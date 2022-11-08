The leaker Ice universe has been busy offering up more details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, with the main focus being once again on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its camera capabilities. Not too long ago, we reported about a photo comparison between the S23 Ultra and the S22 Ultra that showed off the superior zoom capabilities of the former over the latter, which should be expected between smartphone generations. This time around normal camera mode has been compared, with the Google Pixel 7 Pro thrown into the mix.

6 HOURS AGO