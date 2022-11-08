Infinix Zero 5G 2023 launches as an Android 12 smartphone powered by the new Dimensity 1080 processor

Read full article on original website
Axon 40 Ultra Aerospace Edition teased as a new Special Edition of ZTE's 2022 Android flagship smartphone
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Storage Touchscreen. The Axon 40 Ultra already has a third-gen UDC screen to grace the most Galaxy S22 Ultra-like smartphone design since the...S22 Ultra. Now, it also has just crossed the final 2022 flagship smartphone milestone with its own super-premium special edition. Its immediate...
DIZO Watch D Plus previewed with an even larger display than original DIZO Watch D
DIZO has announced the Watch D Plus, a smartwatch that will arrive approximately five months after the Realme sub-brand launched the Watch D. While the company boasted that it was 'Time To Go Big' with the Watch D, the Watch D Plus' display will span even further than its sibling. Specifically, the Watch D Plus has a 1.85-inch display, 0.5-inches larger than the one in the Watch D.
Nokia Streaming Box 8010: Upgraded streaming box launches with a new ARM chipset and more memory
StreamView has started selling the Nokia Streaming Box 8010, a more expensive but also more powerful alternative to the older Nokia Streaming Box 8000. While the latter still sells for approximately €70, StreamView has priced the former at €129. For reference, both streaming boxes remain orderable from StreamView directly.
Apple Mac mini: YouTuber repurposes Apple M1 mini-PC for Nintendo Wii-based project
The YouTuber Luke Miani has modded numerous products in the past, such as getting the Apple M1 to work in an old iMac. Now, Miani has demonstrated how to use the current Mac mini as a retro console with a difference. Specifically, the YouTuber has managed to fit the Apple M1-based machine inside a Nintendo Wii chassis, as he explains in the video embedded below.
Luminar Neo Upscale AI vs. Topaz Gigapixel AI: How good is Skylum's new AI upscaling app
Skylum recently launched Upscale AI – an extension for Luminar Neo. We previewed the artificial intelligence solution and compared it with the well-established competitor Gigapixel AI. On Thursday, 10 November at 5 pm, Skylum released four new extensions for Luminar Neo: Focus Stacking AI, Supersharp AI, Background Removal AI...
Chuwi CoreBox: Refreshed mini-PC arrives with Intel Alder Lake processor, LPDDR5 RAM and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
Chuwi has started selling the fourth generation of the CoreBox, appropriately sold as the CoreBox 4th. Available to pre-order now, the mini-PC is only available with the Core i3-1215U, a six-core and eight-thread processor from Intel's Alder Lake-U series. For reference, the Core i3-1215U can boost to 4.4 GHz on its P cores, of which it has two. Additionally, Intel has included four E cores that operate between 0.9-3.3 GHz.
4 stellar Pixel 7 Pro alternatives that forego the bugs but keep the stunning cameras
The obvious contender, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, counts itself among the best of the best in the Android market, both in terms of overall performance and camera quality. Snapping duties are handled by a quad-camera setup featuring a massive, 108 MP, 1/1.33-inch wide-angle lens alongside a 12 MP ultrawide setup with Super Steady video, and two telephoto efforts. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has both a 10 MP, 10x optical zoom periscope lens and a 10 MP, 3x telephoto to make sure you're covered from near to far.
Qualcomm claims to have passed an important milestone with its mmWave 5G technology
Qualcomm persists in asserting that standalone (SA) mmWave, a sub-type of 5G, is "poised to unlock new capabilities for consumers and enterprises thanks to faster speeds, lower latency and deployment flexibility". However, it still tends to require a number of crutches to work, such as a fall-back on sub-6GHz 5G or even 4G/LTE (i.e. non-standalone (NSA) mmWave 5G).
Leica Leitz Phone 2: Re-bodied Sharp Aquos R7 previewed globally ahead of Japan-only launch
Leica has revealed a successor to the Leitz Phone 1. Predictably called the Leitz Phone 2, the handset features a distinct design, albeit with the internals from the Sharp Aquos R7. For reference, the Aquos R7 is the result of a Leica and Sharp collaborative effort, which the former has now extended to Xiaomi as well.
Vivo X90 Pro Plus: An alleged first trip to Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC runs into some issues
5G Android Benchmark Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. The Vivo X90 series is projected to take the whole round camera hump thing to a whole new level, with new tech co-developed with Zeiss and new "Xtreme Imagination" branding. Ironically, its latest leak purports to dispel any remaining mystery concerning its internal specs.
