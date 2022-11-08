ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING-5

Filipino cuisine meets southern soul food in unique pop-up event

SEATTLE — When famed chef Melissa Miranda opened the restaurant Musang in early 2020, she brought a strong vision for what kind of place it would be. She wanted it to be less chef driven and more about the community. And that includes empowering members of her team through mentorship and opportunities.
secretseattle.co

Freakout Festival Returns To Seattle This Weekend For An Epic Four-Day Party

If you didn’t have plans for this weekend in Seattle, you do now. Freakout Festival is back this weekend for its 10th annual edition of what its creators describe as “a musician’s festival,” “a comprehensive sensory experience,” and “a big-ass party.” The festivities kick off tomorrow (Thursday, November 10) in Ballard, and tickets are still available!
KING-5

Filipino brioche a specialty at brand new Everett cafe

EVERETT, Wash. — Paula Paraiso, the owner of Enseamada Cafe in Everett, creates dishes that remind her of home. She grew up in the Philippines and all of the pastries, drinks, and food pay homage to those flavors. One of her favorite treats growing up were ensaymadas, a super...
Alt 95.7

Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow

Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
urbnlivn.com

Nexus tries rent-to-own on some unsold homes

Following in Gridiron’s footsteps, Nexus, the 389-unit condo at 1808 Minor Ave is trying rent-to-own to move some of their unsold homes. This program ends at the end of this year. How it works. Sign a 6-month lease with an option to purchase the unit at the end of...
Robb Report

This $43 Million Mansion Outside Seattle Comes With a Private Dock and 100 Feet of Lakefront

A tiny, affluent enclave across Lake Washington from Seattle has been home to the likes of former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Grammy-winner Kenny G. Now, for $43 million, you can become the newest resident of Hunts Point. The Pacific Northwest property that’s perched right on picturesque Lake Washington was originally built in 1989 and comprises five bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Taking advantage of its scenic location, some of the biggest perks here include a private boat dock and 100 feet of water frontage. In case that wasn’t enough, the palatial abode also has access...
nbcrightnow.com

Cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious Seattle pimp

Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp. Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man. Authorities said this week that Winston Burt was arrested as he left a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked. Authorities say his street name, “Dice Capone,” was tattooed on the faces of some women he trafficked. Burt is being held on $750,000 bail. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The woman who escaped was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
KUOW

Seattle tech giants freeze hiring

After explosive pandemic growth, tech companies are retrenching. The company announced a hiring freeze for its corporate workforce last week. New York Times Technology Correspondent Karen Weise explains. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And...
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Seattle, Washington

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Seattle for couples based on major travel sites, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Seattle. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
queenannenews.com

Operating the crane

Community partners hosting the effort to name the tower crane on Queen Anne Avenue have reviewed all the suggestions sent to us from the public. Now, residents are asked to vote on their favorite of the following names:. Calvin, after a longtime Queen Anne mailman who is retiring. Kirby. Cranium.
theScore

Washington scores 10 points in dying minutes to shock Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Peyton Henry kicked a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 24 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon's eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory Saturday, dealing a blow to the Ducks' chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michael Penix Jr....
