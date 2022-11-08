Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
Steelers Have Two Top NFL Draft Options
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have two stars to choose from.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Odell Beckham Jr. Hints at Signing Plan: Cowboys Still on Wish List?
The Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers seem to be joining the Dallas Cowboys in contention for the services of OBJ. ... at least until he tweets otherwise.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: 'This Cleveland Browns team is no joke'
When speaking about his next opponent, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had high praise for the Cleveland Browns. Spending some time in Cleveland under then offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, McDaniel knows how football used to be played in Northeast Ohio. And he knows there has been a steep difference...
Bills QB Josh Allen OUT Again; Preview: Can Buffalo Stop Vikings?
The Bills have a chance to halt the Vikings' six-game winning streak on Sunday.
Jeff Saturday Makes Official Decision On Matt Ryan's Role With The Colts
Newly-hired interim head coach Jeff Saturday just made his first major decision as leader of the Indianapolis Colts. Jeff Saturday, hired earlier this week following the Colts' decision to fire Frank Reich, is reportedly bringing one of Indianapolis' veterans back into the fold in Week 10. ...
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
Browns Rule Out Two Starters Against Dolphins
Cleveland Browns will be without tight end David Njoku and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in week 10 action.
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Playoffs Week 2 high school football final scores
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Dak & CeeDee Speak Out on OBJ: Why Not 3 No. 1 WRs?’
Says CeeDee Lamb in an endorsement of the Cowboys trying to sign OBJ . “I feel like we had three No. 1 receivers in my rookie year. Why not get back to that?”
Bills Injury Report: QB Josh Allen News; 2 Defensive Stars IN vs. Vikings?
The Buffalo Bills updated injury statues for key players - including quarterback Josh Allen - following Thursday’s practice.
Odell Beckham Jr. Visits with GM (But Not Cowboys GM - Yet)
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Marcus Williams Expected to Return, Make Impact for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marcus Williams made an immediate impact for the Ravens before being sidelined in Week 5 with a dislocated wrist. However, John Harbaugh expects Williams to be back on the field next month during the team's drive to the playoffs. Williams has been a critical player...
Bills BREAKING: QB Josh Allen Practices, Gets Official Injury Designation
The Buffalo Bills updated injury status for key players - including quarterback Josh Allen - includes two defenders who will miss the Vikings game.
Josh Allen BREAKING: QB Roster Move Reveals Injury Decision for Bills vs. Vikings
The Buffalo Bills continue their 2022 NFL campaign by hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. ... with Josh Allen in line to play.
OBJ Visits with Bills GM: Von Miller Arranges Signing Call
"I’ve had OBJ on the phone with the general manager,'' Von Miller says. "(Buffalo GM Brandon) Beane sees it the same way that I see it.''
Ravens Have Reinforced Running Game
OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens running backs struggled last year when J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were lost for the season with knee injuries. Both Dobbins and Edwards missed substantial time again this season, but Baltimore's running attack is among the best in the NFL with Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill, and Mike Davis carrying the load.
Bronny, Bryce James Wow Fans During High School's Dunk Contest
LeBron James’s sons put on a clinic in a recent high school basketball showcase.
Broncos survey fans on potential new uniforms
The Denver Broncos appear to be gearing up for revamped uniforms. The team started emailing season ticket holders on Friday asking them to complete a survey on the team’s uniform future. “Throughout this process, we will collect feedback from our fans and work within the framework of NFL uniform...
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