MediaTek Pentonic 1000 launches as a new SoC for next-gen 4K/120Hz premium TVs
MediaTek has augmented its Pentonic series of silicon custom-designed for TVs with a new chip. The 1000 improves on the up-to-date specs of its 700 sibling with an auto-low latency mode (ALLM) as well as specs such as variable refresh rate (VRR) technology at up to 4K/144Hz for gaming. Then...
Xiaomi Poco C40: Super budget but super slow
The Poco C40 is very cheap even for Xiaomi's Poco line-up. The foray into the realm of ultra-budget smartphones shows that even Xiaomi can't do miracles. We are going to summarise our test results for you here. Xiaomi phones are cheap and give you a lot of bang for your...
OPPO Reno9 and 9 Pro allegedly star with an updated look in new renders
The allegedly upcoming Reno9 series of Android smartphones will allegedly build on their predecessors' updated design with raised, almost iPhone-esque, lens cut-outs within their square rear camera surrounds. However, according to new leaks courtesy of the well-known tipster Evan Blass (or @evleaks on Twitter), the company has decided to refine this look somewhat.
Doomed EVGA RTX 4090 FTW3 surfaces with a capable cooling solution
EVGA leaving the GPU business was big news for the graphics industry in general and Nvidia GeForce enthusiasts in particular. Before the company decided to exit the AIB GPU market, it had been a long-time partner of Team Green with a slew of memorable GeForce boards under its belt. Unsurprisingly, it has now come to the surface that EVGA was deep in the development of its GeForce RTX 40 series cards as a prototype RTX 4090 FTW3 has made its way to the hands of some tech YouTubers.
Honor Magic Vs: Next-generation foldable launch date confirmed following emergence of leaked design and specifications
Honor has teased the design of its next foldable smartphone, which it has confirmed will launch as the Magic Vs. Arriving a few days after a Weibo leaker shared sketches of the upcoming smartphone, Honor has stated that the Magic Vs will be at the heart of its November 23 launch event. Currently, it is unknown whether Honor plans to introduce other smartphones, with the Magic5 series reported to be at a late stage of development with Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Deal | Gigabyte Aorus 5 gaming laptop with RTX 3070, Core i7-12700H and 144Hz display on sale with a 23% discount
The well-equipped Gigabyte Aorus 5 comes with a quick RTX 3070 and one of Intel's latest Alder Lake CPUs, which should make this mid-range 15-inch gaming laptop capable of playing most modern games at high settings and frame rates. Gaming laptops with a powerful mid-range graphics card such as the...
OPPO Find N2 backed to launch weighing no more than an iPhone 14 Pro Max
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. Foldable smartphones or phablets might be the future (according to Samsung, anyway); however, they are still saddled with the drawback of their typical total mass, easily outweighing their traditional candy-bar counterparts. This issue might seem unavoidable, given that the whole concept does after all involve 2 fully-equipped screen panels held together with an often component-heavy hinge.
Razer Wolverine V2 Pro: New controller launches with PlayStation 5 compatibility to rival Sony DualSense Edge
Razer has presented the Wolverine V2 Pro, a new wireless controller for the PlayStation 5 and the PC. While more expensive than Sony's DualSense Edge, the Wolverine V2 Pro will ship this side of 2023. Conversely, Sony will not start shipping the DualSense Edge until January 26, 2023. Incidentally, Razer has put the PlayStation licence to good use with Wolverine V2 Pro, which stays true to the colour scheme of the original DualSense while adding a few features that it lacks.
BenQ W1130X 1080p projector with 2,300 lumens brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate arrives
The BenQ W1130X projector has arrived in China. The 1080p device can deliver up to 2,300 lumens of brightness and has a 120 Hz refresh rate. You can use the gadget to cast images from 60 to 200-in (~152 to 508 cm) wide, thanks to a 1.15 to 1.5 throw ratio. With support for optical zoom, the device can handle 16:9, 16:10 or 4:3 aspect ratios. Plus, the projector has a 500,000:1 contrast ratio, covers 98% of the Rec.709 color gamut and supports HDR.
Fruitful Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample test leaves S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro comparison shots lacking some zest
The leaker Ice universe has been busy offering up more details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, with the main focus being once again on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its camera capabilities. Not too long ago, we reported about a photo comparison between the S23 Ultra and the S22 Ultra that showed off the superior zoom capabilities of the former over the latter, which should be expected between smartphone generations. This time around normal camera mode has been compared, with the Google Pixel 7 Pro thrown into the mix.
