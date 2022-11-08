ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 27

Rev. Jim
5d ago

Unbelievable, Hobbs is not even trying to hide what they are doing. This is why she didn’t campaign, or debate. For God’s sake she runs the election this is unbelievable.

Reply
3
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor

PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses

PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. The Associated Press called three races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton. Gallego and Grijalva were on Election Day and Stanton’s projected win was called Friday night.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Dozens peacefully protest outside Maricopa County elections center

How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races. Extra security at Maricopa County elections building due to rally. Updated: 2...
MSNBC

Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”

NBC News projects Democrat Adrian Fontes is the winner of the Arizona Secretary of State race. He beat out Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent 2020 election denier and Trump supporter. Fontes, who previously served as the top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed incumbent Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Nov. 12, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Hand count audit starts in Maricopa County

How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races. Extra security at Maricopa County elections building due to rally. Updated: 2...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win

Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. The state now has less than 400,000 votes that still need to be tabulated, with about 275,000 of those in Maricopa County. Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly wins bid for reelection. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sen. Mark Kelly beat...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Maricopa County gives AZ election updates

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

New results from Maricopa County ballot drop

Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1031M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy