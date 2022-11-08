The Cleveland Cavaliers return from their road trip to face a spiraling Minnesota Timberwolves team. The Cavs have proven that the Donovan Mitchell trade was worth it already, jumping to the top of the Eastern Conference, will they return home from a west coast wing and further their claim amongst the league's elite. They are home favorites against a Timberwolves team that is not finding as much success with Mitchell's former teammate Rudy Gobert.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 35 MINUTES AGO