Creed Fisher Brings His Hilarious ‘Burrito Song’ To Texarkana
Take a trip back in time with the band from the "Pines Country Club" at Whiskey River Country in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Whiskey River...
UA Hope-Texarkana Offering Fast-Track CNA and Phlebotomy Courses
Registration is going on right now for 2023 spring classes at The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. If you've been considering getting into the medical field, then look into the fast-track Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN) and Phlebotomy courses this spring. This is a great career to get into right now. According...
Pine Street school catches fire
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation to determine whether the nonprofit solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.
38th Annual Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade Dec. 5
Christmas time is coming to Texarkana! The 38th Annual Main Street Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 5, at 7 pm in historic downtown Texarkana. This year's theme is All Aboard the T-Town Express Train, a celebration of trains. There will be dozens of lighted floats, marching bands, and entertainment lining the streets for one joyous holiday celebration.
Stop by One of These Blood Drives in Texarkana & Surrounding Areas in November
Did you know that one donation of blood can actually help up to three people? You can make a difference and it takes very little time to donate. During the Holiday season donations drop off but the need is still there. Please stop by one of these Life Share blood drives this month.
New Inclusive Playground to Open at Ashdown City Park
The Domtar Community Advisory Team, the City of Ashdown, and the Ashdown Community Foundation will be officially opening a new inclusive playground at the Ashdown City Park on Friday, November 18, at 1 p.m. Volunteers from the Domtar Community Advisory Team and representatives from the City of Ashdown will be...
This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
Circulation Services Manager -- Texarkana Public Library -- Texarkana, TX
CONTACT: Jennifer Strayhorn, Director - jstrayhorn@txar-publib.org. Manages and oversees all Circulation services and staff. Performs a variety of major and varied tasks in circulating and processing library materials. Works in close contact with the public in providing library services. Works under the Library Director with a high degree of independent judgment and initiative within a framework of established general policies.
Texarkana Mayor Allen Brown
Congratulations to Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office (BPSO) Deputy Lane Tuggle who was recently promoted to rank of lieutenant. Two Zwolle police officers went above and beyond the call of duty last week by delivering a baby boy. Fire investigation at home of Shreveport City Council …. Shreveport Fire Department is...
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
Miljenko Matijevic Of Steelheart Highlights The Texarkana Gig Guide
"Kemosabe" and "The Dusty Rose Band" Highlight your first weekend of November live music in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Twisted Fork in Texarkana will feature...
New Boston Texas Tornado Damage From Storms in East Texas Friday Night
According to KSLA News, the National Weather Service has now confirmed there were six tornados in East Texas and at least 1 in Oklahoma. The towns that showed quite a bit of damage include Sulpher Springs, Hughes Springs, Paris, Clarksville, New Boston and Idabel Oklahoma. Dozen of people were injured and there were unfortunately three deaths reported.
Overnight Red Cross shelter in Idabel closing today
A massive cleanup effort is still underway in McCurtain County, just days after 2 tornados hit the area.
73 Total Arrests For Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Oct 31 – Nov 6
It was nice while it lasted but arrests in Bowie County jumped back up for the first week of November. There were 32 people arrested by your Sheriff's Office last week, 41 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County deputies. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
East Texas woman sentenced to death for murdering woman, cutting baby from womb
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 2020. An East Texas woman has been sentenced to death by a Bowie County jury. According to KTBS, after just 90 minutes of deliberation, a jury handed down the punishment for Taylor Parker. Parker, 29, was convicted...
Water main break leads to boil advisory in part of Webster Parish
SAREPTA, La. - A boil advisory is in effect for some Webster Parish residents Wednesday morning. Those impacted are on the Blocker Water System in the Sarepta area. The advisory was put into place because of a water main break. It's affecting residents in the Smithville and Oliver Road areas.
Texarkana, Arkansas Board of Directors celebrate proclamations by Gov. Hutchinson, Mayor Brown
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Ward 2 Director Laney Harris informed the Board of Directors that five Arkansas companies have been named to the Fortune 500 list for 2022 whereby Arkansas stakes its claim in what is expected to be a trillion-dollar advanced air mobility market. Harris announced Gov. Asa Hutchinson...
Many Shreveport Bossier Schools Closed Tomorrow for Elections
Anytime election day falls on Tuesday, and the polling place is a local school, you can pretty much bank on the fact that the schools will be closed. And tomorrow is no exception. Tuesday, November 8th is finally here. No more political ads... no more forums... no more spam texts...
1.9 Carat Diamond Found At Crater of Diamonds State Park, Arkansas
Let's say you're from Minnesota and you're headed down to Arkansas for vacation, among all the amazing things there are to do in the great state of Arkansas is an opportunity to dig for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. Now, imagine if you paid for your whole vacation with just a little digging and a little luck.
