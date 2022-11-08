ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Revenue commissioner is Brian Fechter

By Suzanne Downing
 5 days ago
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed Brian Fechter to replace Deven Mitchell as acting commissioner for the Alaska Department of Revenue. Mitchell is leaving the department to become executive director at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation.

Fechter has been with the state since 2013, serving in various capacities at the Office of Management and Budget, Department of Health and Social Services, and most recently as the Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Revenue.

He holds a Masters Degree in Financial Services from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He became an Alaskan in 2012 after working for the Disney Company in Orlando and PNC Bank in Pittsburgh.

He also serves the state on the State Bond Committee, Alaska Municipal Bond Bank Board and the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation.

Fechter starts his new role overseeing Alaska’s state revenues on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will be subject to confirmation hearings in the Alaska Legislature this winter.

Related
Must Read Alaska

Poll: Most Americans say election results take too long

Alaska’s Division of Elections will next report results from the Nov. 8 election on Nov. 15. As of Nov. 10, there are at least 32,736 ballots remaining to be counted, including 19,198 absentees, 13,538 early votes, and 1,549 questioned ballots. Ballots will trickle in and the final tabulations for the ranked choice races won’t be done until the afternoon of Nov. 23.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

David Eastman: Constitutional convention? Definitely, maybe

As a legislator, I am frequently asked whether or not Alaskans should vote this week to hold a state constitutional convention here in Alaska. As with most questions that end up on the ballot at election time, there are strong proponents of the idea, and strong opponents as well. Owing to the great interest in the question from many of those I represent in the legislature, and primarily for their sake, I will do my best to explain how I see it.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Marijuana task force named to review state taxes, fees

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced appointees to the Governor’s Marijuana Task Force. The governor created the task force to review the current marijuana tax and fee structures and regulations applicable to marijuana operators and provide recommendations for improvement to the Office of the Governor. In addition to the Alaska...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Dunleavy: After a typhoon hit Western Alaska, campaign went on back burner, and people in need came first

There were things that were a lot more important than campaigning this fall for Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy. In mid-September, Dunleavy made a decision, because there was only one right decision for him: The people of Western Alaska needed him to be focused on their major 100-year disaster. He needed to have a steady hand on the wheel, not going to meet-and-greets and fundraisers.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Resolution: Alaska Republicans in House District 27 call on Anchorage judge to end interference in House election

Alaska Republicans in District 27 are telling an Anchorage Superior Court judge to step away and quit interfering in the District 27 House race. Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna has already ruled that it’s likely that Rep. David Eastman is ineligible to hold office due to his membership in the group known as Oath Keepers, which is described by Democrat-aligned media as a far-right group.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

