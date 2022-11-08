Read full article on original website
Taiwan talks trade with U.S. & Britain as China tensions loom over Biden-Xi meeting
Taiwan's trade talks with the U.S. and Britain sparked anger in the Chinese government.
Western Soldiers Using Ukraine War as 'Safari' To Hunt Russians, Envoy Says
Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. has claimed that foreigners fighting alongside Ukraine's forces were "hunting" Russians fighting in the war. Anatoly Antonov, a former deputy defense minister who has been the Russian envoy to Washington since 2017, told the Izvestia newspaper that "criminals" and "mercenaries" had joined the fight against Moscow's forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile
A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine
Russia recently withdrew its forces from the strategically important city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.
Putin's Military Suffers Over 4,000 Deaths in Just One Week of War
In one week of fighting, 4,560 Russian soldiers have died, and the Kremlin has withdrawn its forces from Kherson in Ukraine, according to a tally of updates from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russia has struggled to gain footing in its war against Ukraine in the...
What Next for Stimulus Checks After U.S. Midterm Results?
The Republicans have already embraced plans to reduce federal spending in areas like social security and medicare.
Russian Troops Suffering 'Catastrophic Losses' While Retreating—Report
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense published a video that appears to show Ukrainian attacks on Russian columns retreating across the Dnieper River.
Iran MP Who Voted to Execute Protesters at U.N. During Human Rights Talks
More than 15,000 protesters have been arrested in Iran and are now subject to the death penalty.
Russian Soldiers Are Being Shot at if They Abandon Positions, Wives Claim
Mobilized soldiers only have about 100 rounds of ammunition for 20 to 30 people, one woman claimed.
Ukraine Pinpoints Days Russia Could Launch Major Missile Strikes
Ukraine has warned that Russia could be looking to launch missile strikes during the G20 summit of the world's biggest economies. While Ukraine was celebrating the withdrawal by Russian troops from the southern city of Kherson, Ukrainian Air Forces Command spokesperson Yuriy Ignat raised the possibility of what Vladimir Putin might do when the summit is held on November 15 and 16 in Bali.
Joe Biden Kicks Off ASEAN Summit by Getting Host Country Wrong
The president appeared to confuse Columbia with Cambodia at the ASEAN summit.
'Putin's Brain' Turns On Russian Leader With 'King of the Rains' Warning
A leading ally of Vladimir Putin has openly criticized the president and issued a veiled "king of the rains" warning after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Posting on Telegram, Ultranationalist Alexander Dugin, known as "Putin's Brain," called the Russian president an autocrat with ultimate power over the war as he accused him of "surrendering" the city on November 12.
Putin Ally Demands 'Full-Scale War' to Push NATO Back After Kherson Defeat
Prominent Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, demanded that Moscow launch a "full-scale war" in Europe to push NATO back after the Kremlin's retreat from the key Ukrainian city of Kherson. Kherson was the largest urban center conquered by Putin's forces since the Kremlin launched...
Putin Buying Time as He Scrambles to Marshal Russian Defenses
Vladimir Putin may have to play a waiting game and hope the winter months work in his favor, following another humiliating setback in his invasion of Ukraine. The Russian president was conspicuously absent when he left it to his defense minister Sergei Shoigu and armed forces commander Sergey Surovikin to announce Moscow's withdrawal from the west of the Dnieper River near Kherson, capital of the southern region of the same name.
Musk's latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job. Twitter and other big social media firms have relied heavily on contractors to track hate and enforce rules against...
Russian Dead and Wounded Passes 100,000 in War's Ninth Month: Pentagon
This comes as Russia loses 650 soldiers yesterday all while making an exit from Kherson.
Map Shows Ukraine Defeating Russia, With 50 Percent of Territory Reclaimed
Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine has been ongoing for over eight months, however Moscow's momentum seems to be dwindling, according to new war maps. On Friday, Russia fully retreated from Kherson, the largest urban center conquered by Putin's forces since the Kremlin launched the internationally condemned invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Could January 6 Insurrection Disqualify Donald Trump's 2024 Run?
Donald Trump's chances of a 2024 presidential run could be met with "aggressive legal action." Newsweek Fact Check has asked experts to weigh in.
Russian State TV Host Says Kherson Retreat May Be Trap To Lure NATO Troops
Tigran Keosayan said napalm could be used against NATO troops.
How Putin's Justification for Invading Ukraine Backfired
For centuries, Russian dominated Ukrainian culture. Now, recent Kyiv legislation—criticized by some commentators—and Ukrainian influencers are seeking change.
