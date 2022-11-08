ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Uefa remain ‘hostile’ to new face of ‘naive’ and ‘greedy’ European Super League

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdmsN_0j3DT7Q000

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin barbed that the European Super League representatives should “go off and do a competition between the three” rebel clubs, in a three-hour meeting at Nyon on Tuesday morning that was described as everything from an “ambush” to a “staged tribunal”.

The breakaway group were called “liars” four times.

In perhaps the one tangible outcome from the talks, however, the ESL representatives claim that Ceferin said that Uefa “won’t do anything” when asked if clubs who talk to the project “will remain free of sanctions”? Uefa had previously sought to punish any prospect of a breakaway.

It was in this spirit of “open dialogue” that A22 - a marketing agency working with the Super League - arranged a meeting with the governing body in the first place, even though there is currently a court case over whether the running of European football represents a monopoly. The next step of that, on 15 December, will effectively decide the future of the game. Although A22 had expected it to just be a meeting with Ceferin, and maybe some key figures such as European Club Association president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, they were stunned to find it was filled with all of the continental game’s main stakeholders.

The meeting was arranged in a u-shaped table, with the three A22 representatives - led by new chief executive Bernd Reichart - at the foot, encircled by the majority of the most powerful figures in the game.

Ceferin is said to have been assertively cold from the off, ranging between acerbic jokes about the European Super League and outright aggression. The Super League representatives felt it was mostly an opportunity for the various stakeholders to finally vent anger about April 2021, “and needed to get stuff off their chest” as the Uefa president went around the table.

“I am the host, I make the rules, I tell you when to speak,” Ceferin said.

After just 10 minutes, Reichart said they may as well leave if it was going to be this “hostile”, to which Ceferin again quipped that they were the ones who wanted dialogue.

There were two driving forces to the meeting. One was A22’s insistence that they just want to be able to openly discuss the future of football. Two was a series of questions that Uefa and their stakeholders wanted answering. They were: who are you? Who do you represent? What is your model?

A series of sources said they found the responses unsatisfactory, with a frequent description of “naive” or “deer in the headlights”.

As regards the first question, A22 insisted they were just a “private entity” and “marketing agency interested in the future of European football”, who were not representing the three clubs - Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus - but “a broader constituency”. This was met with scorn, as Ceferin wondered how they would get a meeting in Nyon if they were just a marketing agency.

The A22 representatives were then implored to make their case for their project and to “try and convince people”.

“They had nothing,” one source at the meeting said. “I thought they might come up with some marketing talk, even if ambushed, but they didn’t really have anything to present.”

One quip was that “in April 2021, the Super League was a model without a face, now it’s a face without a model”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46u4RJ_0j3DT7Q000

The rationale on the A22 side is that this remains an exploratory process and that they of course wouldn’t have a new model yet, given they were previously criticised for coming up with an idea without consulting people. That was one of their intentions with the meeting, especially given a previous obstacle had been Uefa threatening sanctions against anyone who met with them.

This consultation mostly involved damning comments, with the group told “you are not football” and “you keep missing that football is not a business”.

While many of the most senior figures present - such as LaLiga president Javier Tebas and Al-Khelaifi - were relatively measured in their responses, it was the fan groups present, Football Supporters Europe [FSE] and the Football Supporters’ Association [FSA], that “tore them to pieces”.

Among the statements were: “Who do you think you are?”

“We’re not falling for it.”

There were some in the room who did feel some of their arguments had a certain rationale, however, such as the idea that European football currently has no competitive balance and that it is ludicrous that a club like Legia Warsaw can never make a Champions League final.

The future of the game, however, rests on whether a Super League is the correct solution to that. The next stage of the legal proceedings, on 15 December, will start to decide what next as one of the judges gives his counsel on whether it should go to a full case. The fate of the sport rests on the interpretation of whether Uefa do run a monopoly, as the sole organisers of competition, and need to be broken up, or is this is actually necessary to preserve football’s cultural value.

Some objective observers viewed the entire meeting in this context. Although A22 would not confirm they are meeting connected figures and politicians in Brussels next week, that is widely understood to be the case.

“They say they want a dialogue on trust and understanding, but there can’t be trust after they betrayed European football last year,” the FSE told the Independent , with an explicit message to the Super League. “Please stop, you’re endangering European football and stop before you make any more damages.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHJgy_0j3DT7Q000

Uefa meanwhile followed with another statement attacking A22’s view of events .

Reichart claimed Uefa accepting the invitation to discussion was an “important signal to clubs and fans across Europe that we need discussion and that it is welcome, even when it is difficult,” while also suggesting that the continental governing body wanted no alteration to their position of strength even if it came to the detriment of the sport.

“Our takeaway from the meeting was that the status quo is satisfactory to Uefa,” the A22 statement read. “This position was anticipated as Uefa has been the sole, dominant operator of European club competitions since 1955.” The agency highlighted “major issues” including “the failure of European club competitions to reach their full potential, lack of adequate financial controls, affordable prices for fans, and the investment needs to fund the women’s game, infrastructure and very importantly, solidarity” as particularly relevant.

