Milwaukee, WI

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Odds for Sunday, November 13 (Minnesota's Slow Start Continues)

The Cleveland Cavaliers return from their road trip to face a spiraling Minnesota Timberwolves team. The Cavs have proven that the Donovan Mitchell trade was worth it already, jumping to the top of the Eastern Conference, will they return home from a west coast wing and further their claim amongst the league's elite. They are home favorites against a Timberwolves team that is not finding as much success with Mitchell's former teammate Rudy Gobert.
This Kirby Dach fact might scare Chicago Blackhawks fans

In 2019, the Chicago Blackhawks lucked into the third overall pick with a lottery selection. With that choice, they selected Kirby Dach which was a controversial decision right off the bat. He was a good player for them but he was never able to take a step while wearing a Blackhawks uniform.
CHICAGO, IL
