Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
birminghamtimes.com
Outraged by Water Works Issues, Commissioner Sheila Tyson to Hold Town Hall
Sherrie McCray, a 59-year-old resident of eastern Birmingham, said it was in June that she received her first exorbitant water bill. It was $525, she said. McCray, who lives in a South East Lake apartment with her husband Orlando, said she has only continued to receive bills greater than $400 since June. While she pays on her balance each month and still has water service, she and her husband rely on a fixed income and owe over $1,300 to Birmingham Water Works (BWW), she said.
HTHS band recognized for accomplishments, TCS holds first reading for video surveillance equipment
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools Board of Education congratulated the Hewitt-Trussville High School Marching Husky Band and held the first reading for video surveillance equipment during the regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10. On the agenda for its first reading is the use of video surveillance equipment, which includes […]
Clay to host Veterans Day luncheon
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, November 8, for the first scheduled meeting of the month. The meeting lasted less than four minutes after the opening prayer and pledge due to nothing being on the agenda on an election night. “We have no public hearings. We […]
Tensions flare from public at Leeds City Council meeting
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – A meeting of the Leeds City Council became tense on Monday, Nov. 7, when a resident confronted Mayor David Miller during public comments about grievances he had with the city. The agenda was short, with only two items listed. The first was under an old business in […]
TCS BOE discuss potential review of Student Code of Conduct, expels student & suspends teacher
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education discussed the potential review of the Student Code of Conduct and entered into an executive session for the purpose of one student hearing and an employee conference and returned to vote on the subjects. The board discussed reviewing the Student Code of Conduct. […]
birminghamtimes.com
These 7 Birmingham Schools Worked Way Off State’s Failing List
The number of Birmingham schools included on the Alabama State Department of Education Failing List declined again this year. Academic Achievement improved at a majority of the district’s 42 schools, including seven schools that worked their way off the list. Four schools in the governor’s turnaround initiative announced earlier...
wvtm13.com
Former Jefferson County sheriff deputies react to tight race
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The sheriff’s race for Jefferson county has been called. Mark Pettway will serve a second term. We’re still waiting for Jared Hudson to concede. It was a tight race last night. I spoke with a former Jefferson County deputy who said he’s surprised Hudson didn’t win. While it didn’t go the way he expected he wants Pettway to take care of the deputies who are still on the payroll.
Opinion: Time for Trussville City Schools to turn the page
Commentary By Scott Buttram, publisher TRUSSVILLE — News last week that former Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill had resigned her position as superintendent provided a sense of relief for many in the community and many within the school system. While much of the attention has centered around the “death notebook” incident, it was clear […]
JeffCo BOE says incident at Clay-Chalkville Middle School was not a threat
From The Tribune staff reports CLAY — The Jefferson County Board of Education reported that an incident that occurred at Clay-Chalkville Middle School this morning was not a threat. According to the Jefferson County Board of Education, a parent visitor came on campus this morning without going to the office. “He was immediately redirected by […]
Alabama Department of Education releases list of failing schools — Is your child’s school on the list?
By Craig Monger, 1819 News MONTGOMERY — The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) released its list of failing schools for 2020-2021, and 75 Alabama schools were on that list. A “failing school” is a public school that, based on the test scores of its students, ranks among the worst 6% of all public schools in […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
Trussville Rotarians decorate former City Hall building for Veterans’ Day
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Since 2005, the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club has held a tradition of decorating City Hall with ribbons for Veterans’ Day. The Club has partnered with the Trussville Fire Department for the past few years on this patriotic project. A few years ago, the Club changed from yellow ribbons […]
wvtm13.com
Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
First reading held on canine searches for TCS during board meeting
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education discussed the first reading for canine searches at the schools that drug-sniffing dogs and law enforcement officers would conduct. Interim Superintendent Dr. Frank Costanzo explained that canine searches are allowed and part of the search process. “It’s specifically for findings that we […]
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
wvtm13.com
Mark Pettway declares victory is race for Jefferson County sheriff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Incumbent Mark Pettway has declared victory in the race for Jefferson County sheriff. The Democratic sheriff said he looks forward to serving the community for four more years, narrowly leading challenger Jared Hudson Tuesday night in one of the most closely-watched races in the Birmingham area.
Planned lane closures on I-20 EB & WB for asphalt overlay, in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning on Sunday, Nov. 13, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the inside (left) lane at 7 p.m. and center lane at 8 p.m. or outside (right) lane at 7 p.m. and center lane at 8 p.m. of I-20 eastbound or I-20 westbound for Asphalt […]
wbrc.com
Cahaba Medial Care to open new clinic in Shelby County
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Alabaster will soon have a new source for primary healthcare when Cahaba Medical Care opens a new clinic in Alabaster later this month. “We are honored to have been invited to be a part of Shelby County,” said Dr. John B. Waits, CEO of Cahaba Medical Care Foundation. “You can expect quality comprehensive, compassionate care for everyone in your family at Cahaba Medical Care.”
Trussville Rotary announces student, teacher of the month
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club is pleased to announce its Don Haisten Student of the Month (SOM) for November. Devin Kennedy is a senior at Clay-Chalkville High School. Devin is a former member of the Math Team and is active in his church. He is also a member […]
Pinson City Council approves updated facility rental agreements
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council approved a “universal facility rental agreement” and rental fee schedule for 2023, setting new policies and prices for rental of city-owned facilities by the public. “This basically will allow us to fold all of our rental agreements into one master document that will be […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0