In response, Uefa were adamant that the environment of the discussion was rather different.

“A22 Sports Management has published an account of their visit to Uefa Headquarters in Nyon today. Uefa is currently checking the recording to see if they are talking about the same meeting.

“The ‘other executives’ they refer to were not faceless bureaucrats but senior stakeholders from across European football, players, clubs, leagues and fans; people who live and breathe the game every day. To fail to recognise that is disrespectful.

“If there is a “takeaway” from today, it should be that the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan, as was clearly communicated in our media release. European football has constantly demonstrated its openness to change but it must be for the benefit of the whole game not just a few clubs.

“A22 wanted dialogue so we gave them 2.5 hours of time from all of the game’s stakeholders and each one rejected their approach. As the Football Supporters’ Association said, the UK has had as many Prime Ministers in the last two months as they have supporters of their plans.

“They claim not to represent the three remaining clubs. They refuse to define what their alleged new approach is. They claim to want dialogue. But when presented with the chance, they have nothing to say.

“The time for real dialogue is tomorrow, when the Convention on the Future of European Football reconvenes here in Nyon. National associations, clubs, leagues, coaches, players, fans, agents and administrators will gather to discuss the real issues facing the game, not to spend time indulging bankers and marketing executives on ideas that put the future of the world’s favourite game in jeopardy.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Many football fans anxious about World Cup betting losses, poll suggests

More than a quarter of football fans say they feel anxious about how much they might lose while betting during the World Cup, according to a survey.Six in 10 said they agreed there are too many gambling adverts during international tournaments, the research for charity GambleAware suggested.The organisation said 43% of football fans plan to bet during this year’s World Cup, and among those 39% admitted that financial pressures might drive them to gamble more than intended.Start to regain control of your gambling. Visit https://t.co/9DeX0L4jtM or call 0808 8020 133 for free, confidential advice. pic.twitter.com/nlbHDNoeHw— BeGambleAware (@BeGambleAware) November 4, 2022GambleAware has launched...
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe warms up for World Cup with PSG opener in 5-0 mauling of Auxerre

France forward Kylian Mbappe set Paris St Germain on their way to a 5-0 win over Auxerre as the Ligue 1 leaders restored a five-point advantage at the top before the World Cup break.Mbappe put PSG ahead after 11 minutes at Parc des Princes, with Carlos Soler heading in a second soon after half-time.Achraf Hakimi slotted home a third just before the hour, with substitutes Renato Sanches and Hugo Ekitike both also on the scoresheet during the closing stages.🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯#ASMOM | 2⃣ - 3⃣ | ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/XrV0KSHgTd— Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) November 13, 2022In Sunday’s late match, Marseille...
The Independent

'Not happy': Man United duo criticizes Qatar World Cup

Just minutes after finishing the last Premier League match before the World Cup, Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen both questioned the decision to stage the tournament in Qatar.Fernandes said the World Cup “should be done in a better way,” criticizing the timing of the tournament and highlighting Qatar's treatment of migrant workers.The Qatar World Cup — which starts next weekend — is the first to be played in November and December rather than in June-July because of the desert nation's searing heat in the summer. Qatar has also faced intense scrutiny of its treatment of the...
The Independent

It should be done in a better way – Bruno Fernandes questions World Cup in Qatar

Portugal and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has questioned hosting the World Cup in Qatar.Premier League action finished this weekend with United grabbing a dramatic 2-1 win at Fulham through a stoppage-time goal from substitute Alejandro Garnacho.Attention will now turn towards the 2022 World Cup, which opens with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador on November 20.Controversy has surrounded Qatar’s hosting of the finals since they were awarded in 2010, with the country’s treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships among the issues which have caused the most concern.Following United’s win at Craven Cottage, Fernandes was asked for his thoughts on...
The Independent

‘We are not happy’: Bruno Fernandes criticises staging of Qatar World Cup

Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has expressed his disappointment at the staging of the World Cup in Qatar ahead of the start of the tournament next week.Qatar has been the subject of criticism due to the country’s treatment of migrant workers and discriminative LGBTQ+ laws.Leading players have been urged to speak out on human rights abuses but Australia has been the only team competing at the tournament to release a collective statement criticising the host country.But after Manchester United’s late win at Fulham on Sunday, which was the final Premier League fixture to be played before the start...
The Independent

Ben Mee feels ‘fantastic’ Ivan Toney proved World Cup point against Man City

Ben Mee feels his Brentford team-mate Ivan Toney has signed off for the World Cup by showing just what the tournament could be missing.Bees striker Toney responded to the disappointment of his omission from England’s squad for Qatar by scoring both goals in his side’s stunning 2-1 win at Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.He was the game’s outstanding player, not only in putting the visitors ahead after 16 minutes and grabbing their stoppage-time winner, but also in threatening the City goal on several other occasions.In case you’re wondering why I was first to the celebration… I was gonna...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he’s been ‘betrayed’ by Man Utd and is being forced out

