the public in providing library services. Works under the Library Director with a high degree of independent judgment and initiative within a framework of established general policies.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Texarkana Mayor Allen Brown

Congratulations to Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office (BPSO) Deputy Lane Tuggle who was recently promoted to rank of lieutenant.
TEXARKANA, AR
FireRescue1

Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
Power 95.9

73 Total Arrests For Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Oct 31 – Nov 6

It was nice while it lasted but arrests in Bowie County jumped back up for the first week of November. There were 32 people arrested by your Sheriff's Office last week, 41 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County deputies. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
