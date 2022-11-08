Read full article on original website
Rev. Jim
5d ago
Unbelievable, Hobbs is not even trying to hide what they are doing. This is why she didn’t campaign, or debate. For God’s sake she runs the election this is unbelievable.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor
PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
AZFamily
How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races
About 50 people protested at the Maricopa County ballot tabulation center and extra law enforcement was brought in just in case. Maricopa Officials shoot down rumors about ballot counting process. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said misinformation is out of control regarding...
KTAR.com
Democrat Kris Mayes grows lead over GOP’s Abe Hamadeh in race for Arizona attorney general
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes grew her lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general on Saturday evening. Mayes had about 50.5% of the vote, with Hamadeh at 49.5% as of 6 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. The Democratic candidate...
Protesters gather outside of Maricopa County elections office as counting continues
Protesters have gathered outside of the elections office in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Saturday to protest the slow counting of the ballots that were cast during the midterm elections Tuesday.
Democrats Keep Control of Senate as Red Wave Fails to Materialize
Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada means Democrats have retained control of the Senate in the best midterm result for a sitting party in 20 years.
KTAR.com
Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses
PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. The Associated Press called three races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton. Gallego and Grijalva were on Election Day and Stanton’s projected win was called Friday night.
AZFamily
Dozens peacefully protest outside Maricopa County elections center
How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races. Extra security at Maricopa County elections building due to rally. Updated: 2...
MSNBC
Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”
NBC News projects Democrat Adrian Fontes is the winner of the Arizona Secretary of State race. He beat out Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent 2020 election denier and Trump supporter. Fontes, who previously served as the top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed incumbent Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Nov. 12, 2022.
12news.com
Sen. Quezada concedes the race for Arizona's state treasurer to Kimberly Yee
PHOENIX — Arizona's election results are still coming in, but on Sunday morning State Senator Martín Quezada (D) conceded the race for Arizona Treasurer to Kimberly Yee (R). At the time of Quezada's concession, Yee had received 1,231,409 votes: The most of any candidate in Arizona's 2022 general...
Democrat Mark Kelly Retains Arizona Senate Seat
Kelly's victory deals a major blow to GOP hopes of capturing the Senate, with Democrats now needing only one more seat to retain control.
Kari Lake Supporters Reenact Biblical Battle of Jericho in Maricopa Protest
"Christian nationalism is the greatest threat to democracy and the church today," Reverend Nathan Empsall told Newsweek, commenting on the Arizona protest.
AZFamily
Hand count audit starts in Maricopa County
How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races. Extra security at Maricopa County elections building due to rally. Updated: 2...
AZFamily
Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win
Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. The state now has less than 400,000 votes that still need to be tabulated, with about 275,000 of those in Maricopa County. Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly wins bid for reelection. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sen. Mark Kelly beat...
Donald Trump Brands U.S. 'Failing Nation' as Kari Lake Trails in Arizona
Former President Donald Trump has called the United States a "failing nation" and claimed without evidence that election results in Nevada and Arizona are being affected by voter fraud. Trump wrote a series of posts on his Truth Social platform overnight criticizing the election process in both states as Arizona...
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Campaign Video of DeSantis Pandering to Trump Resurfaces as Feud Escalates
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of lacking "loyalty and class."
kyma.com
Maricopa County gives AZ election updates
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
GOP Support for Trump 2024 Bid Drops as DeSantis Surges After Midterm: Poll
A new poll conducted after the midterm election shows GOP support for former President Donald Trump to be the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee dropping as the percentage backing Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has increased substantially. Many Republicans and conservative media have blamed Trump for their party's relatively poor showing...
AZFamily
New results from Maricopa County ballot drop
Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
12news.com
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