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he has been “betrayed” by Manchester United and believes they are trying to force him out of the club.The Portugal star said that head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford, in excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast next week on TalkTV.When asked if United’s hierarchy were trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”"I feel betrayed."EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag tells Alejandro Garnacho to ‘keep feet on the ground’ after late winner

Erik ten Hag urged Alejandro Garnacho to “keep his feet on the ground” after the teenager’s stoppage-time winner earned Manchester United a dramatic 2-1 victory at Fulham.In the final match before Premier League breaks for the World Cup, the spoils looked set to be shared at Craven Cottage before United substitute Garnacho’s late intervention.Christian Eriksen’s first goal for United had put the visitors ahead after 14 minutes but Fulham deservedly drew level just after the hour through former Red Devils winger Daniel James.However, despite Fulham being the better team for large parts of the game, it was Ten Hag’s men...
The Independent

UK and France set to seal historic deal on small boats crisis

The UK and France are set to seal a historic deal to tackle the small boats crisis as pressure mounts on the British immigration system, with Channel crossings topping 40,000 so far this year.The countries are expected to sign off on an agreement on Monday aimed at preventing people making the perilous journey to the UK.Reports have suggested it will involve an increase in annual payments from Britain to France of several million pounds to a figure between £60 million and £70 million.This will help boost beach patrols, as well as new technology to detect boats before they launch, according...
The Independent

Freddie Steward determined not to be star struck when England face New Zealand

Freddie Steward is eager to chalk off another first on his rugby bucket list as England’s rising star begins his own process of demystifying the aura of the All Blacks.Eddie Jones’ side bounced back from a narrow defeat to Argentina that launched the Autumn Nations Series by overwhelming Japan 52-13, but now the serious business begins.New Zealand visit Twickenham on Saturday before South Africa conclude the schedule a week later in two heavyweight collisions that will make or break their campaign.Steward signalled that he will be one of England’s key weapons with a towering performance against Japan as the 21-year-old...
The Independent

Five things we learned from Premier League as Arsenal secure Christmas number one

Arsenal made the most of Manchester City’s home defeat by Brentford to beat Wolves and head into the World Cup break with a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Bees striker Ivan Toney sent a message to England boss Gareth Southgate with a double to sink City, while Chelsea and Everton both suffered another defeat. On Sunday, Aston Villa continued their revival under new boss Unai Emery with victory at Brighton.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what we learned from the weekend’s games as the Premier League now takes a break until Boxing Day.Gunners march...
The Independent

Tom Halliwell salutes ‘special’ England after sealing World Cup final spot

England captain Tom Halliwell hailed his “special” side after they advanced to the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final against France on Friday by demolishing Wales 125-22 in Sheffield.Jack Brown wheeled over eight times in his player-of-the-match performance as England reached three figures for the third time in the tournament. Seb Bechara scored four tries and Joe Coyd a hat-trick, while Robert Hawkins, Lewis King, Nathan Collins, Declan Roberts and James Simpson also got their names on the scoresheet.Wales crossed the whitewash once in the first period thanks to Scott-Trigg Turner, but three more tries from Stuart Williams, Gary Preece...
The Independent

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi angry at Aston Villa’s time wasting in defeat

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi expressed his anger at Aston Villa’s time wasting and hit out at referee Christopher Kavanagh for losing control of their 2-1 Premier League home defeat.The Seagulls were left frustrated at the Amex Stadium after Danny Ings hit a brace to cancel out Alexis Mac Allister’s first-minute opener.Brighton pushed for a leveller and eight minutes of stoppage time were added on, but De Zerbi was booked for remonstrating about Villa’s slow play with goalkeeper Emi Martinez at one stage throwing the ball out due to an apparent injury – after making a save from Leonardo Trossard...
The Independent

Dua Lipa rubbishes reports she will perform at World Cup opening in Qatar

Dua Lipa has denied reports that she will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar.The chart-topping 27-year-old singer, born in London to parents from Kosovo, said she will play in the country if it improves its record on human rights.Controversy has surrounded the football tournament with Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships under the spotlight.After reports linking her to the event, Lipa shared a statement on Instagram, writing: “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar.I will be cheering England...
The Independent

Switzerland see off Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup for first time

Switzerland proved there is life after Roger Federer as their women defeated Australia in Glasgow to win the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time.Two months after Federer’s tearful farewell to tennis at the Laver Cup in London, Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann claimed singles victories at the Emirates Arena to break new ground for their country.Switzerland had twice reached the final before, in Martina Hingis’ pomp in 1998 and last year, when they finished as runners-up to the now banned Russian Tennis Federation.But they have been unstoppable in Glasgow, not losing a live rubber despite a difficult draw,...
The Independent

The Independent

917K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy