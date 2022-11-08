Read full article on original website
Trump Georgia election investigation, with boost from Jan. 6 committee, enters new phase
The Jan. 6 committee's work is likely to have the most immediate impact in Georgia, where prosecutors are entering a crucial phase of their probe.
The pro-choice movement is jubilant after the midterms turned the anti-abortion tide
The midterms proved that US voters were ready to defend abortion access from attempts by conservative forces to ban it, said pro-choice activists.
Schumer hails Democratic retention of Senate as he condemns GOP’s violent rhetoric
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Democrats’ retention of the Senate majority a vindication, and said that the American people rejected the violent rhetoric from the Republican Party. Mr Schumer made the remarks shortly after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto clinched her re-election in Nevada late Saturday evening after mail-in ballots moved the race in her favour. “Democrats will once again have a majority in the Senate and I will once again be majority leader,” he said. “This election is a victory, a victory and a vindication for Democrats, our agenda and for the American people.” Democrats now have 50...
