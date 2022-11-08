Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar savior is finally revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to one of the worst starts in franchise history despite having the second-greatest player in league history and another big who is a top-10 player in the NBA when he is playing at his best. Making matters worse is the fact that Russell Westbrook...
Lakers could have had massive 2022 breakout star if not for Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start to the 2022-23 season that has fans dissecting just about every mistake that Rob Pelinka has made. Trading actual NBA assets for Russell Westbrook is the most obvious mistake that Pelinka has made but there have been plenty more. It...
Lakers fans will finally get relief after horrible start here soon
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a laughably bad start this season to the point where the team giving the New Orleans Pelicans a chance at Victor Wembanyama is a real conversation. After the most disappointing season in franchise history, this is not the kind of start that fans were hoping for.
Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Odds for Sunday, November 13 (Minnesota's Slow Start Continues)
The Cleveland Cavaliers return from their road trip to face a spiraling Minnesota Timberwolves team. The Cavs have proven that the Donovan Mitchell trade was worth it already, jumping to the top of the Eastern Conference, will they return home from a west coast wing and further their claim amongst the league's elite. They are home favorites against a Timberwolves team that is not finding as much success with Mitchell's former teammate Rudy Gobert.
This Kirby Dach fact might scare Chicago Blackhawks fans
In 2019, the Chicago Blackhawks lucked into the third overall pick with a lottery selection. With that choice, they selected Kirby Dach which was a controversial decision right off the bat. He was a good player for them but he was never able to take a step while wearing a Blackhawks uniform.
