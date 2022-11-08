ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, AL

birminghamtimes.com

Outraged by Water Works Issues, Commissioner Sheila Tyson to Hold Town Hall

Sherrie McCray, a 59-year-old resident of eastern Birmingham, said it was in June that she received her first exorbitant water bill. It was $525, she said. McCray, who lives in a South East Lake apartment with her husband Orlando, said she has only continued to receive bills greater than $400 since June. While she pays on her balance each month and still has water service, she and her husband rely on a fixed income and owe over $1,300 to Birmingham Water Works (BWW), she said.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

HTHS band recognized for accomplishments, TCS holds first reading for video surveillance equipment

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools Board of Education congratulated the Hewitt-Trussville High School Marching Husky Band and held the first reading for video surveillance equipment during the regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10. On the agenda for its first reading is the use of video surveillance equipment, which includes […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Clay to host Veterans Day luncheon

By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, November 8, for the first scheduled meeting of the month. The meeting lasted less than four minutes after the opening prayer and pledge due to nothing being on the agenda on an election night. “We have no public hearings. We […]
CLAY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

TCS BOE discuss potential review of Student Code of Conduct, expels student & suspends teacher

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE —  The Trussville City Schools Board of Education discussed the potential review of the Student Code of Conduct and entered into an executive session for the purpose of one student hearing and an employee conference and returned to vote on the subjects. The board discussed reviewing the Student Code of Conduct. […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
birminghamtimes.com

These 7 Birmingham Schools Worked Way Off State’s Failing List

The number of Birmingham schools included on the Alabama State Department of Education Failing List declined again this year. Academic Achievement improved at a majority of the district’s 42 schools, including seven schools that worked their way off the list. Four schools in the governor’s turnaround initiative announced earlier...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Former Jefferson County sheriff deputies react to tight race

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The sheriff’s race for Jefferson county has been called. Mark Pettway will serve a second term. We’re still waiting for Jared Hudson to concede. It was a tight race last night. I spoke with a former Jefferson County deputy who said he’s surprised Hudson didn’t win. While it didn’t go the way he expected he wants Pettway to take care of the deputies who are still on the payroll.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Opinion: Time for Trussville City Schools to turn the page

Commentary By Scott Buttram, publisher TRUSSVILLE — News last week that former Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill had resigned her position as superintendent provided a sense of relief for many in the community and many within the school system. While much of the attention has centered around the “death notebook” incident, it was clear […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama Department of Education releases list of failing schools — Is your child’s school on the list?

By Craig Monger, 1819 News MONTGOMERY — The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) released its list of failing schools for 2020-2021, and 75 Alabama schools were on that list. A “failing school” is a public school that, based on the test scores of its students, ranks among the worst 6% of all public schools in […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
GADSDEN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

First reading held on canine searches for TCS during board meeting

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education discussed the first reading for canine searches at the schools that drug-sniffing dogs and law enforcement officers would conduct. Interim Superintendent Dr. Frank Costanzo explained that canine searches are allowed and part of the search process. “It’s specifically for findings that we […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Mark Pettway declares victory is race for Jefferson County sheriff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Incumbent Mark Pettway has declared victory in the race for Jefferson County sheriff. The Democratic sheriff said he looks forward to serving the community for four more years, narrowly leading challenger Jared Hudson Tuesday night in one of the most closely-watched races in the Birmingham area.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Cahaba Medial Care to open new clinic in Shelby County

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Alabaster will soon have a new source for primary healthcare when Cahaba Medical Care opens a new clinic in Alabaster later this month. “We are honored to have been invited to be a part of Shelby County,” said Dr. John B. Waits, CEO of Cahaba Medical Care Foundation. “You can expect quality comprehensive, compassionate care for everyone in your family at Cahaba Medical Care.”
ALABASTER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson City Council approves updated facility rental agreements

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council approved a “universal facility rental agreement” and rental fee schedule for 2023, setting new policies and prices for rental of city-owned facilities by the public. “This basically will allow us to fold all of our rental agreements into one master document that will be […]
PINSON, AL
