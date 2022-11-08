New Revenue commissioner is Brian Fechter

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed Brian Fechter to replace Deven Mitchell as acting commissioner for the Alaska Department of Revenue. Mitchell is leaving the department to become executive director at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation.

Fechter has been with the state since 2013, serving in various capacities at the Office of Management and Budget, Department of Health and Social Services, and most recently as the Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Revenue.

He holds a Masters Degree in Financial Services from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He became an Alaskan in 2012 after working for the Disney Company in Orlando and PNC Bank in Pittsburgh.

He also serves the state on the State Bond Committee, Alaska Municipal Bond Bank Board and the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation.

Fechter starts his new role overseeing Alaska’s state revenues on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will be subject to confirmation hearings in the Alaska Legislature this winter.